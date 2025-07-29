Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight things are heating up on the road to — err — Heatwave. (I regret nothing.) Tonight’s episode has Ethan Page putting the NXT North American Championship on the line against… hold on, lemme check my notes… uh, Santino Marella. Right, then. We’ll also see Lash Legend take on Fallon Henley and Jaida Parker battle Jazmyn Nyx as the Fatal Influence duo try to play the adds for the potential challengers’ boss fight in Jacy Jayne. That’s all that’s officially announced, but there’s sure to be plenty more so we’ll see how that goes.

* We open with a 10-bell salute for Hulk Hogan and the tribute video that played on Raw.

* We get a recap of last week including Jordynne Grace going after Blake Monroe and getting DDT’d into a chair, Oba Femi retaining his title against Inamura and Briggs, Undertaker making Trick Williams famous and Ethan Page unveiling the new NA Title design, leading to his match with Santino tonight.

We’re kicking of with Jadia vs. Jazmyn! Jacy says tonight is a big night for them and tells Jazmyn to get the win to prove she’s a baddie. Jazmyn says she’s got this.

Jadia Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx

Lockup to star, Nyx backed into the corner. Jadia talks shit to the outside and gets kicked by Jazmyn several times. She goes for a running kick but Jaida catches it, sends Jazmyn into the ropes but Jazmyn holds on and kicks Jaida down for two. Fisherman’s suplex blocked by Jaida who hits a front suplex and a leaping blockbuster off the ropes for two.

Jazmyn sent into the corner, she gets yanked to the mat. Into the ropes and Nyx ducks a shot, then hits a kick to Jaida. Jaida gets her head slammed into the mat a few times and Jazmyn works over the back, then flips into an modified Muta Lock. SHe goes for a suplex but Jaida blocks it and hits one of her own, then goes for an inverted slam but Nyx floats over. Nyx Kick by Jazmyn gets two-plus.

Back up, Jaida takes over with chops and a whip into the ropes for a big back elbow. Fireman’s carry slam, she sets Jazmyn in the corner for the Tear Drop and high step. Hypnotic gets the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker (4:10)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine four-minute match. Jadia got the dominant win as she should have.

Jacy and Fallon yell at Jazmyn post-match.

* Je’Von is feeling himself as he walks through and runs into High Ryze. He criticizes them for letting Trick wear that outfit last week and not having his back, then walks up to Chase U where Andre says it’s time for them to go up to the biggest dogs in the yard. Evans says he’s doing that right now.

* Je’Von makes his way down to the ring following the break. He says he isn’t going to lie; last week was crazy as hell. Houston was on fire and he met the Undertaker, who gave him legendary advice that he should go after the biggest dog in the yard. And he’s in the ring solo dolo so he might as well do it now —

TRICK IS HERE. He says the biggest dog has finally arrived. He says Je’Von is on his high horse and was talking to the Dead Man, but he offers advice: Three things you shouldn’t do are pull Superman’s cape, try Trick Williams, or try Trick. He says they’ve done it before and it didn’t turn out well, while he’s hotter than ever.

Je’Von tells Trick to slow down and that he’s talking with the big dog energy when he got choke slammed to hell by Undertaker. Trick says he’s still TNA Champion, the biggest thing in NXT or TNA, and the worst thing you can do is try Trick.

Je’Von says he wasn’t talking about Trick; he was talking about Oba. Trick says he’s disrespecting him and that Oba Femi wishes he was Trick Willy. Oba wishes he had Trick’s title. Trick says he’s going to take what Oba has and become a double champion.

Je’Von says that’s where they have a problem because if he gets in the way, he has no problem erasing him from the equation —

HIGH RYZE IS HERE. Wes tells Trick not to let this happen and says Je’Von should be calling out Oba. But he says some people have a connection with the audience but sometimes they leave unfulfilled. He says Je’Von will have a great journey to the title but it’s a long, LONG way away. Wes says the High Ryze is going to stop him from getting close to Trick.

