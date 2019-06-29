Join 411’s LIVE ROH Best in the World 2019 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s ROH Best in the World 2019 Review

Rush vs. Flip Gordon : They changed up Flip’s music, it sucks. They lock up and Rush shoves Gordon around, just being a dick. Gordon chops him so Rush just fixes his hair and no sells Gordon. Gordon slaps him and Rush is no longer tranquilo, kicks his ass and sends him to the floor where he slams him to the barricades. Back in and Rush follows with chops and a basement dropkick. Rush continues to deliver chops, but Gordon fires back and hits an enziguri. The springboard missile dropkick connects, but Rush follows with a uranage. He lays the boots to him, and tranquilos. They trade strikes, PELE by Gordon and follows with forearm strikes and then knee strikes. Rush is down. Gordon follows with another knee strike and then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. The springboard spear now connects for 2. Rush now fires back, getting pissed and lighting up Gordon with strikes and chops. Gordon cuts him off with a powerbomb for 2. The cradle follows for 2. Rush catches the suicide dive and slams Gordon into the barricade. Back in and Rush gets repeated covers for 2. Rush looks for the bull’s horns and hits it for the win. Rush defeated Flip Gordon @ 10:20 via pin

– Nick Aldis arrives and wishes Colt Cabana a speedy recovery, and reveals his new tag team partner for tonight… but James Storm interrupts and Storm calls Aldis the protected champion and says he’s had Cabana & Aldis beat, he’s earned his spot. Eli Drake is revealed as the new NWA signee and Aldis’ partner for tonight. Drake says that the hottest free agent in wrestling is here, at best in the world, which is what he is. Offers from all companies came in and is the present and future. He grew up near Baltimore and used to watch men walk around with that 10-pounds of gold, and he will turn the business upside down.