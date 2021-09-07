Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, wrestling fans! It’s a new month but it’s still Tuesday, and that means it’s time for another episode of NXT! I’m Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight we have the final show before the revamped NXT takes place next Tuesday. Tonight we have a pretty stacked show as both Tag Team Titles will be on the line, Carmelo Hayes battles Santos Escobar, Mei Ying makes her in-ring debut, and InDex’s bachelor and bachelorette parties take place! That’s a lot of stuff to enjoy, so without further ado let’s get into it.

We’re in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and we launch right into a match as Ember Moon is coming out to face Kay Lee Ray.

Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray

Ember talks trash before they lock up, Moon with a headlock takedown which Ray legscissors out of and turns into a submission. Moon kippups out and locks in a side headlock, shot into the ropes and turns a hiptoss into an armdrag before hitting a leaping heel kick for two. Moon with a front chancery, turns it into a back kick and whips Ray into the ropes but Ray slips out to the floor and trips Moon up, then yanks on the left arm hard to take her down. Ray in control, front suplex for two. Ray gets Moon in the corner and yanks on the rotator cuff, then bends the arm around before flipping her into a cross armbreaker. Moon manages to roll over for a two-count and then rolls Ray up for two, headscissor and clotheslines and a kick from Moon. Moon is up and worked up, avalanche in the corner. She goes up top, Codebreaker off the top for a two count and then locks in a crossface!

Moon has that crossface locked in as much as Ray is trying to get out of it, and she finally gets out and forces a pin for two. Moon quickly turns it into a triangle choke but Ray fights out of it, Ray to the corner and Moon is too slow to follow up which allows Ray to slam her into the corner as we go to PIP break.