Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

NCAA basketball got you bummed cause RAMPAGE isn’t on at its usual time? You are not alone! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday going into Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for a new AEW RAMPAGE! This weeks card includes Darby Allin vs The Butcher. Meanwhile, Keith Lee takes on Max Caster. Also, Red Velvet faces “Legit” Leyla Hirsch. House of Black’s (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol.

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, and Taz

MATCH 1: Darby Allin vs The Butcher

No entrances as our participants are already inside the ring. Darby with a series of fists to Butcher that sends him to the corner as Darby continues the offense. Darby follows up with a dropkick before Butcher shoulder tackles him in the corner and delivers body shots to Allin. Butcher delivers a strong forearm strike to Darby to send him crashing outside the ring. Sting looks on from the outside very concerned as Darby tries to get back in the ring but Butcher keeps denying him entry. Darby finally gets up on the top apron and smacks him silly as Big Butch gives chase! Darby ends up spearing Butcher from between the ropes as Butcher is sent crashing into the barricades. Butcher now back inside the ring as Darby tries looking for the Coffin Drop. Butcher catches him delivers a knee to his back followed by a body slam for a pin, and it’s a near fall. Butcher now delivering forearm shots to Darby’s face and stomping on him. Darby sent head first to the turnbuckle followed by a short clothesline takedown. Butcher goes in for another cover and it’s a two count. Butcher spins Darby by his head for several seconds before releasing him as this match has been pretty one-sided so far. Darby is outside on the floor, and when he comes to his head is nearly taken off his shoulders as Butcher delivers another clothesline as we go into a commercial break. Back from Picture in Picture and Butcher has Darby in a Texas cloverleaf submission hold. Butcher ends up turning the move somehow into a powerbomb followed by another Texas cloverleaf! Excellent transition here as Darby manages to get to the ropes for the break. Darby now outside the ring on the floor trying to recover as Butcher picks him up, looking for another powerbomb. Darby manages to get on the back of Butcher. Darby is trying to get in some type of offense but Butcher denied him by arming him into the steel post. Butcher now swinging Darby head first into the barricades and steel steps. Butcher tries running knee first into Darby but Darby escapes in time. This looks to be the opening Darby needed as he delivers Code Red to Butcher on the outside! Darby follows up with a Coffin Drop to Butcher on the outside and barely manages to get back in the ring in time. Butcher struggles and doesn’t get back into the ring in time as Darby wins.

Post-match Andrade comes out as Private Party jumps Sting and Darby from behind as Blade gets in on the action. The music of the Hardy Boys play as wait a minute, including Andrade, a total of six men, and Bunny, all scatter like roaches. You gotta love it! Matt challenges them to a fight now that the numbers are almost even as Andrade and crew retreat. Matt challenged them to a tag match this Wednesday as it’s a eight-man Texas Tornado tag match! Andrade doesn’t accept the challenge as he tells them he’s going to think about it.