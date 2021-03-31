Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Match 1: Christian Cage vs Frankie Kazarian

A TENSE lockup to start. Kaz backs Chrstian into the corner. Ref holds him back at 3. Kaz backs up and points with a smile. Another tense lockup, with the help of the crowd. Go behind from Cage, side headlock takedown, Hits the ropes, shoulder tackle from Christian into an immediate pin for 1…NO! A third lockup. Christian works the arm, Kaz flips out of the hold, hits the ropes, elbow to Christian sends him to the outside! Kaz heads to the outside.

On the top of the stage, Christian hits a hard slap, then gets sent right the fuck back into the ring with a back body drop from Kaz. Chop from Kaz. Another chop to Cage. Kaz with a hard right in the corner. Another. Another. Another. Ref backs him up. Kaz eats an elbow. Cage to the 2nd rope, grabs the head, Kaz holds on, locks his leg up around the ropes. Ref breaks the hold. Kaz backs up then surprise shoves Cage off the top rope. Kaz holds the ropes open for Cage until Cage stands, and Kaz backs up, he misses a right, Cage goes for a shoulder to the mid, Kaz with a leg drop!!! He tries to cover, but Cage is under the ropes, so ref don’t count it. Kaz with a cravat on Cage. Cage turns into the hold. Kaz cinches the hold. Cage falls to his knees, then to the mat! He might be out!!!! Kaz keeps the hol! Cage stirs, wakes a little, turns back into the move, hits some right hands to the mid, Kaz attacks the back, knees to the head, then a swinging neckbreaker. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kaz is frustrated. He paces around the ring. Waits for Christian, who crawls to the ropes. Kaz pulls him away. Stomp to Cage. Another neckbreaker and a cover for 1..2..N!O!! Kaz steps on the back of the head of Cage, using the ropes till 3. Cage with a punch to the abs, right to the face, another, Kaz hives him one. Cage drops to his knee. Kaz lets him fall and gloats a little. Kaz sends Cage into the corner, Cage kicks out of the corner, right hand to Kaz. Cage to the top rope, holds the head, tornado DDT to Kaz!!! Cover for 1…2…..NO!!! Both men up. Cage tries to grab, Kaz slaps his hand, hard right from Christian. Again. Another. Christian steps on the back of Kaz, then flies to the outside and slaps the face of Kaz. Christian to the top, euro uppercut! Over for 1..2…NO!!! Cage mounts Kaz in the corner for punches, gets to 10, and beats him down past the ten. Kaz shoots the legs, covers for 1..2..N!O!!! Christian revereses for 1..2..NO!!!! Cage is up, Kaz works the arm behind him, Chicken Wing attempt, but Christian stops the hold, hits an elbow, antoher to the head, Christian goes for the Killswitch, turns Kaz, Kaz vatches, tries for a back suplex, but Cage lands on his feet, reverse DDT! Cage to the top rope! He dives! NOBODY’S HOME!!! Kaz rolls out of danger. Kaz tries for another Chicken Wing, this time dropping down on his back. Kaz kicks the abs a few times, HE GETS THE HOLD! Cage is fading! Leg scissors added. Cage scoots over to the ropes. Cage gets to the ropes! Hold is broken! Kaz steps hard onto the ribs! He pulls cage back into the middle. Inside Cradle. Kaz rolls out. Knee Lift. Clothesline! Springboard Leg Drop!!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Right to Cage. Another. He sits Cage onto the top rope. Another right to the corner. Cage hits a right, another, another, Kaz hits a right. Hooks. SUPER—-NO!! HEADBUT! Kaz stands on the top rope, even higher! FLUX CAPACITOR! Kaz LOVED that he did that. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Kaz is pissed. Cage hooks the arms, turns it, KILLSW—-NO!!! Kaz sends him to the apron, Kaz pulls him into the ring, kicks the head, goes for a leg drop, Cage hands him up on the top rope. Cage to the top rope! He dives. HE HITS THE FROG SPLASH!!!! 1…2…….NO!!!!

Kaz tries for the crossface again, cage drops down, rolls through, sends Kaz into the post shoulder first! KILLSWITCH!!!! Pin for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Christian Cage

I went in telling myself not to overrate, not to blindly be a fanboy after not seeing this guy for years. The good news is that, without words, they told the story of Cage’s time off, his age, his stamina, Kaz’s arrogance, his frustration, his subsequent pride swelling after he hit a big move, and his ultimate demise due to the anger from taking too long to seal the deal. Aside from the wrestling, this was also a master class on how to tell a story in the ring, while commentary both fills in the gaps AND allows the rest to simply unfold.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 16:30

Darby has a promo voice over with a video of he and Sting on a date to a pier at the beach. He talks of Matt inspiring generations after generations, and how he is now trying to buy people’s respect. We get a fake Matt with a mask, and Darby and Sting tossing money over the pier while someone screams money in a punk rock like manner.

WE RETURN FROM BREAK and Jade wants to talk about people being shook about us all knowing she has “IT.” She understands it’s hard to accept that Red Velvet isn’t better than her idol. She can go ahead and keep talking shit, because no one can be Jade. She is that woman, that bitch.

