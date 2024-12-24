Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

This week, Michael Ornelas and Sant—-HOLD THE FUCK UP! SANTA!??!?!? OMGGGGGGG!!!

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!

We are starting RAW with Drew McIntyre! As he makes his way to the ring, we get a recap of last week on Smackdown where Jimmy came back with the fury.

He says he has never been so beat up in his entire life after Hell in a Cell. 16 stitches, his back almost broken, and he went home. The reason he went home is because a close family member died. Maybe some people didn’t know. Maybe if people in the locker room cared enough, they would have asked. Over the past few months, guess how many people checked on him…one person. He was led to believe they were family in the back, but it’s all BS. His brother John in Scotland wouldn’t stab him in the back to take his spot, but people like Sami, Jey, and Jimmy 100% would. He has given and given and given all this time. We turned on him for someone that had been gone for years. He kept fighting for us. He bled out for us and when he was gone, we forgot about him instantly.

From now on, says Drew, he will give no more for anybody. Drew will take and continue to tell the truth. The truth is the real villains are Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and if we choose to prop them up – like Jey, Jimmy and Sami – they best sleep with one eye open because he is coming for them.

Sami Zayn is out with some signs of the fight from last week. He has a mic and stays at the bottom of the ramp. He knows Drew is angry, he can think whatever Drew wants. Him personally, he had no idea what happened in Scotland. He figured Drew was recovering. We all though that, the fans thought it, too. Believe it or not, that’s up to Drew. But Sami will level with him: twenty-two years in the game, Sami’s been through it all. Lost? He’s had loss that he had to put aside and work the same week. The weddings, funerals he should have been there, but he missed them. He put stress on his wife, his kid, why? Because this is the life they chose. They are LUCKY to be WWE Superstars. You think this is just Drew’s story? Or Sami’s? Know who else has these stories? Every single person sitting in these stands, watching at home. The kids who struggle at school, people who struggle at work. They have their losses and sacrifices, but they get up daily and do what they gotta do and get through the day without pointing the finger at everybody else.

Sami says the crowd did not forget about Drew, they MADE him. The world doesn’t revolve around him. He still thinks that because someone told him when he was a kid that he was The Chosen One. Just because Drew is mad doesn’t make him special. What Jimmy does has nothin to do with Drew. Jey. Sami. What they do has nothing to do with Drew. But if he still wants to walk around angry all the time and point the finger, fine, no one is stopping him. If he has a problem with The Bloodline, Sami has no problem being Drew’s problem.

Drew says the truth is, that it’s not just anger. Anger comes from pain, and he doesn’t doubt that everything Sami says is his truth. Sami has a way of spinning things. Sami can fly back to his home, Drew’s family is across the world. The people of Boston are never gonna leave Boston. He’ll remain calm and tell Sami the truth. Why does he want this fight? Sami knows the result. He’s never beaten Drew. He suggests, especially since his wife and kid are here, that he walks back there, takes their hand and leaves the arena because of everyone in The Bloodline, Sami is the least of his worries.

Sami sys he is right about a couple of things: Drew is right about the win/loss record. He’s right that Sami is not 100%. And he is right that Sami should probably leave, but he’d so much rather do this:

KAPOW!

Drew makes short work, looks to Claymore Sami down, but Jey Uso’s music hits and Jey is here! He don’t look too happy! He rushes down the ring, into it, and superkicks Drew. Big clothesline from Jey and Sami to Drew. They celebrate as Drew back walks up the ramp seething.

Last week, PFC attacked Kairi Sane, so tonight she will be replaced. But with WHO!?!??!

Live, Pure Fusion Collective walk up to Pearce. Sonya wants to make his job easier. Since there is an opening in the match tonight, Sonya would like it.

Pearce calls this a terrible idea. Why would he just reward them? He has already filled the vacancy…with Iyo Sky. Happy Holidays.



Iyo Sky vs Alba Fyre vs Natalya

We are quick with the one out/two in move, as Nattie sends Alba outside to start. She and Iyo go to work, but Alba trips Nattie up and pulls her out of the ring. She sends Nattie into the steps. Iyo dives through the ropes and nearly kills herself as she flies over Alba’s head. Luckily, Alba grabs her to stop her and goes down.

We are back, and Iyo and Alba are in the ring. Alba hits a nice Swanton to both Nattie and Ito on the ground. Cover to Iyo for 1..2.NO!!! Then to Nattie for 1.2..NO!!! Alba gets a submission onto Nattie. Nattie turns into it and rolls Alba on her back for 1.2..NO!!! She tries for a Sharpshooter but here comes Iyo. Nattie catches a kick and tries to lock in a Sharpshooter onto both women! They are stacked! She turns them! It’s LOCKED IN! The girls get the ropes, but it doesn’t break the hold. So instead, the girls pull themselves onto the apron. Nattie grabs Iyo, Iyo hangs her up on the top rope. Nattie slides through the ropes, kicks Alba, Iyo kicks Her then flies with a springboard Moonsault onto both girls! Iyo sends Nattie into the ring. Iyo to the top rope. She struggles a bit. Alba attacks from behind. Alba climbs, attaks the back. Nattie grabs her.

GERMAN TO ALBA! Iyo stands on the top rope, MOONSAULT TO NATTIE!!! COVER!! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Iyo Sky

We had all the right ingredients for a certified Briscoe, but ther were quite a bit of missteps here to make it great. Iyo winning was a surprise, but looks like if anyone is gonna go all the way, it’s her.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:59

Backstage, The Judgment Day are arguing like kids, with Liv telling Raquel to tell Finn something and Finn telling JD to tell Liv something, even though they are back to back on the couh. Dom stops the bickering and says he will ask for a match with Priest. Finn wonders if Dom thinks he’s better, and Dom says no, he has a plan and he is going to go talk to Pearce.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are backstage talking about who gets Drew first. Jey allows. Sami to get his in first but he’s next.



Chad Gable vs Akira Tozawa

Gable starts by working the left arm. Some chops drop Akira on his ass but Gable won’t let go of the arm. A hard whip off the ropes is met with a tackle from Gable. He kicks the ropes towards Otis then turns back to Akira to hit a suplex. But Akira slips behind, kicks, kicks again, misses that second one, crawls under Gable and hits an enziguri to akira. He lifts Gable onto the top rope but Gable locks in an arm bar off the ropes. Otis gets in his face, they jaw jack a bit then Gable slaps Otis across the face. Gable rolls into the ring, Akira rolls him up, gets 1..2.NO!!! Superkick from Akira. Akira to the top rope.

SENTO—-GABLE GOT THE KNEES UP!!!! He locks up from behind, hits a German, another, another, turns Akira, then hits a powerbomb and an ankle lock! Akira screams in agony, and Akira taps out.

Winner: Chad Gable

Asian Squash

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:05

Chad Gable doesn’t let go of the ankle lock! He wraps around the leg and tugs on the ankle, but here comes Otis! he grabs Gable by the face and pulls Gable off of Akira. Otis rips his shirt, ready for action, but here come The Creed Brothers! Otis starts gyrating, which sends Gable and The Creeds outside.

The New Day is backstage. Here comes Dom to clap for them. They feel Dom can understand him! They got to! Dom says he didn’t like Big E, but that was just crazy, then walks away. Woods calls him a wannabe Tom Selleck, and Dom says Selleck wishes.