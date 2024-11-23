Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

On this very cold, wet and dark Friday here in Washington, D.C., I’m Lee Sanders! Hello everyone and welcome to our AEW Rampage coverage! Hope you all been good, staying dry and warm! This weeks AEW Rampage card sees the following:

-The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Rocky Romero) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver)

-Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys and QT Marshall weigh in

-Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose & Harley Cameron

-Juice Robinson vs. The Butcher

On with the action!

Venue: Santander Arena

City: Reading, PA

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, Ian Riccobani

MATCH 1: Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose & Harley Cameron

Nyla Rose! I have not seen her in a minute! Always good to see her on my tv as she locks up with Mina. Both women start dancing when Mina gets in the first blow. Nyla with a swing and miss as Nyla kicks her in the face. Nyla follows it up with a couple of scoop slams as Harley demands the tag. Nyla tells her she’s got things under control when she runs into the ropes. Harley tags herself in as Nyla looks on upset. Mina hits a Russian leg sweep and picks up a near fall before Mariah is tagged. Mariah with the double chop to the chest followed by a spinning suplex! Mariah almost gets a near fall as Mina and Mariah double team on Harley. Nyla gets in but is tossed out by both girls as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Nyla hits a side slam followed by a senton for a two count. Harley is tagged as she hits a running knee strike on Mariah for a kickout. Harley hits a headbutt as Mina is tagged! Mina leaves her feet and hits a clothesline on Harley. Mina with an enziguri and the pinfall attempt when Nyla breaks it up. Mina captures Harley in a ddt as Mariah hits a dropkick on Nyla that sends her between the ropes. Mina and Mariah hit a top rope doomsday device on Harley to pick up the victory.

Winner: Mina & Mariah (10 minutes)

Rating:**

I just love M&M’s! Don’t you?!

We are back as it’s now time for the QT Marshall and AJ of The Costco Guys weight-in. Lord I have to sit through this? I need a raise! I’m skipping this but when the segment becomes available for you all to check out, I’ll post it below.