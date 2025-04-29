Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we have a big episode of NXT this week. Tonight’s show will see Ricky Saints and Lexis King battle for the latter’s North American Title while Hank & Tank defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura. Plus IYO SKY will be here to team with Jordynne Grace against Giulia and Roxanne Perez and Tony D’Angelo will confront Stacks after the latter broke bad at NXT Stand & Deliver. Plus, Joe Hendry has an open invitation from Shawn Michaels to come by after Trick Williams attacked the TNA World Champion at Rebellion. Sounds like a fun show all in all.

* We get a recap of Oba Femi’s promo from last week’s NXT and his issues with Trick Williams, who interrupted and said he wanted his one-on-one title match, leading to Joe Hendry coming in and calling Trick a whiny bitch. Hendry stares off with Oba and then five nights later, Hendry retains his title at TNA Rebellion before Trick shows up and takes him out.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with —

SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS! Joe Hendry comes out to the ring thanks to Vic Joseph mentioning him. It’s like magic, folks. Hendry’s shoulder sprain is mentioned by the announcers and he gets a mic. Joe gets a “WE BELIEVE” chant before he says he’s appeared and back in front of the NXT Universe. He says it’s been quite a journey. He wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania and he defended his TNA World Title at Rebellion, but unfortunately we know what happened next: Trick attacked him when his back was turned. He says he knows he embarassed Trick and expected retaliation, but Trick crossed the line. Trick is worse than entitled; he used to be somebody the people could get behind and a locker room leader, but he couldn’t stand the fact that people talked about Hendry and not him. And what they were saying was, “We believe.”

Joe says Trick isn’t just entitled; he’s arrogant. He didn’t want to look within and see that he can’t win the NXT Championship. And he know that Oba wouldn’t just give him a title shot, so he went to TNA to take out the World Champion. He’s an entertainer but he knows what this is. He says he’s going to say Trick’s name and make him appear — so Trick, get out here now!

The lights go out! DarkState is here! They go after Hendry and beat him down, then throw him into the powerbomb.

* Earlier today, Ava congratulated IYO SKY on her win and welcomed her back to NXT. She asks IYO if she’s found a tag team partner. She says no and Jordynne walks in, saying she’ll be IYO’s partner. IYO is down with it, they shake but too hard for IYO so they high five.

* Lexis King preps backstage while Ricky Saints WALKS.

* We get a recap of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeating Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley last week and Karmen Petrovic says they were so close and almost won the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Tatum says that they didn’t and Ashante walks in, calls Tatum and Gigi losers, and says he got Karmen a match against Sol Ruca tonight. Karmen says not to call them losers and Ashante says the match is tonight. Karmen says she needs to get ready and they head off while Ashante says it’s “their” title match.

NXT North American Championship Match

Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King

Lexis attacks Saints from behind to start the match and beats on him in the corner. Whip across the ring, King runs into a boot and Saints takes King down. Saints with chops to Lexis and then a series of punches to the gut. He toeses Lexis into the corner and chops him, whip into the ropes for a back elbow. The jacket comes off and he moves in but Lexis with a kick to the head.

King lays in some punches and then boot chokes Saints in the corner. Bit open-hand chop to the chest, he charges in but Saints dodges and hits some chops. Into the ropes for a belly to belly, King to the outside so Saints with a dropkick through the ropes and then hopes on the guardrail to showboat as we go to break.

We’re back as Saints and King hit simultaneous crossbodies. King hits Saints with a suplex and climbs up top — SWANTON! Cover gets two-plus. Saints on Lexis’ shoulders for a drop gutbuster, cover for a nearfall and King backs up in the corner, lying in wait. Saints up, he turns and dodges the siperkick. A couple knockdowns, King into the ropes and gets picked up for a slam. Tornado DDT countered by King, roll-up gets a nearfall.

Into the ropes, King with a superkick. Coronation countered by Saints into the Tornado DDT. Ro Cham Bo finishes it.

Winner: Ricky Saints (8:31)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid first match for the show here. King was a good opponent for Saints, who picks up another win as champion. Works for me.

* This week’s NXT Spotlight has The Culling in their darkness. Saints says they’ve all fallen short of expectations with Brooks and Niko failing to get the tag titles and Izzi not winning the Women’s NA Title. If you fear failure, you’re putting limitations on your life. He says the NXT women’s roster is deep and Izzi needs to figure out how to stand out of the pack. Izzi needs to figure out how to rip the spotlight away and put it on herself. Hank & Tank are champions and they need to work deeper than surface level to find the results they seek. He says he’s here for them and they need to rise up and seek control.