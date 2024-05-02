Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello friends! Lee Sanders back with you all for a special Wednesday night live AEW RAMPAGE! I love these live editions as Rampage as it's happening because of the NBA Playoffs. Frees up my work week even more so I can focus on my studies. Hope you all been well.

We are live in progress of Kenny Omega speaking about being diagnosed with diverticulitis. Omega talks about his options as far as medical procedures. Omega talks about going through withdrawal of wrestling but came back when he saw Danielson vs Osprey at the pay-per-view. Omega got excited for wrestling again as he promises fans somehow he’ll be back. Omega turns his attention to Young Bucks as he reminds them that he is a EVP and part of the company belongs to him. Okada comes out and gets into the ring with Kenny. Omega tells Okada to give him a couple of months and they can reignite their feud from New Japan. Okada talks about being the new best-bout machine now as Jack Perrybattacks Omegs from behind! Okada manages to fight off Perry from hitting him with a steel chair as he hits him with a dragon suplex. Omega favors his stomach due to his diverticulitis. Omega gets tripped up by Okada as Perry takes a chair to Omega’s midsection! Down goes Omega as Bucks come down to stop the carnage. Hope they don’t split their pants again. Bucks hit Omega with the EVP trigger as the music of FTR plays! Top guys come to the aid of Omega as Elite clears house. Omega is out on a stretcher as he’s being wheeled out. We follow Omega and FTR backstage as FTR is jumped by Elite. Bucks tell Omega it’s nothing personal as they just want to change the world. They toss him off the stretcher as they walk away.

Location: Winnipeg, Canada

Venue:

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone