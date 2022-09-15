Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

September 15, 2022 | Posted by

It’s Thursday you know what that means! we are still on the road to Bound For Glory & Victory Road, tonight we got 2 titles matches, Motor City Machine Guns & Good Brothers facing off, we got Moose & Steve Maclin going against Decay in some Tag Team action & also Killer Kelly in action against Alisha Edwards

X Division Title Match

Mike Bailey (c) vs. Mascara Dorada