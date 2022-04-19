Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey yo, NXT boys, girls, non-binaries, and everyone in-between! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for our latest episode of WWE NXT. Jeremy Thomas, here as ever to provide your live coverage of the show, and tonight we have four announced matches in Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton, Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley, and Grayson Waller being murdered by vs. Sanga. Those are a bit lower profile bouts than we’ve had in recent weeks but I’m sure there’s still a lot that will be going on for us to enjoy (or “enjoy,” depending) such as the ongoing Joe Gacy and Bron Breakker feud, Lash Legend and Nikita Lyons hating each other and such. Plus you never know; we might get even more new names. Yay?

Here at Thomas HQ, I managed to catch a couple of enjoyable films. I rewatched the 90s horror cheese that is Anaconda and the equally beloved and hated Blair Witch Project, both of which remain pretty much exactly how you remember them (I enjoy them both). I also saw The Adam Project on Netflix, which was fun and inconsequential, as well as Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood on NF which was a nice happy watch that filled me with nostalgia but didn’t get much deeper. Finally for movies, I watched the short horror film The Ten Steps which was really solid as well as the feature film it was turned into, The Cellar on Shudder which was… not solid. At all.

Outside of film, I completed my watch of The Originals after having finished The Vampire Diaries last week and am fully of the opinion that it is the superior show from start to finish. Next up will be Legacies, so we’ll see how that goes.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a recap of last week’s Gauntlet Match, which saw the Creed Brothers run through all the competition before Pretty Deadly came in and beat them. We also get a promo from Joe Gacy breaking in on the recap saying tonight we’ll see what kind of sacrifices Bron Breakker is willing to make for him, his family, and his dad’s Hall of Fame ring. Does Gacy have the help of the Smackdown Hacker? Or is is Acid Burn, Crash Override, and Zero Cool?

* We start off with Pretty Deadly coming to0 the ring with their NXT Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Vic Joseph asks Wade Barrett to play Fuck, Marry, Kill with Toxic Attraction and Bron Breakker is headed into the building. Okay, then.

Elton says that last week he and Kip made history by winning the NXT Tag Team Championships. Kip said they’re used to having gold around their waists and dominated in the UK, but that scene was too drab so they came to the USA to do the same. Elton says it wasn’t even that hard; they beat four of the best tag teams in one night.

Here come GYV (dubbed “Gibson & Drake” in the nameplate graphic) and they want to know where their invite to the gauntlet was. They say they would have dismantled everyone, especially Pretty Deadly, and say the new champs were only successful in the UK is because they left. Gibson says they’re sick of waiting in the back of the line and are long overdue an opportunity, so they’re taking it tonight.

Here come Legado, and Elektra starts to speak before it bre4aks into a big brawl. And as that happens, Bron Breakker walks through the crowd into the ring! He says Joe Gacy wants to know what he’s willing to sacrifice. He tells Joe to come out and he’ll show him.

Gacy appears on the Tron and says he’s not a hard man to find — just come find him. The tron video gets real creepy with a laugh and Bron exits, heading to the back.

* We get a digital exclusive of Santos Escobar watching Melo talk about losing the North American Championship in a video, then cut a promo talking about how the former A Champion has A lot of excuses. He says Melo was never worthy of the title, but he is another story. And if he has a problem with it, Santos can remind him that his place is the back of the line.

* Trick and Melo are backstage, and Melo says that Santos is crazy to say he deserves to go to the back of the line because he is the line.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

Tiffany kicks Sarray to start, wristlock countered by Sarray into an armdrag. Sarray off the ropes into a clothesline and she locks up Stratton’s legs, then bends back and grabs her chin. Stratton gets to the ropes and Sarray goes for the basement dropkick but Stratton moves.

Stratton puts Sarray into the ropes and comes off the otherside into a hipcheck, then covers for two. Tiffany with a sleeper, Sarray tries to escape but gets pulled back to the mat. Sarray to her feet, Stratton with a knee to the gut. Senton from the apron and a cover for two, and Stratton goes after the hair but Sarray fits back to her feet!

Stratton off the ropes but gets dropkicked, German suplex and Sarray goes up top. Double stomp from Sarray, boot choke against the bottom rope and stomps followed by a kick right to the jaw and this time the basement dropkick connects. Stratton to the outside, Sarray rolls her in, she goes for a German suplex but Stratton grabs the ropes. Stratton throws Sarray off, Vader bomb and cover.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton (4:26)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Fine for the short amount of time it had, though I assume this is functionally the end of any kind of spotlight on Sarray which is unfortunate. Stratton is improving but isn’t quite there yet.

* Gibson and Drake walk through the back and Bron Breakker walks right through them. He hears a voice directing him in a direction where he sees the cage that his dad was in with audio from his dad and Gacy from the kidnapping. Bron stupidly steps into the cage and watches the end, but fortunately does not get locked in and instead he flips out and leaves.

* Pretty Deadly are walking backstage crowing about their start and run into Indi and Persia. Indi says they look better in person than on TV. Persia says they want something from them: a match. They agree and are all for it, with lots of innuendo, but they meant for their men. Elton akd Kip back off and say they’ll get back to him.

