Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, with you as always, and tonight’s NXT will feature the return of Bron Breakker after he defended his NXT Championship earlier this month at Vengeance Day! Plus Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura will be facing former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, while Wes Lee has an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship. And Grayson Waller will come off of his suspension to take on Tyler Bate, Tiffany Stratton will battle Thea Hail, Hank Walker faces Charlie Dempsey, and Axiom locks up with Damon Kemp. All that and Jacy Jayne explaining her attack on Gigi Dolan that ended last week’s show. We have a busy episode, but it sounds like it should be a fun one.

Here at the Thomas house, Ihad my usual busy week of movies. The week started off with Blumhouse’s There’s Something Wrong with the Children, which had some creepy vibes but lost its way in the narrative shortcuts a bit. Alison Brie’s Somebody I Used to Know was a nice little twist on the typical romantic comedy tropes, while the grindhouse-style slasher Candy Land tried to marry the genre with indie drama sensibilities and wasn’t entirely successful. I watched 1950’s A Ticket to Tomahawk to make a bit more progress on my Marilyn Monroe Watch Project (only a few to go), and she was barely in it but it’s a perfectly average western comedy from the era. My final two watches of the week were Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion, which is an admirable follow-up to Joko Anwar’s 2017 remake, and a rewatch of The Ruins which I liked much more now than I did when I first saw it in 2008.

In TV news, I’ve been watching the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race which has been fun and also went match to start watching from season one. It’s not my aesthetic as much as Dragula is, but I’m enjoying season 15 and the old seasons certainly have their moments.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center as Grayson Waller makes his way to the ring!

Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

Lockup to start and Waller backs Bate into the corner and smacks him. He takes over with punches and hammer blows to the back, then chokes Bate against the ropes and says HBK chose the wrong horse. Mounted punches against the ropes until the ref backs him off.

Lockup and Bate takes over with punches and uppercuts. Side headlock and a kick to the head, Waller goes into the ropes for a dropkick that gets two. Bate right back into a chinlock, Waller to his feet and hits a back suplex for two.

Knee from Waller to Bate’s back and a stomp to the knee. Waller smashes an elbow into the back of Bate’s neck and traps his head for some kneelifts, he covers again for two. Bate into the corner where Waller delivers some bodyshots, Bate reverses an Irish whip and hits a hiptoss, then a suplex and standing shooting star press for two.

Waller begs off but Bate moves in — and Waller pulls him through the ropes to the floor. Bate tripes Waller and pulls him to the outside. Slam into the apron, Bate takes over on the outside and Waller runs behind commentary with Bate giving chase. Waller into the ring and he kicks Bate into the booth, he comes off the ropes for a sliding lariat on the outside as we go to PIP break.