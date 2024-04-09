Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and we’re feeling the fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver this week. WWE’s WrestleMania weekend is in the books and we have a new NXT Women’s Champion, plus more. Tonight’s show will surely deal with the ramifications of Saturday’s show, but we also have a Stand & Deliver rematch as The Wolfdogs defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Plus Je’Von Evans will make his NXT TV debut against SCRYPTS, Jaida Parker will take on Brinley Reece, Izzi Dame & Kiana James face off with Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley and we’ll have an appearance by Natalya. Looks to be a pretty solid show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We kick off with a montage of the events at NXT Stand & Deliver including the Meta-Four, Giulia’s appearance, Oba Femi’s North American title retention, the Wolfdogs holding onto the Tag Team Titles, the six-woman tag team match, Roxy’s NXT Women’s Title win over Lyra Valkyria, Ilja Dragunov beating Tony D’Angelo and Trick Williams getting revenge against Carmelo Hayes in the main event.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and after a trip through the building, we’re starting off with the new NXT Women’s Champion! Roxy makes her way to the ring. Roxy asks if we’re even surprised and tells everyone saying “You Deserve It!” to shut up because she doesn’t need it. She says what happened at Stand & Deliver was justice for the woman who went a year without her title. She was forced to take that journey against her will but all is right in the world. She tells Lyra that she knows as well as Roxy that Lyra’s arm wasn’t at 100%, and she used it as a weapon. She mouths off and tells the crowd to shut up and says Lyra calls herself an honorable champion? Lyra says honorable, Roxy says stupid and embarrassing because now Roxy is standing her a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. And no one can take the title from her because it’s on her terms and she dares to have anyone take it from her. And the only time she’ll lose it is when she’s forced to give it up when she getr drafted.

LYRA is here! She says Roxy’s been champion for two days and she’s packing her bags? She’s too good for NXT now? She says to stay on Raw, go to Smackdown, but the NXT Women’s Champion stays here with her, because she wants her rematch tonight.

Roxy says Lyra isn’t medically cleared and her arm is barely hanging on, but she wants to waste her rematch? Tatum comes out of the crowd and says Lyra may not be ready but she is. Lyra is glad Tatum sticks up for her and is sorry for what she said to her after the match, but she’s good now. Tatum says “Are you?” and throws Lyra into the steps, screaming “It’s not yours anymore!!” Officials tend to Lyra and get her out of there as Roxy laughs in the ring. Roxy says we won’t be seeing a championship match tonight —

AND HERE’S NATTIE! Natalya says Roxy isn’t leaving because the people want to see a championship match. And she hasn’t forgotten how rude Roxy’s been to her. She’s forgotten more about wrestling than Roxy will ever know, and Roxy has the only title she’s never won. Roxy says hard pass, it’s her show and her title and Nattie doesn’t get a title match.

Here’s Ava! Ava says that’s not how it works, and we’re in a new era. This being the first show after S&D, it might be Roxy vs. Nattie. But now that she thinks about it, it will ABSOLUTELY be Roxy vs. Nattie.

Roxy tries to cheap shot Natalya, but she’s ready and Roxy has to bail.

* Earlier today, Trick Williams is here as are the Wolfdogs. We get an NXT Anonymous video of Frazer and Axiom talking to Ava which led to the rematch for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

* Nathan and Axiom are speaking and say if they’re unable to win tonight they have to go their separate ways. Frazer says if they don’t do it, it’s been a hell of a ride.

* Earlier today on the Chase U campus, Andre Chase thanks Fallon and Kelani for their help at S&D and presents them with honorary certificates. Thea runs in excited but Jacy and Jaxmyn walk in shortly after. She isn’t here to fight; she has a question for Chase. Is she going to tell Thea the real reason that she had to bail out Chase U? Chase says it’s done, but Jacy reveals that Chase bet big on Thea and that’s what got them in trouble. So Chase cares more about Thea than he does his university. So Thea ended up being the problem.

Thea asks if it’s true and Chase says it is, and when it comes down to the university or Hail, it will always be Thea. She’s upset and leaves.

