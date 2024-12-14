Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back with you all on this Fantastic Friday aka Wrestling Friday! Great excitement in the air as we had a solid edition of WWE Smackdown. On top of that, an interesting WTF moment occurred at TNA Final Resolution earlier tonight as Tessa Blanchard made her shocking return! We also have the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and AEW Collision! If that is not enough for you, we have a new episode of AEW Rampage! This weeks card has the following action:

– Takeshita & Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis

-Chris Jericho on Commentary: Bryan Keith vs. Matt Cardona

-Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

-Don Callis & Kyle Fletcher to speak

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie

Venue: T-Mobile Center

City: Kansas City, Missouri

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: “Bad Apple” Bryan Keith vs Matt Cardona

Cardona flatlines Keith early as Keith takes himself out the ring and range of another attack. Cardona connects with a sliding dropkick that sends Keith crashing into the barricades. Cardona continues being in the offense as the action heads back into the ring. Keith bites on the ear of Cardona like Mike Tyson! Cardona sent hard into the ring apron head first! Cardona also hits the steps as Keith pursues to get him back into the ring. Keith is wrenching at the neck as he drops a knee! Keith looks for a cover and it is a quick kick-out! Cardona struggling for air as he is choked between the ropes. Keith with a couple of upper body strikes and kicks. Cardona with a jawbreaker but misses a dropkick as Keith lands a kick to the face! Keith hits Cardona with a boot to the head as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Keith is biting on the ear of Cardona again! Cardona sweeps the legs of Keith to lay him out flat on his back! Cardona with a back elbow and a face buster. Cardona hits a running knee to the face for a near fall. Keith comes back with a headbutt as Cardona hits a dropkick from the middle rope! Keith almost gets a pinfall with the STO. Cardona hits the straight-jacket for a near fall. Cardona hits the radio silence for the win!

Winner: Matt Cardona (12 minutes)

Rating:**

Some solid stuff although I must admit I am surprised that Jericho didn’t run in for an attack. If Jericho and Cardona are here to sell ROH-Final Battle, then go all in, I say and sell that bad boy. Kinda flat from that aspect but a solid opening match.

That cute little jezebel, Harley Cameron plays an AEW holiday spoof from the 12 Days of Christmas song. Some funny stuff! We are going through commercials right now. Which reminds me, what was up with that Darby Allin segment on DYNAMITE this week? It came off comical as even live audience members can be heard laughing. That was rough to watch! What’s this?? Toni Storm is in the house and she is fixing for a fight!

MATCH 2: Harley Cameron vs Toni Storm

Oh no! My girl Harley vs Toni? Gonna be a good match but I’d rather see an enhancement talent versus Storm. Harley with the side headlock as Storm reverses the hold. Storm sent tot he ropes as she hits a low dropkick, followed by a kick to the midsection. Storm follows up with a couple of strikes as Harley is back on the offense with a couple of shoulder tackles! Harley screams; “We’ll be right back if this idiot can remember who she is!” I am fricking dead fam! We are back from commercials as Storm hits a well executed backbreaker followed by a shoulder tackle. Storm leaves her feet for a Lou Thez press followed by a superplex! Harley hits a back suplex followed by a kick to the head for a two-count. Storm catches Harley off the ropes for a high rise followed by the hip attack, and Storm zero for the win!

Winner: Toni Storm (8 minutes)

Rating:**

The former AEW Women’s Champion looks good and hasn’t missed a step Let’s not forget about Harley Cameron as she did pretty damn good as well.

MATCH 3: Deonna Purrazzo vs Shaza McKenzie

Deonna with a series of kicks to the midsection as she has McKenzie in the corner. Deonna follows up with a short-arm lariat as McKenzie fights her off and tries going for the top rope. Deonna trips her up Ann’s hits her with a powerbomb and a fujiwar armbar for the win.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo (2 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Backstage, Alex Marvez interviews Kris Statlander to find out what’s next. Statlander reveals she has unfinished business with the TBS Championship. She plans on fighting every chance she gets to get another shot at the title. We are fresh off of another set of commercials that included my favorite, Mamacits donde esta Santa Claus? Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone is in the ring as we get to hear from Don Callis and the Don Callis Family. Oh joy, oh joy…oh joy. Help! Don Callis reveals he has something important to say. Callis talks being all about money and championships. Callis pokes fun at Will Ospreay as Kyle Fletcher has been stepping his game up in recent weeks with key victories. Let us not forget how well he is performing in the Continental tournament. Fletcher promises he’ll be the winner of the Continental Classic as he warns Mark Briscoe of getting between him and his destiny. Fletcher tells Briscoe he better bring his best in-ring game as he’ll need more than redneck kung-fu! And with that it’s time for the main event!

MATCH 4: Takeshita and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis