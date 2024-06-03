Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start the show with a recap of last week, then go live to Liv Morgan gloating about it all.

Dominik Mysterio comes out to try and defend himself from last week as we are reminded of Liv grabbing him for some lip locks.

Finn Balor comes out to keep them separated and force Liv out, who is sure to rub Dom’s head first and leave smiling.

Up next is Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser.

Sheamus makes his entrance to much fanfare, but Ludwig Kaiser runs down and clips him behind the knee!



Ludwig Kaiser vs Sheamus

We are LIVE and the bell rings. Sheamus is pissed, chopping Ludwig away, then hitting a suplex out of the corner. Kaiser shoots for the leg as the ref is with Sheamus, and kicks the back of the knee. Chop to the chest, again, again, Sheamus eats them all. He hits a right to the dome, another, a chop, then a boot to the face. Another kick, a big uppercut. Sheamus rips at the face against the ropes. Ref holds him back and Sheamus kicks Kaiser. Knee to Kaiser. Sheamus misses a clothesline, Kaiser kicks to the side of the leg, the back, again. He goes for another kick, Sheamus catches it, kicks the back of the leg. Again. Kaiser pulls himself to the apron. Sheasu waits for him to stand, hits an uppercut then clotheslines him outside. Kaiser swings the leg onto the apron, hits a huge chop, and pisses Sheamus off. Kick to the chest and Sheamus heads outside. Chop to the thigh from Kaiser. Another. Sheamus sends Kaiser into the barricade then back into the ring. Sheamus grabs Kaiser and pulls him up then tries to lock him up in the ropes, but Kaiser hangs him up, kick, then he sends Sheamus into the ringpost. Sheamus sits on the stairs, taking a breath, but here comes Kaiser to run around the ring and kick the knee into the steps!