Kiana James & Izzi Hale vs. Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan

It turns into a brawl from the start and Jordyn and James end up starting it off. Jordan hits a rana on James, Izzi tags in and runs over Kelani. Suplex but Kelani floats over into a sleeper and Fallon tags in, they work the shoulders and whip her into the ropes but Izzi kicks both babyfaces down. Kiana in, Fallon takes back over and they launch Kiana into Izzu, both heels get tossed outside and they baseball slide dropkick and dive onto them.

Back in, Kelani gets a two-count. Izzi fights back and hangs Kelani on the ropes before yanking her in the ring. Kiana tags in and stomps on Kelani, a backbreaker gets two. She stomps Kelani into the hostile corner and tags in Izzi, who batters her and hits a kneelift. Izzi grabs Kelani and launches her, then hits an elbowdrop for two.

Izzi slams Kelani’s head into the mat a couple of times and tosses her into the hostile corner. Kiana tags in and kicks a held Kelani. Kelani battles back but Kiana catches a kick and flips her over, then puts her in the hostile corner for a running shoulder thrust. Izzi tags in and slams Kelani down for two.

Izzi slows it down with an abdominal stretch and lifts Kelani’s leg for extra pressure. Kelani fights her foot free and escapes, reversing the stretch! But Izzi with a hip toss. Elbowdrop misses, Kelani goes to make the tag but gets caught. She goes for a sunset flip, Izzi pulls her up and tosses her into the corner to tag in Kiana. Kiana with a bodyslam for two.

Kiana tries to flip Kelani again but she lands on her feet and tags in Fallon! Fallon in hot and lays into Kiana, bulldog to Izzi and a splash to Kiana in the corner. Fallon on the top, she grabs Kiana for a leaping DDT. Izzi breaks up the pin but Kelani takes her out. Izzi back up charges at Kelani, Fallon takes the hit for Jordan and Kiana hits the 401K for the win.

Winner: Kiana James & Izzi Dame (6:58)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid match to start us off. There was nothing amazing here and a couple messy moments, but all four of these women are developing nicely and it paid off here.

* Je’Von Evans sits down for a hype video and introduces himself as 19 and ready to grind. He’ll see us tonight.

* OTM is watching the video and SCRYPTS says he’s got this. And out they come to the ring.

* We get another Stand & Deliver montage.

* Charlie Dempsey talks with Damon Kemp and Myles Borne about competing at Bloodsport and says the black eye didn’t stop him from getting the win. Dempsey says the situation with their friends is getting sorted. Luca and Stacks and Adriana walk up and say Tony isn’t here but they’ll get their answer. There’s some mouthing back and forth and apparently we have a match.

SCRYPTS vs. Je’Von Evans

Circle and lockup to start, SCRYPTS with a headlock takedown. They get back up and trade acrobatic counters, Evans with a roll-up on SCRYPTS for one. Springboard off the ropes with a rana and a high-impact dropkick for two.

Evans goes to springboard off the second turnbuckle but SCRYPTS kicks the rope and trips him up, then manhandles him in a corner. Strikes to Evans and SCRYPTS slams his head back into the mat, standing shooting star press gets two.

SCRYPTS works the elbow but Evans back to his feet until SCRYPTS knocks him back down. Evans into the ropes and comes off into a back elbow, cover gets two. SCRYPTS slams Evans head-first into the corner, then hits a bodyshot and stomps him down to the mat. SCRYPTS plays to the crowd, which lets Evans fight back before taking a kick to the gut. SCRYPTS talks trash but gets taken down with a double leg by Evans followed by mounted punches. Evans with some punches and a leaping spinning kick off the ropes and a springboard cutter for a very close nearfall!

Evans charges in the corner, SCRYPTS puts him on the apron. Springboard clothesline, he goes after SCRYPTS but OTM pulls him out of the ring — SO EVANS DIVES ON THEM ALL! Evans back in, SCRYPTS Matrix dodges a clothesline and they trade kicks until SCRYPTS hits a German suplex. BIG moonsault by SCRYPTS but Evans avoids it and then hits a springboard twisting splash for the three.

Winner: Je’Von Evans (5:29)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: An absolute spotfest for a five-minute match. This won’t be everyone’s thing but I really enjoyed it and it made for a very strong debut for Evans.

* Karmen hugs Natalya before Nattie WALKS backstage. Meanwhile, Roxy WALKS backstage alone.