Je’Von sees where this is going, and he’s going to start with Wes. He decks Wes and High Ryze and Trick beat him down! Wes hits a Cardiac Kick as Tyson and Tyriek hold him in place. Wes says he’s gonna talk to Ava and get this set for tonight.

* Uriah and Kale are outside the men’s locker room and are going to go after the Tag Team Champions. They get ready to rush in with chairs and decide to check first. Uriah checks and Hank & Tank see them. They go to rush in and come face to face with Hank & Tank. Hank asks what they’re doing and in a screamed back and forth, Hank & Tank say they can have a title match without the attack. Hank says they’ll make it official for next week. Andre walks up and asks what’s going on and is shocked they were going to use chairs. He apologizes and Hank & Tank say it’s okay and walk off.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights

Some counterwrestling to start, Heights with a trip and waistlock that gets reversed and reversed again. Dempsey with a wristlock into a suplex, Heights with a legscissor and Dempsey escapes. We get a Joe Hendry turn and smile mid-match as Heights takes Dempsey down and locks in a headlock.

More counterwrestling, Tavion gets a two-count and then goes into the ropes to run Dempsey over. He drops and locks in another side headlock on the mat, Dempsey gets to his feet but Heights cinches it in. Dempsey reverses, into the ropes and they leap to collide with each other as we go to break.

We’re back and Dempsey has Tavion in a submission, but Tavion suplexes out of it. Dropkick by Tavion and a forearm off the ropes. Dempsey rolls to the outside and Tavion follows, decking him. Back to the ringsteps, Tavion jumps over a trip. Tavion backs up and charges but Dempsey dodges and Tavion hits the ringsteps!

Back in the ring, dragon screw by Dempsey into a single-leg crab. Tavion tries to crawl to the ropes but Dempsey pulls him back and stomps the knee. Back into the single-leg crab, Wren looks under the ring for something as Tavion struggles to try and fight — he reverses it and kicks free! Inside cradle from Tavion for two!

Tavion off the ropes with a lariat and a double leg slam. He somersaults into a fireman’s carry — DVD! Heights is up and grabs Charlie, but Charlie goes for the knee. TAVION WITH A BELLY TO BELLY! He gets the pin!

Winner: Tavion Heights (10:11)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Solid stuff here. It didn’t quite get out of third gear but it was all very solid and they had to do something to pull this trigger.

Handshake by Dempse, who leaves with Wren as Tavion celebrates in the ring.

* Trick is with High Ryze and tells them to finish Je’Von tonight. Wes says that he’ll do it and asks Trick to set up a TNA World Tag Team Title shot for Tyson & Tyriek. Santino walks up and says he IS the stroke at TNA. But tonight he’s a WWE Superstar battling Bumhole Boy Ethan Page. He tells Trick the World Title is coming home soon.

* Blake Monroe WALKS backstage.

* Back from break and Blake makes her way to the ring. She gets the mic and points out to Booker T that the name is BLAKE Monroe and never do it again unless she wants to end up in a medical facility.

Now for the question everyone has been asking: why Jordynne Grace? She says it’s simple: Jordynne isn’t good enough. SHe’s seeen protein shakes with more personality than JG. She’s a backgroiund player or as some might say: an extra. She says you can’t have a champion who looks like this, showing a pic of Jordynne from earlier in her career.

Black says people think Jordynne has transformed herself but that when Grace looks at herself, that’s what she sees. That’s not championship material; it’s gym membership material. Meanwhile, she’s someone who can carry a brand and when you look this good you don’t need to make a chance. She’s not here to play nice and says Jordynne can’t

LOLA is here! She tells Blake to shut up and doesn’t get how Blake can be so beautiful, but so ugly inside. She says Blake’s right; they do have the deepest women’s division and Blake will not be champion of it. Star power is flying across the world to rep WWE in AAA, not taking selfies. It’s making viral moments like she did. So if there’s anyone —

JAIDA IS HERE! She says it’s crazy because all she keeps heearing is Evolution this, viral moments that. She doesn’t need any Bella Twin, doesn’t need betrayal and doesn’t need anyone to help her make noise. She’s Jaida Parker and she’s not chasing clout.

