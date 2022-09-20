Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and WWE has quite the show to follow up last week’s strong episode. Tonight we’ll see Tyler Bate take on JD McDonagh in a #1 contender’s match that should be an absolute blast, while Nathan Frazier will face Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. Plus, Toxic Attraction will take on Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile while Cora Jade tries to kick off the second year of the Generation of Jade against Wendy Choo. Plus plenty more than has yet to be officially announced, I’m sure.

Meanwhile, here at Thomas HQ I’ve been busy on my horror movie watching as HOOPTOBER has officially arrived. I’m knee-deep in my eighth year of the Letterboxd horror movie challenge for September and October, which means I’ve been watching a lot of classic horror thus far along with my usual watches. I started the last week off with a distinctly non-horror film in the Marilyn Monroe/Clark Gable classic Western The Misfits, which stands up as a haunting look at broken people in the West. After than Hooptober began with the excellent documentary Pennywise: The Story of IT (available on ScreamBox, followed by the ambitious and fun but sadly hacked-to-pieces Hellraiser: Bloodline. Next up was the truly awful clip show of a movie that was Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor, and then the psychic shark-protecting serial killer movie Mako: The Jaws of Death.

We got a big jump in quality with the 1921 Jewish horror classic The Golem: How He Came into the World, then went back to fun-but-mediocre range with The House That Dripped Blood. I took a quick break on my horror viewing to watch the Netflix documentary Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard which was an interesting story of corporate fraud and journalism, and then last night I watched the dull and poorly-edited 1979 horror anthology Screams of a Winter Night. If you want to follow my Hooptober watching, you can see my list for this year here.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of last week’s 2.0 anniversary celebration including Shawn Michael’s voiceover that ended the show and the assault on Wes Lee by Melo and Trick before Solo Sikoa showed up and won the NXT North American Championship and the shift to the white-and-black logo, which looks permanent.

* Earlier today, Melo shows up and asks if someone wants to see him, and Solo walks in. They argue until Shawn Michaels shuts them down and says Solo competed in a match he wasn’t supposed to be in and the results can’t stand. He asks Solo to hand over the title and says he’s done it and it sucks, but rules are rules. Solo says he gets it and there was some business he had to take care of. He hands it over and Shawn wishes him luck. Solo tells Melo that he told him he had next, then leaves.

Melo thanks Shawn for that and Shawn says Melo tried to outsmart the system and got burned. Any time he thinks he’s bigger than the business, it’ll slap him in the face. The title will be determined at Halloween Havoc in a Ladder Match and Melo and others can qualify for it. Melo says “Okay” and walks off.

Best Of Three Series Match Two

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

Murdering my fingers right off the bat, I see. Fine. They lock up to start and go into some counterwrestling before breaking. Re-lockup, Axiom takes control of Frazer and sends him into the ropes, Frazer gets a few roll-ups and one near-fall, then a one-count but Axiom locks in a sleeper. Frazer rolls back for a two-count and they break.

Test of strength but Axiom quickly takes Frazer down and locks in a heel lock which Frazer flips out of. Frazer with a headlock, sent into the ropes and runs Axiom over for a cover, then a laying headlock. Axiom rolls him back onto his shoulders for two. Back to their feet and they go amateur wrestling a bit, Axiom with a kneeling headlock and then up for a headlock takedown. Frazer turns it into a headscissors, he flips out and pulls back the knees, he flips over into a near cattle mutiliation, they start going quickly and Axiom with a dropkick followed by a Northern Lights suplex for two.

Frazer sent into the corner but goes up into a rana, sending Axiom out of the ring. Frazer goes for a dive but Axiom decks him, then goes up top but gets NAILED with a dropkick! Axiom quickly rolls outside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Frazer has Axiom in a bearhug on the mat. He pulls Axiom up but Axiom counters into an octopus hold, which Frazer counters into an abdominal stretch. Axiom hip tosses out of it and they trade shots, Frazer into the ropes and gets dropkicked. Axiom goes into the ropes and bulldogs Frazer against the top rope, springboard takedown in and cover for two.

Axiom kicks Frazer hard in the chest a couple of times, but Frazer catches his boot. Axiom with an enzuigiri but Frazer answers with one of his own! Axiom manages to cover for two still, then ducks a clothesline and hits a Pele Kick. He sets up and charges for the Golden Ratio, but gets nailed with a superkick for two and a half!

Frazer goes up top, but Axiom with a leaping enzuigiri. He goes up top, armdrag crossbody off the top and a cover for two. Frazer hits a back elbow, but Axiom locks in a sleeper! Frazer gets him off but Axiom with a DDT! He goes for a LaBell Lock but Frazer gets a foot on the ropes, BIG stomp to the back of the head! Axiom goes up top but Frazer goes up — SUPERPLEX and he holds on for a spinning suplex. Up top for a spinning splash, cover for three.

