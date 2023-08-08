Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as always, and tonight Dominick Mysterio defends the NXT North American Championship with his father in the corner of challenger Dragon Lee! In addition, Tyler Bate will challenge Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup Rules Match for Dar’s so-called “Heritage Cup” while Von Wagner matches up with Bron Breakker and Axiom takes on Mustafa Ali for the next shot at the North American Championship. We’ll probably get more from Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes as well, along with Ilja Dragunov’s renewed war with Trick Williams and the tension in Chase U. Should be an enjoyable show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

