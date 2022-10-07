Join 411’s Live Impact Bound For Glory Coverage

Hey kids! It’s Impact Wrestling’s biggest night of the year, and I’m here to tell you just what the heck’s going on. We’ve got plenty of championship matches, a career is on the line, and somebody will get to call a shot at some point. Let’s get dangerous!

Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) vs. Dirty Dango: Some YouTube difficulties led to us missing the entrances for this one, but just in time for the action. Myers with the shoulderblock, but Dango responds with a dropkick. Dango works the arm before Myers fight back. Dango fights off the sunset flip attempt, then swivels the hips and hits a legdrop for dos. Myers tries to duck out of the ring as we hear some French commentary. Albany’s fairly close to Quebec. Marc Blondin & “Handsome” JF get some screen time. Myers stomps a hole in Dango, hits a snap mare and works a chinlock. Dango fights out, but gets tripped up when he hits the ropes. Driving forearm by Myers gets deux. Back to the chinlock! Dango almost gets tripped again, but evades and hits a tope to the floor. Back in the ring, atomic drop and some strikes from Dango. Side American legsweep, then a vertical suplex gets two for Double D. Myers hits a kick, then an Edgeicution gets a two count. Myers sets up for the spear, runs into a superkick. Dango hits a tornado DDT for two. Dango strikes Myers in the corner, heads up top, Myers evades and hits the spear. The Roster Cut ends it.

Winner: Brian Myers (6 minutes via pinfall)

We get a video with various folks discussing Impact Wrestling’s newest Hall of Fame inductee, Raven.

Tommy Dreamer comes out to make the speech inducting Raven, as if there would be any other choice for that honor. Of course, when Scott D’Amore first mentioned the Hall of Fame tonight, Tommy thought that he was getting inducted. Even when Tommy can’t wrestle, he’s still doing the job for Raven. He’s known Raven since summer camp. Raven was grunge, counter-culture, the anti-hero, everything the 1990s was all about. Raven has a MENSA IQ, just ask him, he’ll tell you. Raven believed in people. Tommy runs down a list of ECW stars, CM Punk, Mickie James and other people that benefitted from Raven believing in people. Everytime Tommy got DDTed by Raven, he was living in a moment of greatness.

Play Raven‘s theme! He can be a smartass, basically a dick. He has ADD and is self-destructive. Not great qualities in life, but great qualities for a wrestler. He thought he didn’t deserve the cheers, but the boos made him feel at home. He was the last guy to go through the territories and become a featured player in the modern era. He couldn’t have gotten there without The Grappler Len Denton. He had to drive Len to all the shows in Portland, and got the chance to pick his brain. Len taught him how to book & think about the process. He’s a little nervous because the fans are cheering him. He asks for some boos to feel comfortable. Paul Heyman was another big influence. Paul let him do pretty much anything he wanted, even crucifying the Sandman. He’ll put his feuds with Sandman & Dreamer against any other feuds in the history of the business. Going to WCW was a really good move except his self-destructiveness & ego got in the way. He got clean & sober, went to WWE and that was a miserable experience. He started seeing a psycharist though, so that was good. Hopefully he’s a better person today. After he left WWE, TNA came calling. He hated the drive to Nashville, but for the most part he was happy there. It’s gone from Memphis to TNA to Impact. It’s like the Hotel California, you can check out but never leave. There isn’t enough time to thank everybody, but he has to single out Tommy. Tommy was the yin to his yang, the babyface to his heel, and his partner in a 28 year feud that ends tonight. Raven raises Tommy’s hand, kicks him and DDTs him! The fans boo, and Raven thanks them. Quoth the Raven, nevermore.

After a video, Tom & Matthew welcome us to Albany!

