Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey y’all! I know this is a bit unconventional, but I just started my own little writer community online! It’s mostly a spot where I can encourage people to create – you know, a monthly open mic, a bi-weekly book club, a weekly writer’s circle. Etc.

Anyway, if y’all wanna join, the first twenty people are gonna be free from now till forever! Hoping to see one or some of y’all there! Just click the pic!

In other news, we check out Michael Ornelas and Holly Brown where they give a full review for California Pizza Kitchen. Keep in mind, Michael is looking for perfectly mediocre, not perfectly perfect! Check the full review out now!

CM PUNK is live and in color!

A big chant elicits a response from Punk, saying some people might get mad. For instance, that brave guy in the NY jersey might be upset. Takes a lot of balls to wear that in Boston.

Crowd is firmly behind him as he gets the cheap pop. He tells Boston that he is feeling a little low and is in a bit of a bad mood. Two weeks ago, face to face with Rollins, he told him that he doesn’t think about him at all. He is mad because Seth is right. It’s only a matter of time before they lock up in the ring. He is also upset because something he enjoys doing will always be overshadowed by the fact that everytime he does it, he knows at some point that stupid music is going to hit and he’ll come tip-toeing out here dressed like Liberace – and he happens to think Liberace is cool as hell. The point is that just because Seth wears Elton John’s sunglasses doesn’t make him Elton John, and just because Rollins grew up idolizing him does not make Seth CM Punk.

Seth came out with a straight face and told the world that he ghosted Seth. He isn’t here to litigate the past. He is looking forward to the future, and he’d love to tell little brother Seth that the future is not him. He’ll be the bad guy, though. He is the bad guy 100% because there is no such thing as a bad student, just bad teachers. Seth Rollins is CM Punk’s failure. That 16 year old kid asked for training, Punk is ready to try again. If Seth wants to interrupt, he’s ready to give Seth the wrestling lesson that he asked for years ago for free.

No interruption.

The last guy who asked for CM Punk to fill some shoes was Drew McIntyre, so Seth needs to ask himself – is he tougher than Drew McIntyre? There are not enough staples in the world to put Seth back together when he is done with him.

No? Nothing? No interruption? Ok, he’ll say something that will piss him off: the world chanting his name.

FINALLY, Seth is heard on the house speakers chanting CM Punk along with the crowd. We see him in the crowd, walking down the steps with a mic, starting a CM Punk chant. Life is about perspective, says Seth, and he thought maybe if he came out as part of the crowd and saw how we see him, it may give him a new perspective and feel differently about who he is, so he’d like to take a good and hard look…nope, even from way out there, Punk is still an asshole.

Punk is overjoyed Seth didn’t come out with that stupid song, but he is in the right spot – Seth belongs in the audience with the rest of the CM Punk fans.

This doesn’t embarrass Seth, though. He is a fan, always will be, he loves this place. When Punk abandoned this place, he put it on his back and made it stronger than its ever been. If anyone should be embarrassed, it should be Punk because this “fan,” has more Mania Main Events. Than Punk ever will, and that’s a fact, “Phil.”

Punk has had enough. He hops over the barricade and they lock horns until security and agens come out to break them up. Of course, Punk escapes and gets a round two in until they’re pulled apart. Seth then flies for a round three until they’re broken up on either side of the ring. Round four happens when both men slide into the ring and gets some punches in!

Punk tries to toss some random shit but is stopped by agents and walked through the card. Rollins then hops over the barricade, through the crowd, and they meet in the middle for some more rights and kicks. Again, they are broken up, with CM Punk giving us all the crazy eyes.

Backstage, Liv Morgan is laughing off her victory then looks over to a disappointed and stressed Finn Balor who is wondering where they all were when Finn was getting his ass handed to him. Liv says Finn should be focused on the tag titles, and they figured Finn had it all under control, just like he always does. Just like Raquel, who says when you listen to Finn, you win, right? Liv wishes them luck then says she has a surprise for Raquel and Dom then leaves. Carlito is mostly just worried about playing WWE2K.

Ludwig Kaiser is here for some action.

Backstage, Seth is walking around tossing shit and here comes Pearce to tell Seth to give it a rest and let him do his job.

In comes Drew McIntyre who says Seth once told Drew that when it comes to Roman and The Bloodline, he should get over it. Roman said it last Friday, once he vanquishes his family, the whole world will have to acknowledge him. Everyone enabling Roman needs to be taken out. This includes Jimmy, Jey, Sami.

Seth says he took Roman out of power already. Who was by his side? Jey and Sami. They are his friends. Drew is not his friend. Common interests don’t make friendships, friendships are forged on respect. He respects Sami and Jey, but Drew? Jury is out with him. He’s gotta go do something Drew couldn’t do – end CM Punk.



Intercontinental Championship Match

Ludwig Kaiser vs Bron Breakker

Bron with a big back body drop immediately. Kaiser with some rights. Bron hits a few uppercuts to the side, then works the arm into the corner. The ref starts the count. Kaiser corners bron then slaps him, and Bron is pissed. He tackles Kaiser down and yells that he doesn’t understand why everyone tries this slapping crap. Bron hits the ropes and drops Kaiser with a huge clothesline.

