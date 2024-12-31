Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

wrestling / News

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Thomas Hall
WWE Raw 12-30-24

Monday Night Raw
Date: December 30, 2024
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

It’s the last show of the year and that means we are also wrapping up the show’s run on cable. After this week’s show, Monday Night Raw moves to Netflix so it is quite the farewell to the USA Network. There is a good chance that we are going to get a heck of a tribute here so let’s get to it.

