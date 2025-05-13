Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, we’re gearing up for NXT Battleground later this month. Joe Hendry is back as he will sign his contract with Trick Williams for their TNA World Championship match at the upcoming PPV, while Oba Femi takes on Charlie Dempsey in a non-title match as Dempsey’s stablemate Myles Borne looks forward to a title shot against Femi. Plus Tony D’Angelo battles Wes Lee and we’ll likely get plenty more shenanigans as well from the feuds heading into Battleground. Should be a fun show!

* TUDUM.

* We start with a recap that highlights the NXT Championship #1 Contenders battle royal, with Joe Hendry taking out Trick Williams and Myles Borne winning it all.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and the #1 contender is on his way down to the ring with his NQCC allies, including Dempsey. And Borne has never looked more like Randy Orton than when he’s wearing a black dress shirt. He says last week he shocked the damn world. He beat 25 of the toughest men across NXT and EVOLVE, and he’s going to Battleground. He acknowledge that he wasn’t the first pick, the second, or even the third but he’s used to it.

Borne says they’ve danced around this for a while, but he has a disability as he’s partially deaf. He says last week when he eliminated Ethan Page and Shawn Spears, he heard the fans going crazy. He doesn’t just want to be known as the deaf kid; he wants to be judged by his ability, not his disability just like every disabled person. He says he’s the underdog and fighting a dominant champion, but he’s fighting for all the kids with disabilities. He hopes Oba is listening; they didn’t give him a shot last week but look what happened, and he’s ready to shock the world again. He may be hard of hearing, but at Battleground he’ll hear Mike Rome call him the new NXT Champion.

ETHAN PAGE IS HERE! He says enough of this sentimental crap and that Borne may be worse than Ricky Saints. He’s going to give Borne a reality check; he won a battle royal on a fluke and says there’s no closed captioning so he’ll say it slow: “You! Can’t! Beat! Oba!” He says Borne can’t even beat him. And he offers Borne an opportunity to prove himself: put the #1 contendership on the line with him.

Dempsey says this is an opportunity to learn by going toe to toe with a former NXT Champion. He calls it the perfect fight camp and Borne can silence all his doubters, especially his biggest one. Borne says Page is on!

AND AVA IS HERE! She says to dial back a minute and says she doesn’t know if it’s the right move for Myles, but she sees how confident he is and how much he wants to prove it, so she’ll allow it. But that match is later, because right now Charlie is facing Oba!

Non-Title Match

Charlie Dempsey vs. Oba Femi

Dempsey with a waistlock to start but he gets elbowed off. Femi with a takedown but Dempsey counters into a front facelock. Oba picks him up and puts him on the apron and shoves him to the floor. Dempsey back in as we go to break.

We’re back as Dempsey manages to get a headscissor takedown on Oba into a submission attempt. Oba breaks free and Dempsey into a triangle attempt, Oba picks him up but he drops down for a sunset flip — Oba picks him up into a backdrop! Dempsey with chops to the chest, followed by an arm snap over his shoulder. Femi sent into the corner and Dempsey snaps the arm over the ring ropes.

Dempsey back in the ring and stomps the elbow, then locks in a waistlock. Femi with a couple back elbows and takes a shot to the back of the neck. Underhook but Femi shoves Dempsey into the corner, Dempsey takes Oba down for a two-count.

Right into an armbar for Dempsey, Oba gets to his feet and slams Charlie down. Elbowdrop but Dempsey gets the knees up, German suplex for two! Dempsey working the arm and transitions into a short-arm scissors. Femi rolls through and picks Dempsey up — BIG slam down! Dempsey with a slap and Oba fires back! They trade shots but Oba with Euro uppercuts taking Charlie down.

Backdrop by Oba, he charges into the corner several times for uppercuts and knocks Dempsey to the mat! He takes aim — atomic drop toss! FALL FROM GRACE! That’s it.

Winner: Oba Femi (8:13)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Banger of a match to start the show. Dempsey got more offense than I expected but he worked well with Oba to deliver a very enjoyable bout.

* Karmen and Thea are talking early today as they see Tatum losing her shit backstage. Tatum says the new two best friends are here. She says Thea thinks she’s a grown ass woman but can’t do anything alone and she’s lost literally everyone. Thea’s the worst kind and says that friends just leave you as she runs off screaming for Ava.

* Ricky Saints walks up to Ethan Page and says he loves raining on people’s parades. Ethan says he does, he gets immense pressure from taking people’s moments. But he is busy with prepping for his match so he can win the title and restore balance to NXT, so he walks off and Ricky says “Good luck with that.”

Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

Wes Lee’s alliance is now called The High Ryze. Okay, that’s what that was for.

Wes and Tony circle and lock up, Wes shoved to the mat. Wes back up and ducks a lock-up, applying a headlock. Shot into the ropes but he cinches the headlock in. Tony blocks a takedown and backdrops Wes, who lands on his feet. “You gotta be quicker than that,” Lee says.

Lee ducks a swing and lays in some kicks to Tony, ending with an enzuigiri. Springboard crossbody, caught by Tony! He lays in the body shots and knocks Wes down, charges in and hits a big leaping shot to the head.

Lee to the apron, Tony grabs him and arm drags him into the ring. Tyson on the apron and gets knocked down, he nails Wes and sends him into the ropes but Tyriek grabs Tony’s foot. He gets free and nails a charging Wes, then chucks him over the top — caught by Tyson and Tyriek, but Tony leaps onto them as we go to break!

We’re back and Lee took over during the break. He nails Tony on his knees with a couple of shots and then talks some shit, saying Stacks will be the next Don — and Tony grabs him in a choke! Headbutts by Tony D, Wes falls out of the ring and Tony follows. He throws Wes into Tyson and Tyriek and then runs in, clotheslining the Ts.

Lee in the ring and Tony follows, roll-up with feet on the ropes but Tony kicks out. Kick to the chin, Lee comes off the ropes but is caught with a release belly to belly suplex. Tony back up and he swings at Wes, then hits a couple clotheslines. Choke slam, a release German, and a whip into the ropes for a powerslam! Cover gets a nearfall.

Tony lies in wait as Lee gets to his feet — spinebuster countered into a rana! Kick to the head by Lee, Cardiac Kick — countered with a Tony D spear! He gets ready — but Stacks is on the Tron! Stacks is at Rizzo’s safehouse and Lee hits a Cardiac Kick! That finishes it!

Winner: Wes Lee (10:14)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Another very good match. The story played out well enough, and Tony & Wes have great in-ring chemistry. I have no complaints here.

Stacks says he’s paying Rizzo a visit, and Tony runs to the back.

* Stephanie Vaquer WALKS backstage