We come back to Bron up top beating down with the rights. He gets a full ten, then catches Kaiser off the ropes and hits a spinebuster. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Kaiser locks up for a suplex, but Bron reverses it. Kaiser rolls outside and Bron hops to the apron. He flies off the apron for a clothesline across Kaiser’s neck over the announce table! Bron drags Kaiser over to the ring by his head then sends Kaiser in. Bron is favoring his left arm a bit, holding it down the entire time. Bron pulls himself up and sells the arm. He corners Kaiser and lifts him up with his shoulder then climbs but Kaiser thumbs the eye and drops down then works the left arm. Stomps to the left shoulder of Bron. Ludwig pushes Bron into the bottom rope shoulder first. Kaiser locks the arm up with his legs and falls back. He locks Bron’s arm around the ropes in the corner till the ref hits 4. Kaiser then hits the ropes and dropkicks the back of the shoulder of Bron.

We are BACK and Kaiser is stil working that left arm. He pulls it out and kicks the back of it hard. Right hands from Bron to the dome. Bron creates separation, hits the ropes, but Kaiser catches him and slams the arm down then covers for 1..2.NO!!! Bron is on his knees, trying to get to his feet. He pulls himself up and hits some rights. Kaiser slaps the arm a few times, hits the ropes, and Bron hops up with a big knee! Big clothesine, another, a third. He crners Kaiser.He sits Kaiser up, climbs, and is met with punche to the side then a chop, another chop, Bron drops down then runs up the corner, hops up, FRANKENSTEINER!!! SICK! Cover! 1.2…NO!!!! Surprise Kaiser Roll for 1..2.NO!!! He works the shoulder again, locking it up from above. Bron backs Kaiser into the corner, hits the ropes, and we get a shoulder…..right into the buckle!!!!

Bron rolls out of the ring. Kaiser roll out the opposite side, rushe around the corner, and stops as Bron is NOT there! It’s because he is running around the ring, too! SHOULDER TACKLE TO LUDWIG!!!! IN the ring! To the ropes! Again! SPEAR!!!! COVER! 1.2….3!!!

Winner: Bron Breakker

They gave these guys plenty of time, and both men used it well. When the bell rang, I thought man I feel like these guys have been goin at it for a while now, what more do they got? Then they shut my mouth for over eighteen minutes. Wonderful action.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 18:14

Backstage, The New Day are walking torwards the men’s locker room. But Rey Mysterio pops out and says that nobody in there wants these guys in the room. Rey says he cant let them in. He doesn’t know what to tell them. They crossed the line with E. It’s best and for their own good if they find somewhere else to change.

Woods says that’s fine, they don’t want to share a locker room with them anyway.

The War Raiders get a promo that ties in their injuries and gives them some depth. They say The Judgment Day tried to end their careers. They cheated, but The Raiders are stronger than ever. Every match could be their last. It has to be now. Erik’s sons have to know it was all worth it, and the only way they can prove that is bringing them the World Tag Team Championships.

We are back and Pearce informs us that Raw’s debut on Netflix will have Rollins vs Punk

We are in the ring and here comes Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez!

Dom grabs the mic and is met with love and adulation. Jk. Boos galore.

Liv gets on the megaphone and screams that she is the greatest Women’s champion of all time.

Liv then gets on the much louder mic and says 2024 was the year of Liv Morgan, but they are just getting started. There are a lot of historic changes next year, and there is no one better , hotter, and more iconic to lead this company than her.

Here comes Rhea Ripley who says Liv will wanna stick around to hear what she’s gotta say.

Rhea enters the ring as Liv tells her that nobody cares what she has to say. Rhea yells at her to shut the hell up. This has gone on long enough, so it’s time they settled it once and for all. Pearce has made it official, Rhea gets a shot at the title, and she can see in the future, and the only thing Liv can bget excited about is the end o he title reign, because Rhea will be the new champion and all she’ll be left with is her chicken tender slut.

Dom is flabbergasted!

Seth is on his way out of the arena, and Jackie Redmond runs up on him to get his thoughts on the match.

Drew McIntyre is seen from behind, possibly about to attack Seth, but he’s stopped by Sami Zayn! Sami curbs the attack and gets in one of his own! Him and Drew go at it until refs come to stop them.



Zoey Stark vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Kayden Carter

The girls try and double team RR, but to no avail. After a failed pin attempt, Zoey rolls to the apron and RR hits a big boot to her. Kayden shoots RR off the apron, then hits the ropes nd dives through the ropes onto both women!

We are back and Kayden has a sharpshooter on RR. Here comes Zoey, but Cross locks her head up and hits a DDT and slams the legs down of RR! RR rolls out of the ring. Zoey is backed up against the bottom rope. Kayden with a kick to the chin. A rope-assisted leg drop to zoey gets a 1.2..NO!!! RR pulls Carter out of the ring! RR lifts her up but Carter pushes her into the apron knee first. Zoey flies out of the ring on top of RR! Zoey sends RR into the ring then enters the ring, ducks under a right, but RR just pushes her into the air and out of the ring. Carter in to roll up for 1..NO!!! Dropkick off the ropes to the face! Cover! 1.2..NO! Kick in the corner, Cross lifts RR up then sets herself up to get powerbombed, but here comes Zoey to run up, lock the hips, and hit a German! RR misses a right, but comes back with a rebound and a cover to Zoey for 1..2.NO!!!! Zoey to the apron. RR grabs her by the hair and lifts up but here comes Carter to roll her up, only RR stops her. Lift and a Fallaway Slam is hit!

RR Runs over the body and launches off the corner with an elbow dorp. Tejana Bomb attempt, but Zoey dropkicks off the top rope! Superkick to Carter. Z360! Sloppy as all hell but a cover gets the 1.2…3!!!!