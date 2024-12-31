Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Monday Night Raw

Date: December 30, 2024

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

It’s the last show of the year and that means we are also wrapping up the show’s run on cable. After this week’s show, Monday Night Raw moves to Netflix so it is quite the farewell to the USA Network. There is a good chance that we are going to get a heck of a tribute here so let’s get to it.