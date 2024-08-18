Join 411’s Live NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 18 Coverage

Folks, we made it! The G1 Climax 34 Finals are finally upon us, and there’s a big fight feel in the air as we work towards our main event of Yota Tsuji vs Zack Sabre Jr. I’m on 3 hours sleep after AEW Collision, so I’m just praying a House of Torture match doesn’t send me to sleep prematurely.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Ryogoku Kokugikan

English Commentary: Walker Stewart & Chris Charlton

Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Shoma Kato, Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata

Kato continues his fiery weekend by taking it to Tenzan art the opening bell. Arm drags from Tiger Mask and Taguchi, Tiger hits him with the tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, and he comes back with a hip attack. Kojima takes out the guys on the apron, then delivers Mongolian chops to Tiger Mask, and chops in the corner. Tiger Driver delivered to Kojima and in comes Nagata; the combined age in this match must be insane. Kojima and Nagata go at it, Koji Cutter to Nagata. Armbar! Tenzan cuts it off before Nagata can go all white-eye. Kick to the ass of Taguchi, and Kato demands to be tagged in. Flying forearms from Kato, who slaps the heck out of Taguchi and tosses him with a deep armdrag. Boston Crab locked in, Tenzan breaks it after Mongolian chops. Butterfly suplex delivered to Kato, and now Taguchi turns Kato into a Boston Crab of his own. Tiger Mask breaks that up with kicks, Taguchi swats him away with the flying funky weapon. Tenzan and Nagata spill to the floor while Taguchi locks in an Ankle Lock, and Kato has to tap.

Winners: Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Time: 8:12

Rating: *** – That was fun! The old guard showing they’ve still got it, while Kato once again earns his stripes, looking pretty solid.

Taichi vs Katsuya Murashima

Murashima immediately takes it to Taichi with forearms, Taichi briefly staggers but comes back with big boots. Flying forearm takes Taichi off his feet. Arm drag blocked, Taichi shoves him to the canvas. Murashima looks for a body slam, Taichi turns the tables and delivers one of his own. Spinning heel kick gets a 2 count. Back body drop gets another 2. Single leg crab applied, driving the knee into the neck of Murashima for good measure, but the young lion makes the ropes. Dropkick to the face of Taichi! Body slam, and he goes for the Boston Crab but Taichi shimmies to the bottom rope before he can lock it in. Shoulder tackle gets a 2 count, schoolboy gets another 2. Inside cradle! 1, 2, no. Taichi with an axe bomber, Murashima kicks out at 2. Kick to the head and a backdrop driver connects, and that’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Taichi



Time: 7:21

Rating: **1/2 – Murashima was fine here, not quite as charismatic as Kato but performed well, especially considering he’s had barely a handful of matches.