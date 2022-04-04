Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s Day one of Season 3,459 of WWE Raw, and the world is abuzz for the return of someone we haven’t seen since 2016! Drama is high as the relationship between Dana and Reggie heats up, Edge is hanging with the “wrong crowd,” and does Roman have what it takes to beat the rest of the roster?

-cue cheesy 90’s sitcom music here-

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Did you watch Mania? Worry not, because we are going to spend the first ten inutes of RAW showing and telling you what happened!

RAW starts proper with chants for Cody, and he’s here, suited and booted.

It is 5:12, and he finally speaks. “So what do you guys wanna talk about?”

He says it’s been 47 days since the abrupt news that he was a free agent, and he remained silence. He heard stories, defamatory whispers, theories, everyone thinks the decision to return was difficult; it was not. He calls himself the star that left them in the dust. He says if there was any trepidation, the moment he walked down the ramp at Mania and defeated one of the best of all time, that doubt was eradicated. He is an avid reader, and he has stumbled across a quote about destiny.

We see a photo of Dusty on the tron. Cody says that Dusty was his hero. He chokes up a bit. In that photo, Dusty is holding the title that Hogan would get his hands on, Taker, HBK, and Triple H, too. Many other greats. Cody has a quick story. This photo of Dusty was on the mantle in his parent’s bedroom until Dusty’s last day. As he got hip to the industry and asked him, and said he didn’t know Dusty was champion like Hogan. Dusty looked at Cody, with the same eyes that Liberty has, and said sternly and patiently, he won the match but because it was a win by countout, he didn’t take the title home. Cody is 8, what is a boy to do besides promise Dusty he will win the title and place it into the hands of Dusty and tell him that no one can take it away from him now.

For those that are new to Cody’s journey, that dream died in front of him. The chance passed…or did it? Yes, he cannot physically hand the title to his father, but he certainly can put it around the waist of The American Nightmare. The silence is broken, and he stands before us ready…finally ready. He will do it. He will give the distinction that his family has long since been denied, and he will do it for us fans, for himself, for his family, and for his father.

Rollins is lookin lavish in some pink as he dances his way down the ramp to the tune of his entrance song, really relishing in it as Cody smirks. Cody tosses the mic away, not looking for a conversation, and extends his hand out for Seth to shake. Seth shakes it and leaves as Cody’s music plays.