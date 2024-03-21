Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! I am Lee Sanders and if I’m here you know what that means, it is AEW RAMPAGE time! Do not readjust your eyes as today is Wednesday night as AEW RAMPAGE has been rescheduled to air live immediately after AEW DYNAMITE this week due to NCAA March Madness basketball being underway. Hope you all been well as I am fresh off of getting my first tattoo touched up. To say that I am sore is an understatement! On that note, let’s jump into the action!

We are starting RAMPAGE as Adam Copeland has kicked Christian Cage repeatedly in his Crown Jewels. Some funny stuff as Christian didn’t say he quits. Copeland decided to grab his barbed wire weapon called Spike, that he unveiled on Collision over the weekend. Copeland is about to hit Cage over the head with it and Cage screams he quits before Copeland can take a swing! Congrats to Copeland who is now a two time TNT Champion.

Meanwhile, footage is shown of the Gunns who are gloating over turning on Daddy Ass and the Acclaimed. They are eyeing the trios tag titles as Jay White takes pride in messing up Darby Allin last week. A skeleton appears out of nowhere riding down a water slide as the boys refer to it as Darby. Some funny stuff! Elsewhere, Rene Paquette introduces The Acclaimed. Billy Gunn not cleared to travel due to being heat over the head by Jay White. Fans boo Jay White as Acclaimed puts themselves over as they are tough guys that always show up. They call Jay White a soft guy hiding behind his ass boys. They promise to hunt all of them down and ruin their lives. Some really good bars from both men, especially Anthony Bowens.

Recap of the AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT as in a huge upset, Infantry defeated House of Black in the second wild card match to advance. As result they will face FTR in the next round. Meanwhile, our first wild card match is about to go down!

MATCH 1: Wild Card win and you’re in battle-Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher

Hobbs and Cassidy starting things off for their respected sides. Hobbs with a devastating spinebuster, Arn Anderson style as he goes for the cover. Trent breaks it up! Action spills to the outside where Cassidy thought he could hit Hobbs from in-between the ropes. No dice as Hobbs catches him and rams him into the side apron multiple times. A running clothesline into the corner follows as Hobbs overcommits on a running body splash. Beretta gets the tag as he sends Fletcher to the outside and connects with a swan dive on the boys outside and to the floor. Back inside the ring as Trent connects with a German suplex and is connecting with running clotheslines on both men. Beretta is caught by both men as they set him up for a pendulum bomb as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Beretta sends Hobbs flying over the top rope as Cassidynis tagged. Cassidy hits Fletcher with a ddt but Hobbs breaks up his pin attempt. Hobbs tagged in now as he knocks Cassidy out silly! Hobbs looking for the torture rack as Fletcher is sent into the ring post by Beretta. Beretta helps Cassidy with some double team action as Cassidy tries kicking Hobbs repeatedly. Hobbs comes from out of nowhere with some offense that lays Cassidy out as Fletcher is tagged back in. Cassidy with the stun dog millionaire as Hobbs gives them a double shoulder tackle. Hobbs just slammed Cassidy into the LED side of the ring apron! Mama Mia!! Trent with a sidekick totmehnface of Hobbs as they combine for a beach break / stomp combo on the outside! Fletcher throws his body at Trent Beretta. Cassidy gets hit with a spinning tombstone back inside the ring as he is bleeding from the mouth big time. Half and half avalanche on Fletcher from the top rope by Trent while Cassidy hits a diving ddt. Cassidy hits the Orange punch for the win!

Winner:Best Friends (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Now that was good, that was DAMN GOOD.