Impact X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian: Bailey kicks some boards to show us that he’s ready to face one of the creators of the X Division. Code of Honor is adhered to. Tieup into the corner leads nowhere as the fans chant for the Speedball. Bailey with a backslide, Kaz with a rollup, then he goes for the chicken wing & Bailey finds the ropes. The fans like both these guys. Bailey with a dropkick, Kaz with one of his own. Bailey fights off another chicken wing attempt. Kazarian misses a legdrop on the apron, then Bailey hits a moonsault to the floor. Bailey with a chop back in the ring, into the corner, Kazarian places Bailey up top, then pushes him to the floor. Kazarian follows Bailey out and hits some chops on the floor before rolling him back into the ring. Slingshot legdrop gets barely two. Bailey with some quick kicks before Kaz takes him down and locks in a combo arm/leg hold. Bailey kicks his way out of it. Bailey hits a victory roll for two and dropkicks Kaz down. Running corkscrew splash gets two. Kaz blocks the kick, Bailey springboards into Kazarian’s Back to the Future move for the two count. Bailey with some kicks, Kaz answers with the clothesline. Fans say it’s awesome. Series of nearfalls leads to a bodyslam by Kaz, but he misses the springboard legdrop. Standing kneesault by Bailey. Twisting clothesline in the corner, the Ultimo Weapon gets a two count on Kazarian. Kaz avoids the Flamingo driver and locks in a chicken wing. Bailey takes Kazarian to the floor to break the hold. Bailey hits a springboard moonsault on the floor, but Kazarian slingshots Bailey back into the ring into a cutter for two. The fans want the fight to go forever. Kazarian places Bailey up top, hits the Flux Capacitor for two! I haven’t seen Kazarian use that move in a hot minute. Bailey avoids the chicken wing, rolls Kaz up for two. Kazarian hits a suplex for one, then Bailey reverses a Kaz move with a reverse rana. Bailey shooting stars into a Kazarian cutter that gets two! Kaz locks in the chicken wing in the middle of the ring! Bailey taps and we have a new 5-time X Division Champion!

Winner: Frankie Kazarian (12:30 via submission)

Gia Miller is with Mickie James, who talks about how she delivers under pressure. Who better than Mia Yim to face on such a historic night? She wants everything that Mia has to offer. Is tonight the night that the last rodeo ends and she passes the torch? Mickie says she is the torch and tonight they burn Albany to the ground.

Last Rodeo Match: Mia Yim vs. Mickie James: If Mickie loses, she’s done. Code of Honor adhered to once again. Long tieup to start the match. Some wristlocks & cartwheels exchanged to showcase their similar styles. Mickie works the headlock. Shoulderblock by Mickie, a cartwheel, dropkick misses and Mia gets a rollup. Rollup by Mickie and a standoff. Mia fights off a headlock takeover with a headscissors. Back to the headlock, but Mickie tweaks her knee on an attempted bulldog. Will Mia go after that knee? Yes she will! She kicks away at that leg as she should. A KneeDT gets two. Mickie fights Mia off with a headscissor takeover, then a neckbreaker. Strikes are exchanged. Mia continues to target the knee, and Mickie hits a Thesz Press and some clotheslines. Flapjack from Mickie, who eventually hits a nipup. Mickie goes for a rana, but Mia powerbombs her into the corner before hitting a cannonball for two. Mia places Mickie up top and goes for a superplex, but Mickie fights it off. A kiss! Pie in the Sky gets two! Shades of Traci Brooks! Mickie goes for the Mick Kick, Mia reverses with a Stretch Muffler. Kick to the head, then a German suplex gets two. Eat Defeat knocks Mickie onto the apron for a second, which causes enough of a delay to get a two count. Mickie blocks another Eat Defeat, kicks Mia, but Mia blocks the DDT. Mia cannonballs the corner, and Mickie hits her DDT! That’ll end it.

Winner: Mickie James (10:56 via pinfall)

Some sportsmanship afterward. Good to see!

