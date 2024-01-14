Join 411’s Live TNA Hard To Kill Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook back here for the return of three letters near and dear to all of our hearts: TNA! One can’t think of a better name for TNA Wrestling’s first show in several years than “Hard To Kill”. We’ve got a packed & stacked show even before the show actually starts, so let’s go right to the action live from the Palms Casino Resort in Paradise, Nevada. Sounds like a fun place to be right now, quite honestly. Certainly warmer.

I did not have TNA+, so the fantastic pre-show matches will escape my critical eye.

Eric Young tells us that Hard to Kill is a battle creed, a way of life. He tells us that time can be history. EY comes down to the ring and tells us that TNA has been slept on for the last damn time. The roster stands behind EY as he tells us that TNA is hard to kill.

Ultimate X Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna: The winner here will be #1 contender for the Knockouts World Championship. Apparently Brian Myers, Eddie & Alisha Edwards & Moose are now known as The System, which might be important to know later on. The bell rings and people try to run to the top but get knocked off. Brookside, Threat & Luna take the ring early on. Steelz comes in, but Brookside takes the advantage early. Shaw kicks Brookside in the head, then gets clotheslined by Threat. Threat dominates until Luna takes her out. Exploders all around. Threat teases climbing the ropes, takes out her competitors on the floor instead. Alisha climbs on Jody’s back, but falls onto her opponents on the outside. Tasha takes Jody out onto those opponents. Dani Luna dumps a lot of people in the ring. Xia is on the cables, but Dani takes her off. While things go down, Alisha climbs the cables. Dani catches her, but Alisha catches Dani in a DDT. Alisha has Kendra the Kendo Stick and smacks folks down before everybody else hits her with a move. Threat hits an F-5 on Brookside & Edwards. Steelz hits Threat with a move before getting knocked outside. Threat on the cables, but gets knocked off. Shaw, Luna & Steelz climb the cables. Shaw gets the X!

Winner: Gisele Shaw (11:57 via retrieving the X)

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are in the balcony, as are their French language colleagues. They run down the card and tell us about how Joe Hendry got punked out on the pre-show by AJ Francis. I’m glad I missed that, quite frankly. Then we get AJ Francis cutting a promo…I mean, he was nothing in WWE and I’m kind of OK with TNA trying to get something out of him but I’m not sure they’ll get anything.

Dirty Dango (w/Alpha Bravo & Oleg Prudius) vs. PCO: Dango says he hates TNA Wrestling & PCO raises off of a stretcher. PCO was the first person recently signed to a TNA contract, and he is indeed hard to kill. He tosses Dango out of the ring like a ragdoll and hits a cannonball to the floor. Bravo breaks up the PCOsault and that’s a DQ.

Winner: PCO (1:28 via DQ)

Match Rating: none

Rhino comes down to the ring to even the odds! Here comes Santino Marella! He’s gonna make it a three on three match playa!

PCO, Rhino & Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango, Alpha Bravo & Oleg Prudius: PCO Sault takes everybody out on the outside. Things have broken down. PCO Sault takes Dango down on the apron. Something with some clotheslines, then a tag to Rhino. Oleg clotheslines Rhino down, his partners make a wish on Rhino. Rhino gets worked over by the opponents. Dango misses a kneedrop, and Something tags in. PCO tags in to do some things on Bravo. Rhino & Prudius face off. Rhino has the power advantage. Dango gets tossed off the top rope. Gore to Bravo! Something powerbombs Dango onto Bravo! PCOSault ends things.

Winners: PCO, Rhino & Jake Something (7:22 via pinfall)

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c) vs. Decay (Rosemary & Havok): Unscheduled match, but at the same time not a surprise. Slamovich gets worked over early. Kelly intervenes in an awesome way. MK Ultra with some double teams. Kelly hits a PK to Rosemary for 2. Another big kick by Kelly, but Rosemary rises up. Havok & Slamovich tag in. She’s not Jessicka anymore, she’s a dominant rassler. Double suplex by Havok. 2 count gets broken up. Slamovich hits a Snow Plow and Havok kicks out at 1. Havok with a double chokeslam.

Winners: Decay (6:16 via pinfall)

We see Steve Maclin beating Rich Swann on the pre-show I wasn’t able to access. Maclin claims this makes this his era.

Scott D’Amore makes his way to the stage. Dorian Roldan also comes on eventually as a representative with AAA. Dorian works both languages in a good way. He was always a heel when I saw him in AAA, but came off well here as a babyface.

TNA X Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida: Good Lord, I’m not even going to try to do play by play for this. Triple tie ups, led to arm drags. People got lifted onto the apron, Kushida hit a cannonball onto Sabin on the floor. Vikingo with a ran on Sabin. Some kicks on Kushida. Vikingo with a inverted 450 into a rana are you kidding me. He’s on his game tonight. Sabin with an STF on Vikingo, Kushida with a dropkick. Sabin with an abdominal stretch on Kushida while Kushuda has a submission on Vikingo, Kushida fights out of these moves. Vikingo moonsaults to the outside. Sabin hits some moves in the ring & everybody is down. Sabin hits a pumphandle slam on Vikingo but Kushida breaks it up. Vikingo with a GTS on Sabin knocking him out of the ring hits a springboard 450 for 2 what the hell? Kushida meets Vikingo and locks in the Hoverboard lock. This is all we’re doing for the next minute and everybody is getting out of it. Sabin with a Destroyer on Vikingo on the ramp! Sabin with a German suplex on Kushida off the top! Sabin takes Kushida up for a Cradleshock, they trade blows but eventually the Cradleshock is hit and the 10 time champ retains.

Winner: Chris Sabin (13:00 via pinfall)