Apparently, those around the rings are class members current and former of The Nightmare Family.

Cody comes out with both Dustin and



Match 2: Exhibition Match

Cody Rhodes vs QT Marshall (w/ Special Guest Ref Arn Anderson)

Finger lock attempt, but they opt for a lockup. Cody backs Qt up in the corner, QT sends him, Cody reverses, back in the middle of the ring, Cody drops the hold. QT shoots the leg, Cody trips him up with ease, then turns and claps at QT. Another lockup. Cody with a side headlock. Rope work, QT looks for a hit, but Cody hits a shoulder tackle, they run the ropes a few times, QT leap frogs, hooks the arm, Cody arm drags out, another one. Cody works the rm, but QT pulls his head down hard. Cody kipups, works the arm, looks to stomp the face of QT, but doesn’t. “I could, but I’m not” says JR. Cody lets him up. QT with a shove, Cody drops and hits an uppercut, stands, and QT gives him a dropkick!!!! QT with a shoulder, then a hard right, another.

WE ARE BACK, and Cody takes his belt off while QT is down on the mat. Cody looks for Figure Four, but then stops. He tells Arn he’s not going to do it. QT swings, Cody with a Full Nelson, looks for Cross Rhodes, but drops Cody. QT stands up and slaps the taste out of Cody! Hits the ropes, back elbow, Cody ducks, and QT misses a crossbody. QT rolls outside. Everyone gives him space.

Dustin tries to check on him, and QT slaps his hand away. QT enters the ring. Cody claps. QT PUNCHES ARN ANDERSON IN THE FACE!!!!!!!

Winner: No Contest

They did well enough with the story, particularly the little things – and that’s a compliment considering I think Cody sucks with subtlety. The match wasn’t the story here, though, as everything afterwards was incredibly well done. I was surprised, and a little mad that we didn’t see it coming. Not to say we should have, simply that this story isn’t groundbreaking yet still feels fresh. OF COURSE QT isn’t the only one who feels that way; Cody’s a dick. Just….man, THIS is good shit

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:31

QT stands at the top of the ramp, looking ashamed, confused, then acceptant.

AARON SOLOW ATTACKS BILLY GUNN WITH A CHAIR!!! BUFF dude Comoroto attacks, too! A third guy attacks Dustin! They attack Lee, Billy, and Co! Comoroto grabs Lee and POWERBOMBS TO THE OUTSIDE STAGE!!! QT ordered the powerbomb! QT heads to Arn who is out of the ring. He grabs the right arm and slams it down onto the barricade!

Comoroto grabs the steel steps! He sets them on the stage. QT with a piledriver to the bloodied Dustin!

Cody is next!!! Como holds him with Solo and Ogogo puts a ring on. Hard punch to Cody Rhodes. They send Cody to the outside. QT with a boot on the head of Cody. QT is looking to slam the head of Cody, but out comes Red Velvet to stop the onslaught. QT drops the chair, and he and Roto and Gogo and Solow head backstage.

DASHA is with Red Velvet backstage. Red says she had to help Cody, he’s her partner. In comes Jade out of nowhere to kick Red’s ass. Jade is mad she almost broke her heel with the attack, and reminds Red that she is THAT BITCH.

MOXLEY has a promo in front of lockers. He is angry. The Young Bucks try to appeal to sensibility instead of fighting, whose side are they on? Moxley is pissed. He brings up Cezar, he’s tall, looks like a Baywatch model, AEW can really make some money with him, BUT NOT IF HE KILLS HIM!! Lol. Sick.



Match 3: Jon Moxley vs Cezar Bononi

Jon shoves Cezar, Cezar shoves back, right hands from Moxley. Bononi sends Jon into the corner hard, whips to the opposite, mises a splash, Jon rolls out, Bononi kicks, Jon catches, drops the leg on his shoulder, then hits a dragon screw to the leg. Heel hook and Jon bends the leg back. Single leg crab. Jon leaves, kicks the chest of Cezar, Bononi eats it. Jon hits the ropes, Nemeth grabs, Bononi with a right, hits a supelx. Cover for 1..2…N!O!!

WE are back, and Bononi elbows Jon’s head. Right hand, whip attept, but Jon breaks the hold and hits a hard right, spin for another, hits the ropes, hits a clothesline, Cezar doesn’t go down so Jon just punches him. Lockup from behind. GERMAN! Cross Arm Breaker! JD Drake distracts the ref, in comes Ryan, just to get Paradigm Shifted.

Cezar attacks from behind, goes for a Pumhandle, Jon slinks into a Sleeper!!1 Cezar is fading!!!! Ref Stops the match!

Winner: Jon Moxley via Ref Stoppage

A Moxley match be hittin different sometimes.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 7:49

Backstage, Team Taz has a message. His goons are seating in their individual chairs. Starks looks like a great host. He says he had a great time at Dark, felt like the old Team Taz was back. He wants to forgive the past. He calls out Cage, wondering what he thought about last night.

Cage stands, says maybe they would have won sooner if Starks did what he was supposed to do. Starks says sorry, smiles, crosses his leg, and Taz says nobody can stop the path of rage.

BACKSTAGE, MJF has a gift for Pinnacle. He introduces a new stylist.