Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

EDGE IS BACK!!!

We recap the Rumble; a pretty fun one if ya ask me. Did ya ask me? No? Shit…

They, rightfully so, focus on Drew’s win, and not anything else.

So they switched up the announcers. We get King (bleh), Saxton (Meh), and Phillips! (Yeh!)

We start the show proper with Drew McIntyre, the 2020 Royal Rumble Winner!

The Mania sign is up and pointed at.

The crowd seems to think that Drew deserves the win, and let him know in unison.

Drew wants to be pinched, cuz he’s convinced he’s been dreaming for the past 24 hours. He tells San Antonio to stand before us that the winner of the 2020 RR is Drew McIntyre, and Drew is going to Wrestlemania! He knows some guys like to play games and draw this out, but it’s not his style. It’s time to make a little announcement. He says that he is going to make a challenge; he challenges Brock Lesnar.

He says most guys are terrified of Brock; but not him. He looked into his eyes and saw that he could Claymore this man over the top rope, and that’s exactly what he did. He also knows that he’s going to beat Brock Lesnar for the title at Mania. He’s full of energy, though, and he wants to give some Claymores out right now. In fact, he wants to have an official Claymore party right now, so how bout it – who wants to make a name for themselves. Who’s got the balls?

Out comes Karl Anderson and Gallows, and the crowd goes mild.

They grab mics, and Anderson says he will fight Drew tonight, but Gallows says he will fight Drew tonight. Drew calls himself the dream maker right now, and offers a 2-on-1.



Match 1: Drew McIntyre vs The OC

Anderson starts hard with a chop, but Drew gives him one in return. He locks the head and deadlifts into a supelx to Anderson. Tag to Gallows. Gallows in and he kicks hard, but Drew backs him into the corner and kicks, then hits a hard chop after ripping the shirt. Gallows wiyh a throat thrust and a kick. Tag to Anderson, they set up for Magic Killer, but Drew kicks Anderson away, then Gallows, Glasgow kiss and a belly to belly to Anderson. Another sends Anderson flying. Drew to the top rope. Drew flies with a single armed ax handle. Kip up and a duck under Gallows. Future Shock DDT. Kip up.

Drew turns to countdown for the Claymore. He rushes Anderson and hits him with one! Gallows is next. 3-2-1, and a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

I mean, I don’t hate it….

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **

Drew tosses both Gallows and Anderson out of the ring, claiming his territory.

From behind, Brock rushes the ring and hits Drew with a huge F5!!! He’s pissed. He holds his title up in the air, then leaves the ring.

A video package for Edge’s 2001 Mania moments plays, then Rey Mysterio comes out live. Afterwards, they give MVP a video package, and it seems his appearance last night wasn’t a one-off. Interesting.



Match 2: Rey Mysterio vs MVP

Rey and MVP do a little dance to show he’s still got it, and the crowd lets him know that he does, in fact, still have it. Rey with the go behind. He shoves MVP. MVP breaks a hold, shoves Rey. Rey with the lockup from behind. Rey pushes out of the corner, and MVP kicks him hard. MVP with a cover for 1..2..NO!!! He grabs Rey by the head and throws a few forearms. Rey is seated on the ropes, he seems to be hurt. Rey can’t stand. MVP stomps Rey in the corner. The ref holds him back. MVP runs, and Rey gets a drop toe hold. Rey with a kcik, Enziguri to the back of the neck. MVP rolls to the outside. Rey on the apron. He runs and hurricanranas MVP into the barricade!!

We are back, and Rey is seated on MVP’s shoulders. Rey twists and sends MVP into the buckle face first. Rey with a kick to the hammy. Right hand to the face. Whip, reverse, and MVP nearly gets a tilt a whirl, but Rey sends him flyin. Rey with a high kick. Seated senton to MVP. He hits the ropes, springboard, Moonsault to MVP! Nice. Rey hits the ropes and springboards again, but this time, MVP catches him. MVP hits the ropes, BALLLLIIIN Elbow drop! Pin for 1..2..NO!! Rey grabs the ropes. MVP kicks Rey in the face a few times, mockingly.

MVP then sets him up for a powerbomb, but Rey head scissors and goes for the 619, only for MVP to stand up, turn, and Rey hits him in the back. Frogsplash to the back of MVP! Pin for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Odd miscommunication throughout the entire match, or just a lackluster showing from MVP.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *



Match 3: Aleister Black vs Kofi Queenston

Black kicks Black Man.



Winner: Aleister Black



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Black is on the mic to take responsibility or losing the rumble. He says he owns that loss. He brings up the last few months and how he has made the mistake of waiting for people to knock on his door and pick a fight with him, but as of tonight, that changes. They are no longer the one who picks a fight with him. No, he will bring the fight to them.

Seth and his tag team partner come out to preach. Seth says he was seconds away from being the winner of the rumble for the second time. But it wasn’t in the cards. He tells Drew, the new winner, to enjoy it while it last, because we will turn on him so fast. He is here to focus on the positive, though. Two positives are that he eliminated both Joe and Owens, and neither of them are going to Mania. Another positive is right beside him. He and his newest disciple dethroned the unbeatable Viking Raiders to become the new champions. Earlier today, Owens and Joe challenged them for a title match, and since Seth is a benevolent leader, he has accepted said challenge, so to the both of them: come out here and get your asses handed to them by the Monday Night headache.

Owens and Joe come to the top of the ramp. Owens thinks Seth still talks way too much. Owens wants him to be aware of something; Seth is delusional, but he also needs to know that he’s been an absolute jack ass. Owens means it from the bottom of his heart; Seth sucks now.

Seth says Owens claims he talks too much, but it’s Owens that needs to stop talking and fight him for the titles.

Joe then says Seth has his big boy britches on, and it’s funny how Owens hs been looking for this fight for weeks. What’s different about tonight. It’s amost like AOP is hidden somewhere – where are they?

Seth figured they’d say this. They don’t need the AOP, so Seth told them to stay in the back, and he has video proof. Seth waves to the boys on the screen. They respond.

Joe says obviously this is proof. It’s not like they work here with cameras that could run shit earlier in the day. He’s calling Seth a liar.

Seth takes offense to this. He pulls AOP back up. He tells Akam to say something to Kevin.

Akam tells Owens something.

Joe confirms that they are in Seth’s private dressing room right now. Owens says thank you, cuz now they don’t have to look for them anymore.

On the screen, The Viking Raiders come out of nowhere to attack AOP! Refs rush in the room to break up the fight as they continue to beat down on one another.

Joe and Owens then start the trek to the ring.



Match 4: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy