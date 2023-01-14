Join 411’s Live Impact Hard To Kill Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for some live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s 2023 edition of Hard To Kill! We’ve got five big title matches tonight, including what could be Mickie James’s last match with the promotion and a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship. Before all of that, we start with the pre-show…

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are your hosts at Center Stage in Atlanta. I wish they’d bring back the old WCW Saturday Night set for this show, but it’s probably somewhere in the WWE warehouse. Impact should have tried to get it last year when they loaned Mickie James out for the Royal Rumble.

Angels vs. Kushida vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Mike Jackson vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Delirious: Delirious loses his mind at the bell as he usually does. Angels has no time for sportsmanship. Jackson with the double leg takedown before getting taken outside by Angels. Uemura gains the advantage on Kushida until Kushida hits the ol’ cartwheel dropkick. Delirious comes in and hits a back suplex, then 73 year old Mike Jackson arm drags him out of the ring. Bailey hits the Perfect Ten moonsault to the floor. Jackson wants to dive too, and it’s a tope suicida onto the masses! Angels stomps Jackson down in the corner, Delirious comes in and hits a German. Uemura gets a suplex, as does Bailey. Angels shoulderblocks the ringpost and Jackson hits a single arm DDT. Jackson gets a wristlock on Angels and walks the ropes! The other four face off while Jackson keeps walking the ropes. Jackson with the crossbody onto the pile. Small package on Angels gets two, then Angels hits a vertical suplex on Jackson. Delirious with a Boston Crab on Angels, Uemura & Delirious try the double team but Bailey’s kicks are too fast for them. Kushida comes in to eat a suplex. Uemura up top, Bailey ends up kicking him in the corner before heading to the middle rope. Kenny King emerges, knocking Bailey off the ropes to the floor. Angels with a clothesline on Kushida. He goes up top, but Kushida follows him. Kushida hits a flipping armbar off the top rope and Angels taps!

Winner: Kushida (7:29 via submission)

Crazzy Steve joins us in the ring. He asks Atlanta if they can feel it. The winds of change are upon us, and the change will start with a new X Division Champion. Lots of format changes so far. Delirious was originally unscheduled for the first match, and the X Division title match was supposed to be on the proper PPV. Not to mention the whole 7:00/7:30 start time for the preshow thing.

Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus (w/Crazzy Steve): Taurus chases Miguel around the ring, but Trey takes over with kicks upon their return. Trey tries a rana to the floor, Taurus catches him, but Trey ends up ranaing him in the direction of the ringpost. Taurus catches Trey again in the ring, hits some strikes and a sling blade. One more. Miguel slides out of a move, hits a couple of kicks and chokes Taurus on the ropes. An attemped popup Samoan Drop turns into a crucifix bomb by Miguel for two. Spiffy. Some chops on the ropes by Miguel. A boot sends Taurus down. Miguel lands on the ramp leading from the stage to the ring, runs down but jumps into that Samoan Drop! Miguel hits a couple of kicks, then a doublestomp to the back. Taurus bows up while Trey showboats, and clotheslines Trey down. Headbutt! Poooouuunnnncccceeee! Taurus with a backbreaker for two. Miguel sends Taurus down to the floor, flips onto Taurus, gets caught, then hits a sunset flip powerbomb on Taurus! Taurus should stop catching these dudes, it rarely ends well for him. Back in the ring, Trey hits a Meteora for two. Taurus sent onto the apron, climbs up but Trey cuts him off. Both men up top now, Taurus hits a Super Attitude Adjustment! Cover gets two! Miguel slips out of Taurus’s finish, hits the Roll of the Dice and gets a two count. Trey looks under the ring and finds his trusty spray paint can. The referee takes one, but Trey had a second can! Curses! Trey gets Taurus in the eyes with the spray, and the Lightning Spiral ends it!

Winner: Trey Miguel (10:16 via pinfall)

Cook’s Impact Hard To Kill 2023 Review

We start the PPV with the roster gathering on the stage to pay homage to TNA’s original color commentator, Don West. The bell tolls ten times.