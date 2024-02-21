Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight NXT is continuing their road to, uh, Roadblock. That was a bit more awkward than intended. Anyway, tonight’s show is a taped episode from last week as WWE heads to Elimination Chamber, and on this show we’ll see Shotzi challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship while Lexis King gets a shot at Oba Femi’s NXT North American Championship. In addition, Roxanne Perez takes on Wren Sinclair and former partners Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs will compete against each other. It’ll be a show, that’s for sure.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with Shotzi walking through the parking lot earlier today, as does Lyra Valkyria. And we’re kicking off with the North American Title match!

NXT North American Championship Match

Oba Femi vs. Lexis King

King ducks a lockup and kicks at Femi but gets put in the corner. He ducks a boot and lays in some chops, he’s thrown to the corner and springboard out but Femi swats a kick aside and hits a big backdrop. Femi whips King into the ropes, King with a sunset flip but Femi steps out of it. King lays in kicks to the chest and head, comes off the ropes and is CAUGHT by Femi, who pushes him over the ropes to the floor.

Femi rolls King in and follows but is hit with a dropkick and falls to the floor. King pushes Femi into the ropes but Femi fires back with a big slap and rolls King in. King with a stomp to the head and starts to work the arm with an overhead chickenwing.

King is whipped into the corner and goes up and over Femi, pushing him shoulder-first into the corner. He kicks Femi from the apron and goes up top for a stomp to the shoulder as Mr. Stone comes to the ring. King out of the ring and shoves Stone, he comes back in and is goozled. King escapes and hits some strikes into the ropes but Femi with a BIG clothesline. King up and gets shoved into the air, hitting hard.

Femi with a snake eyes, followed by a toss and a pop-up powerbomb to finish it.

Winner: Oba Femi (4:01)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This was fine for a four-minute match. Nothing special to it, the Stone involvement wasn’t too consequential but advances that story. The key here is Femi looking dominant.

* Thea, Jacy and Jazmyn Nyx are backstage and Thea says Riley hasn’t answered him yet. Jacy asks what happened on the Valentine’s date. Thea says that she told him not to open the car for her. She says she stayed on her phone most of the time because it was to look unavailable. Jacy says that’s not what she meant.

Arianna Grace walks up and says she’s been on many dates, and that Thea may have scared Riley away. She says welcome the door being open and reciprocate attention. She doesn’t think it’s a lost cause. Jacy says she can’t do everything for Thea and Arianna says “And she’s your best friend?” Some threats are exchanged and the Chase U girls leave.

* Bron and Baron are WALKING backstage.

* Lyra asks Tatum Paxley if she’s good after the beating last week. Tatum says she has only been able to eat soup but she’s great and is happy Lyra came to her aid. Lyra says she has one thing she needs Tatum to do and she has a special surprise if she does. Tatum says she can go after Shotzi but Lyra says the one thing she needs is for Tatum to stay in the back. Tatum isn’t happy about it but agrees. Lyra leaves and Tatum says it’ll be the hardest thing she’s ever done, but she’ll do it.

* The Wolfdogs have come to the ring! We get a recap of Bron signing with Smackdown before they get in the ring and get mics. The crowd chants “YOU DESERVE IT!” Bron says if they would have thought back in No Mercy when they were beating the crap out of each other that they’d be standing here in their alligator boots with the titles, they’d say they’re crazy.

Corbin says he remembers No Mercy because he beat Bron. Bron says he’s carried the team, and Baron says he set Bron up pretty nicely in the Tag Title match with the End of Days. Bron says Corbin set him up with End of Days, and he hit the Spear, so… Spear of Days? Corbin loves it. He says they’re a couple a-holes in the middle of the ring with new hardware, and are good with being the new Tag Team Champions.

CHASE U IS HERE! Chase says Bron and Corbin might not care who their next challengers are, but they do. Duke says winning those titles weren’t easy for Bron and Corbin, but Chase U is back and it’s their time to shine. Bren says they can take their calenders and school spirit and shove it up their asses.

Duke isn’t happy but Chase says it’s a teachable moment. He says they were promised a match by the former champions, and Duke says that they’re gonna get the match.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are here! Frazer says their title shot is null and void, while Axiom says they got closest to beating Bron and Baron in the Dusty Classic. Nathan says those guys jumped them and they’re ready for payback, you pieces of sh– Axiom cuts him off. Duke says they need to get to the back in the line because they’re going to plant the Chase U flag where it belongs.

Corbin says that’s a “You Guys Problem” and they have places to be, so take the problems and tell someone who cares. Ava comes out now and says it’s not up to Bron and Corbin to decide who the next challengers is; it’s up to her. So she’s booking Chase U vs. Frazer and Axiom for the next title shot for tonight.

* Roxy is backstage and asked by Kelly about her match with Wren. Roxy says Wren reminds her of herself when she got here: happy to be here. But after time, she’ll learn that happy to be here doesn’t cut it. You get passed over for others including main roster stars coming down for title shots. She says she hopes Shotzi and Lyra watch her match because she’ll be watching theirs.