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo) (c) vs. The Death Dolls (Taya Valkyrie & JesSICKa w/Rosemary): VXT needs a new color scheme for their tron entrance now that NXT’s updated. Jessicka will start against Chelsea. Chelsea tries to evade, but can’t for long. Taya tags in quickly for the double team whip & splashes in the corner. Chelsea tags out to the Virtuosa, who hits a brilliant shot on Taya in the corner. Taya gets the tag so she can face off with Deonna. Double stomp by Taya gets two. Taya with the armdrag, but Deonna knocks Jessicka off the apron. Taya responds with the pandemonium german suplex on Deonna. Some open hand chops from Taya. Chelsea knees Taya in the back so VXT can hit a double kick on the floor. Double suplex back in the ring and Taya’s down for two. Chelsea goes for the suplex, but Taya blocks. Taya gets the tag, but that darn referee was distracted by Purrazzo. You hate to see it happen, but Taya suplexes both members of VXT anyway. Chelsea knocks Jessicka off the apron and gets Taya into her corner. Taya elbows & kicks VXT, runs over and tags Jessicka. Jessicka hits the sick kick on Deonna, and some flipping flopping & flying on Chelsea. Deonna gets slammed right next to Chelsea, and they get crossbodied for two. Deonna with the Flatliner on Jessicka, Chelsea hits the stomp and that gets two. VXT tries a doubleteam, but Taya breaks that up. Taya kicks Chelsea, Jessicka hits the Sick Driver, and we’ve got new champions!

Winners: The Death Dolls (7:24 via pinfall)

Been a bad night for champions so far, and we’ve got another tag team championship coming up next.

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (c) (w/Maria Kanellis) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin): Taven goes to work on Shelley right away. A dropkick, and he’s Matt Taven. Kitchen sink and a spinal tap by Shelley as an answer. Tag to Sabin, they try a doubleteam but Taven breaks it up and tags Bennett. Sabin with a crossbody for two, then the arm drag & bar. Bennett meets a boot in the corner, a headscissors and another arm drag & bar. Taven tags in, hits a driving elbow. Misses a second one. Shelley tags in, knocks Bennett off the apron. Bennett ties up the referee’s attention while the Guns do a fun double team. Shelley & Sabin work the left arm/elbow of Taven like they’re quick Anderson brothers. Double spin kick to Taven gets two. Maria gets up on the apron and manages to distract the referee while Shelley continues the armwork. Bennett changes the pace with a trip, and Taven hits a spinning neckbreaker for two. Taven misses in the corner, but Bennett clotheslines Shelley. Taven comes up short on a kick through the ropes, then hits a crossbody to the floor. The OGK fans are still firmly behind their men. Bennett with a Kimura on Shelley, as they’ve decided to give him some of that armwork he was dishing out earlier. Enziguri by Taven, superkick by Bennett gets two. Shelley goes sternum first into the turnbuckle for a two count. Shelley evades some OGK moves, but gets catapulted into a Taven kick. Then an elbow while Shelley is spread on Bennett’s knees. Taven misses in the corner, Bennett misses a clothesline and Sabin tags in. German on Bennett, Taven blocks the Cradleshock, then clotheslines Bennett. Sabin cross-bodies both. Sabin with a tornado DDT on Taven for two, Bennett elbowdrops Taven. Both Kingdom members end up on the floor, and Sabin takes them out with a tope suicida. Taven gets shoulderblocked in the corner, placed on top of Bennett, DDTed for a two count. That was unique. Kicks to Bennett, but OGK fights back. Bennett with the DVD, Taven with Just the Tip for a two count. Bennett goes for the piledriver on Sabin, but Shelley breaks it up for the moment. Shelley knocked outside, and that leads to the spike piledriver on Sabin for a two count. Bennett goes for the backpack stunner, that gets broken up. Sabin cuts Bennett down. Double superkick to Taven, then a double Cradleshock gets two. Kicks in the corner, they go for Skull & Bones & Maria breaks it up! Taven ends up in the Tree of Woe while Bennett & Sabin exchange strikes. Superkicks exchanged, Sabin goes for the Cradleshock. Bennett clotheslined in the corner, then suplexed into Taven. Taven placed up top, but Bennett comes in to break things up. Maria back on the apron, Bennett inadvertently superkicks her off the apron! Some confusion afterward, which Taven uses to get a pinfall with a rope-assisted rollup!

Winners: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (16:35 via pinfall)

We see Raven DDT Tommy Dreamer one more time. Could bring a tear to a glass eye.

Last year, Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and cashed in later on the same night. Could history repeat?

Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Eric Young is the first entrant, and surely in a good mood since the Nashville Predators lead the entire NHL by two points.