* MzKenzie asks Grayson why he fired Sanga, and he talks about how committed he was to the perfect plan to become champion. He says Sanga screwed it all up and he’s nothing without him. Andre Chase comes in and says it’s a teachable moment, and says Ben Franklin had a great quote. Grayson asks who Ben Franklin ever beat and Sanga comes in, chasing Waller off. Waller runs around backstage and stumbles his way to the ring with Sanga chasing him.

Grayson Waller vs. Sanga

Waller nails Sanga, but Sanga no-sells it and clubs Waller down. He flings Waller across the ring and then does it again and again. And again, because why not? The crowd chants for one more time, so he complies. And then again.

Waller grabs onto the bottom rope and Sanga tries to grab him, but the ref breaks it up and Waller takes out the knee with a dropkick. He beats on Sanga but Sanga shoves him and knocks him down. He shoves Waller into the ropes a couple of times and hits him in the back, then whips him hard across the ring, charging into a boot. Waller charges in but gets caught with a sidewalk slam.

Sanga grabs Waller and bends him backward, yells at him, hits an elbow and covers for two but Waller grabs the bottom rope. Bodyslam by Sanga and he signals for the chokeslam, Waller quickly rolls out of the ring. Sanga follows and gets Waller, who kicks him and then slides out right into a chokehold. Waller slips out and shoves Sanga into the ringpost. Sanga rolls into the ring dazed, Waller with the rolling Stunner and covers for three.

Winner: Grayson Waller (about 3:20)

Rating: **

Thoughts: It was what it was. Not a great match but put Waller over.

* We get a vignette recapping Natalya’s appearance and attack of Cora Jade, with Jade talking about she never realized how true it was that you should never meet your idols until she met the true Nattie. She says her future isn’t bleak and Nattie is dead-ass wrong. Young Cora saw Nattie as a dream match, but her only dream now is to kick Nattie’s legendary ass. She tears up a pic of them and steps on Nattie’s face as she walks off.

* We get a new vignette of a young girl talking about how she was an outcast at school but that the WWE video game was her escape. She would get lost gaming for hours and create herself, dream what it would be like to be in the ring. She said that’s the closest she’d get to becoming a WWE Superstar. But next week the dream becomes real life. It’s Roxanne Perez, and she debuts next week.

* McKenzie interviews Perez who says that her debut next week will be her dream come true. Toxic Attraction come in and mock her, saying not to set the bar too high because she’ll never set it. Perez says “Thanks for the advice?” Jacy says she’s picking up some attitude and suggests that they move it up to tonight. Roxanne says she’ll figure something out.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Gibson & Drake

Apparently Grizzled Yougn Veterans name is no more. Legado leap on them before the match and Drake gets in the ring, match begins and Wilde hits an elevated splash on him for two. Gibson makes the tag when Drake comes off the ropes, but Wilde manages to springboard off the top to take down Gibson and covers for two.

Gibson in the hostile corner, Wilde runs right into a boot. Drake tags in and takes out Wilde, then dropkicks Del Toro off the corner. He decks Wilde who’s on the apron and tags in Gibson, Wilde with a shoulder block and a leap into a sunset flip for two. Wilde knocks Gibson down and goes for the tag, Gibson grabs the foot but he kicks off and makes the tag.

Cruz takes down Drake with a dropkick, sets him on the top and goes for a superplex but Drake fights him off. Cruz with a rana off the top but Gibson tagged in and nails Cruz in the throat. He beats on Cruz in the corner, tags in Drake who knocks WIlde off the apron and gets Wilde on his shoulder, but Del Toro dives to take out Gibson and Drake gets knocked down. Wilde leaps on Gibson on the outside and then they nail Gibson with a big kick for three.

Winner: Legado del Fantasma (3:57)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Fast-paced and a bit to rushed to be honest to get the spots in during the short amount of time, but very little was individually awkward.

After the match, Escobar tells Tony D’Angelo to watch as he takes care of business by battling Carmelo Hayes next.

* McKenzie is with Wes Lee, who asks what’s going through his mind. He says the last few weeks have been chaotic and rough, and he has been going through his mind a lot. Zyon Quinn walks in and says the problem is he doesn’t run it straight. Lee says that sounds cool but no one knows what it means and he’s not the person to give advice. Quinn says he should teach him a lesson, and Lee says maybe seeing Quinn out there will see him get some peace.

* Apparently Fallon Henley and Briggs & Jensen attacked during the break.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

Circling and lockup to start, Escobar with a waistlock, Hayes gets to the ropes. Lockup again, Escobar with a wristlock takedown, Hayes gets his foot on the ropes. Go for a lockup again and Hayes with a kick to the gut and front facelock, Escobar gets to the ropes but Hayes doesn’t let go until four and then kicks Santos down.

Hayes gets shot into the ropes, shoulderblock and Santos stumbles back but neither man go down. They run it back and Escobar with a big dropkick off the ropes. Enzuigiri from an apron and then a crossbody off the top by Santos. Santos off the corner, Trick trips him up and that distracts him enough for Melo to hit a springboard crossbody. He comes off the ropes and catches himself but slips, they trade reversals into a neckbreaker by Hayes and we go to PIP break.