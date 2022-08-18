Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Fresh off a hell of an Impact Plus live event, we’re back for another episode of Impact. Impact has really hit its stride over recent months and coming off a great show i’m sure we’re going to see the continuation of some interesting things as well as the beginning of some other interesting stuff as well. They’ve already announced a five person elimination #1 contenders match, Kenny King vs. Heath, Mike Bailey defending the X-Division title vs. Chris Bey and much more. It looks like a BANGER of an episode of Impact so let’s get to it!