Winner: Nathan Frazer (13:14)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Ridiculously good work by these guys for a super-hot match. Don’t know what honestly needs to be said here; even though we know Frazer would win to go to three matches, it was a fantastic bout.

* Alba Fyre says Mandy Rose’s reign as champion has been historic, but last week when they locked eyes she saw into Mandy’s soul and saw she was scared. Alba says Mandy knows she’ll be the one to take the title and burn Mandy’s empire to the ground.

* Toxic Attraction ask Mandy if she’s okay and she shakes it off, says she’ll beat Fallon next week and then deal with Alba.

* We get a WWE Community video with King Crusher for Connor’s Cure that is delightful.

* We then get a vignette with Damon Kemp, who rips off his Diamond Mine shirt and sprays an X on it. He crows about costing The Creed Brothers their NXT Tag Team Championship match and admits he took Tony D and Stacks’ money, not Roderick strong. He says it was only a matter of time until Julius and Roddy went to blows but the footage would have proved his innocence so he destroyed Roddy’s phone, then Roddy.

Kemp says Roddy is still in the hospital and the Creeds are pissed at him. He says he’s a world-class athlete but won’t fight them two-on-one. He’ll face them one on one, and they can pick who stays in the locker room.

* Ivy is pissed about Damon Kemp destroying Diamond Mine and Tatum says the Creeds will handle Kemp but she needs Ivy to focus. Ivy says she’s focused, let’s go.

Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Gigi and Tatum start off, they do some dodging and ducking of each other until Paxley hits a kick. She goes for the tag but Gigi stops her, she takes out Paxley and Jacy tags in. Tandem kicks, and senton from Jacy and a cover for two. Jacy kicks Paxley and showboats for Ivy, which briefly allows Paxley to take over until Jacy knocks her down. Tag to Gigi, who kicks Paxley in the face and covers for two.

Gigi pulls Paxley’s right arm into a submission, then knees her in the cut. Short-arm forearm to the jaw, but Paxley with a roll-up for on. She comes off the ropes with a facebuster and both women are down — Ivy makes the hot tag! She takes out Jacy, knocks Gigi down and then hits Jacy with a running kick in the corner. Gutwrench suplex, cover but Gigi breaks it up before hitting Paxley with a back suplex.

Jacy nails Ivy with a shot to the jaw, Gigi is tagged in and Ivy takes over with shots to both until she gets shoved to the floor. Gigi rolls her back in, Jacy tags in, Elimination and cover for three.

Winner: Toxic Attraction (3:57)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Not great all in all. It wasn’t bad by any stretch, it just didn’t get any time and what we had was a bit uninspired.

* Joe Gacy and The Dyad are coming to the ring.

* Tyler Bate arrives in the arena, and McDonagh arrives in the parking lot.

* Schism is in the ring. Reed says last week signifies the end of opportunity for this in the Schism and it’s time to pick a side. They won’t turn the other cheek anymore, and anyone not sitting in the shade under Schism’s tree has been warned. Fowler says for those few bold enough to sit with them, you have nothing to fear and they will never abandon you. The road to peace and inclusivity is a bumpy one, but their goal is to make the world a better place.

Gacy says we’ve brought it on ourself and change can be scary, but they’ve given us ample time to accept the change and we’ll see the world through their eyes whether we want to or not. Gacy says he’s given Grimes multiple chances, but this world only responds to a firm hand. He says Grimes has made a life-altering decision and to him and anyone else who refuses to listen, the wrath of the schism is imminent.

Enofe and Blade come out and attack Schism, knock them out of the ring and leap onto Dyad.

The Dyad vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Fowler briefly takes over with punches, but Blade leapfrogs and hits a dropkick. Enofe tags in and they hit some quick tandem kicks, cover for two. Fowler back up though and backs him into the corner where Reed holds him and Fowler decks him. Reed in now, he covers for one.

Fowler tags back in and Enofe ducks under, somersaulting and tagging in Blade who leaps onto them. Enofe sends them over the ropes and Blade dives on them as we go to break.

We’re back as Reed and Blade trade shots. Fowler gets a tag behind Blade’s back and grabs his sweater, Reed sends him to the outside and Fowler nails him. Schism hug on the outside and Fowler sends Blade into the ring. Forearm to Blade, Reed tags in and nails Blade in the cut. Snapmare followed by a stomp to the head, Blade tries to fight back and gets beat down.

Reed with another shot and Fowler tags in. Whip into the ropes, Blade grabs on and kicks them before making the hot tag to Edris. Splash to Reed, then another to Fowler and repeated fists. Reed comes over to break it up and gets his own firsts. Fowler gets taken down with a bulldog but Fowler with a jawbreaker, Blade tags in and hits a leapfrog slam for two.

Fowler goes onto Edris’ shoulder, Blade goes into the ropes but Reed pulls the ropes down. Edris with a cover for two, but The Dyad are too much for him Redd with a Destroyer off Fowler’s back. A wheelbarrow into a Codebreaker finishes it.