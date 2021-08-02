Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Welcome everyone to RAW!

Anyway, Lashley and MVP come out to talk about Goldberg. MVP says Lashley is larger than life, a monster. MVP says if Lashley accepts Goldberg’s challenge, it could very well be the final match of his storied career, so he wants to ask Goldberg if he wants to be remembered as a champion, or as a casualty?

This gets the goat of Goldberg, and out he comes, chewin bubble gum and punchin air.

Lashley puts his shades on, because he can’t see Goldberg. Goldy tells Lashley he should be worried about losing the title. This causes Lashley to remove his glasses. It’s serious, now.

Goldberg says MVP is scared, and Lashley looks scared. Goldberg knows he’s a high level athlete, a gladiator. GOLDBERG chant, but Lashley wants him to look at him. BUT, says Goldberg, Lashley still questions yourself. He shows weakness. So, “hahahaha,” you think you’re up for the challenge, because the first time Lashley saw him walking down the ramp, Lashley thought Goldberg was his victim – the next gladiator walking down to his coliseum. This is Chicago, though, and they can smell fear a mile away, and Lashley either crapped his pants or is scared out of his mind. He doesn’t care if he’s 105, he’s Goldberg, and he lives by the spear.

This is, quite possibly, the longest Goldberg ever took to get to the terms, You’re Next.

There’s some kid in the front row that looks like Taz’s son, Hook. Goldberg gives him some dap. MVP points this kid out, and Lashley heads out of the ring to get in the kid’s face. MVP tells the kid that Lashley will end the kid’s father’s career. This will be his last mtch; it’s done.

This brings Goldberg back out to spear MVP. The crowd is pretty vocally happy about this.



Match 1: Drew McIntyre vs Veer and Shanky

The tall one starts off with Drew, cornering him and hitting some right hands. Drew chops him, then hits a right to the face. Shanky with a clothesline and a cover for 1…NO! Shanks sends Drew into the corner tand tags in Veer, who hits the corner with a splash as the first chants of CM Punk of the night are heard. A cover doesn’t even get one from Veer. Drew with a clothesline, again. Drew hits a third, knocking Veer down. Belly to belly to Veer. Neckbreaker. Drew kips up.

Drew wants the Claymore. He waits, but Shanky has the boot. In comes Jinder with a chair, and that’s a DQ.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via DQ

-yawn-

Total Rating: ½*

Match Time: 3:13

Drew stands, cornered, as Jinder, Shanky, and Veer each have a chair. Drew leaves the ring and grabs his sword…lol. Ok. He slashes at the swinging chair from Jinder, knocks Veer out of the ring, then points the tip of his sword to Shanky, making him strongly reconsider. He drops the chair as Drew points his sword. He looks to swing it, and Shanky leaves, as the crowd cheers.