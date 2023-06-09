Join 411’s Live Impact Against All Odds Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, here with you for another Impact Wrestling special event. Against All Odds is one of the company’s longest-running events and has featured many of the top wrestlers of this generation. Who will have their Against All Odds moment tonight? Let’s find out together…

We begin with the Countdown to Against All Odds. Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are our commentators.

KiLynn King (w/Taylor Wilde) vs. Nevaeh: Nevaeh is back for the first time in two years, she lives in Dayton so it’s fairly convenient. King shoulder blocks Nevaeh in the corner & chops her. Mr. Perfect neck flip and a basement clothesline from Nevaeh gets two. King knocks Nevaeh to the apron and the floor, where Wilde gives Nevaeh a cheap shot. Some forearms from King get two. King & Wilde choke Nevaeh on the ropes. Nevaeh fights out of a bow & arrow, delivers a kick & some strikes. Wilde gets knocked off the apron, Neveah hits a neckbreaker for two. Front suplex gets two for King. Nevaeh & King exchange strikes, Nevaeh wins the battle and gets a two count on a clothesline. Big kick by King, then the King’s Curse ends the match.

Winner: KiLynn King (5:00 via pinfall)

oVe is finally back together in Impact Wrestling. Sami Callihan is pretty excited about it, and the violence that will ensue tonight. They’re taking over everything.

Santino Marella makes his way to ringside & joins commentary.

Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dirty Dango: Hendry tells us that there are two words you need to say when Dango appears, and he plays his newest music video: “Divas Reject”. Very nice! Hendry with a headlock, off the ropes and a couple of shoulderblocks are delivered to Dirty Dango. Dango drops Hendry neck-first on the ropes, then tosses a shirt in Santino’s face. Hendry delivers a neckbreaker on the floor. Back in the ring for a one count. Chops in the corner by Hendry. Dango uses the referee to get in the way of a Hendry strike, then delivers one of his own. Suplex gets two. Uppercut to the back of Hendry. Dango walks the rope, then drops his knee on Hendry’s arm. Chops by Dango, but Hendry tosses him over the top rope to the floor. Running cutter by Hendry, then a fallaway slam and a kip up. Claps & stomps, but Hendry gets blocked on the Standing Ovation attempt. Dango hits a Falcon Arrow for two. Dango goes up top, but Hendry follows him there. Dango blocks the superplex, knocks Hendry to the mat, but misses a top rope legdrop. Hendry deadlifts Dango and drops him with a suplex. Standing Ovation and a one-two-three.

Winner: Joe Hendry (6:29 via pinfall)

Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin entered the building earlier today. We see them do that before the opening video that encourages us to finish our story.