Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Our Judges: Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, and Paul Wight.



Match 1: AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Daniel Bryan vs Hangman Adam Page

Bryan is quick to start the weasel game like last time, but Page aint having it. They lockup into the corner until the ref breaks them up and Bryan slides out. He gets back in, lockup, Bryan works the arm, Page reverses Page hits the ropes, Bryan rolls out of the ring, Page flies to the outside with a suicde dive!!! He goes for a moonsault, lands on his feet, grabs Bryan, pop-up powerbomb to the apron!!! He sends Bryan into the ring, calls for The Buckshot, but Bryan rolls out of the ring! Page hits the ropes, dives, but Bryan side steps and sends Page into the barricade arm first!!! Bryan gets a Hammerlock and sends Page into the barricade shoulder first. Bryan rolls out of the ring, grabs Page by the arm, sends him into the ring, then kicks him in the corner. Chop from Page, another, Bryan works the arm, slams it on his shoulder, sends Page to the mat. He stomps the back of the elbow, slamming the wrist into the mat. Bryan drives his knee into the arm. Page sends Bryan to the apron, hits the corner, misses a clothesline off the top rope, so he tries to do it again and hits it, this time! Off the apron this time, and to the outside! He grabs Bryan, sends him back into the ring, heads to the top rope. Page dives with a clothesline! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Chop from Page. Whip is reversed, but Page kicks him away. He hits the ropes and Bryan sends him to the outside. Page lands softly, Bryan dives through the ropes, Hangman catches him, hits a suplex over the head! Bryan is quick to hit a clothesline, rolls into the ring. Bryan stands proud. Page shows blood. He’s cut open again. Bryan rolls outside, grabs Page, attacks the head!

Back from the break, and Bryan is hitting headbutt after headbutt. Page with a chop. Bryan with another hedbutt. Chop from Page. Headbutt from Bryan, again, again, locks the head. HARD suplex then a mount, dropping elbows onto the forehead. Bryan with a cross armbreaker. Bryan with a whip, reversed, hops over Page, hits the roeps, again, flies, lands on the shoulders of Page, and page with a sick ass DVD! Page with a chop in the corner. Another chop. Bryan spins him. A chop, headbutt, kick to page, whip, reversed, hard clothesline from Page. Short clothesline, missed, GERMAN, PAGE LANDS ON HIS FEET, HITS A GERMAN OF HIS OWN! PIN FOR 1…….2….NO!!! Bryan with a kick. Page on his knees. Another kick, Page stands. Page with a right, another, Bryan hits one, the ropes, Page with a boot! He locks the head and lifts for a suplex, Bryan locks it. Page tries for a suplex, Bryan lands outside, Page goes with him! They land on their feet! Bryan esapes, sends Page into the post! Bryan looks to pull Page into the ringpost, but Page blocks it with a boot and pulls Bryan INTO THE POST! Again! A third! Page breaks the count and heads outside to roll Bryan into the ring. Headbutts from Page, another, another, a third, over and over. Ref holds him back as Bryan collapses. He seems to possibly be bleeding. Page does some jumpin jacks and burpees, all while pouring blood from his forehead.

We are back, and BOTH MEN are covered in blood! The Vegan’s blood is darker. Page and Bryan are on th top rope. HUGE headbutts from Page. He then sends Bryan flying with a a suplex, complete with a rotation so that Page can land with a pin. 1…2..NO!!! Bryan rolls to the apron. Ref checks on Bryan. He is COVERED. Page to the corner, Bryan shoves him off, Bryan to the apron. He runs and looks to get a DDT, but Page hits a DEAD EYE! He rolls Bryan into the ring! Page on the apron. His face is covered in dried blood, he’s pissed, focused, ready. He shoots, but Bryan falls to his knees and collapses just as Page looks to take his head off! Page walks over to Bryan, Bryan with a cradle! 1..2…N!!!! BRYAN LOCKS IN THE LABELL LOCK!!!! Page gets to his knees. Bryan drops him back down to his torso! Page reaches foreward! Ref says no. Bryan pulls back, Page rolls him onto his back and shoots him over the top rope! Bryan holds on! He doesn’t skin the cat this time around! He turns and Page shoots him off. He heads to the top rope. MOONSAULT TO BRYAN!!! He sends Bryan into the ring! Page hops on the apron. He shoots,Bryan ducks! KNEE!!!!! Bryan crawls to the cover! 1..2…….NO!!!!! Bryan grabs the hair, pulls Page up. Both on their knees. Headbutt to Page as the crowd chants FIGHT FOREVER! Page hits a headbutt. Bryan retorts. Bryan with another, another! He hits the ropes! Headbutt! Headbutt from Page! Roundhouse from Bryan! GOTCH PILEDRIVER FROM BRYAN!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!

We get a shot of the judges taking notes. Bryan smiles at them. Wight is not impressed. Bryan grabs Page, holds the wrists and stomps Page’s face in! Bryan to the corner! He waits for Page to stand, runs for the knee, pop up! POWERBOMB FROM PAGE! He goes to cover, but Bryan locks in the TRIANGLE!!! Bryan hits some elbows! Page lifts Bryan, cant quite do it! Bryan with a knee bar! Page kicks him a few times, breaking the hold. Page on the back of Bryan, hits some rights from up above.

Page locks up from behind, goes for a back suplex, hits it! Page to the apron. BUCKSHOT!!!! Cover for 1..2….3!!!