Blake says she had so much hope for them, but they’re just gonna be JG Juniors —

JORDYNNE’S MUSIC PLAYS. But it’s just Kelani fucking with Blake. She says NXT represented at Evolution but she’s here to talk about the future, which you can’t talk about without Kelani. Blake thinks she’s the hottest signing in sports entertainment, so why doesn’t she prove it. She says at Blake’s best day she can’t do it like Lani.

Blake says it’s cute that Kelani got a personality and vows to put her in a medical facility next week. She nails Blake, it turns into a brawl and Jaida and Blake end up outside. Blake tries to use Jaida for protection and gets shoved away.

* Tatum is excited about her win last week and says she wants to challenge Sol Ruca next week. Izzi says it was a big win but she didn’t pin the champion. Shawn and Niko walk up and congratulate Tatum on helping them win last week. Spears got Tatum an NA Title match next week. Izzi isn’t happy but plays it off nice. Tatum is so happy right now, and they walk off. Luca Crusifino appears and says no family lasts forever.

* Lash walks backstage and talks about how once she’s done with Fallon there will be a clear path to the title.

Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

Lockup to start, Fallon nails Lash and mocks her. Lash chases her into the ropes, beats on her and picks her up but Fallon slides down. They trade shots, Fallon into the ropes but gets picked up and Gorilla press dropped. Splash gets two. Another Hendry flash.

Lash picks up Fallon but she slides down the back for a sunset flip. Lash stays up and grabs Fallon, knocking her between the ropes and hitting a backbreaker. Fallon dodges a charge in the corner, hits a blockbuster and then stomps down Lash for a four-count in the ropes. Leaping facebuster, cover gets two-plus.

Sleeper from Fallon, Lash gets up and slams Fallon back into the corner to break it. Shot from Fallon, who hits a springboard bulldog and leaps up — Lash catches her but Fallon turns it into a bulldog. Big forearms from Lash, she picks Fallon up off the ropes for a fallaway slam and kips up.

Lash charges into a back elbow, she goes up but Lash knocks her over the top to the floor. Fallon buts Jazmyn in the way and she gets decked! Fallon rolled into the ring, Jacy gets pumped kicked — and NIA JAX lays out Lash?? She rolls Lash in and Fallon gets the pinfall.

Winner: Fallon Henley (4:11)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Another fine four-minute match. Nia is an interesting choice to get involved.

Nia beats down Lash post-match and hits an Annihilator.

* Briggs is angry backstage and Stacks says he doesn’t have an ounce of loyalty. Inamura comes in and shoves Briggs, there’s a scuffle and Stacks says family last only so long. Inamura decks Stacks and says he has no honor. Next week he will show him honor.

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

Evans dives onto Lee before the bell and brawls with him on the outside. He goes to toss Lee in but Lee turns it round, but still gets rolled in. The ref backs Evans up and calls for the bell.

Evans charges and is put on the apron, he nails Trick and goes up top for a springboard high crossbody for two. Wes comes back with a strike combination and dropkick to the back. He stomps at Evans and goes for a standing SSP, but Evans moves. Chop by Je’Von, he dodges one and hits another of his own but Wes with a big shot to the jaw. Wes off the ropes but Je’Von with a massive chop.

Chop by Je’Von in the corner, whip across the ring but Wes reverses. Je’Von ducks a shot and hits a chop to the chest, but Wes with an elbow and shot to the jaw. Wes targets Je’Von’s side and back and pulls him up — forearm to the jaw and Wes tosses Je’Von face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Irish whip reversed by both, but Je’Von comes back with a kick to the jaw. Je’Von goes up top but Tyson distracts him and Wes shoves Je’Von to the floor. Wes leaps and almost fully misses Je’Von but takes him down as we go to break.