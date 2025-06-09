Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix! It looks like it’s going to be a big one, as we’ve got a World Heavyweight Championship match pitting current champion Jey Uso against former champion Gunther. Jey’s been running himself ragged lately while helping his friends with their various issues. Perhaps Gunther can take advantage. We’ve also got the start of the King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments, a rare appearance from John Cena and the return of Nikki Bella! As the longtime Colonel of the Bella Army’s 411th Airborne, I couldn’t be more excited.

If you're wanting to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight's show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section!

We’re in Phoenix, Arizona! 107 degrees outside! Boy, that sounds fun. Becky Lynch is WALKING! Nikki Bella is WALKING! Gunther is WALKING! Jey Uso is WALKING with his kid! (They didn’t say it was his kid but I assume it was.)

We look back at Worlds Collide & Money in the Bank.

John Cena’s music plays! The last time in Phoenix is now. Cena wearing his Suns-themed retirement attire tonight. Lots of noise being made by the fans as Cena milks the moment. Alicia Taylor concludes the over-the-top introduction. Cena says the fans teach him something every time they open their mouths. At MITB, they taught him that truth is a lie. They opened their mouths and wasted their energy saving a sideshow comedian whose best trick is pretending to be Cena. They think they did something good! Do they think that accomplished anything? They’re all spineless keyboard warriors with no real power to change anything. R-Truth is a gimmick that they will spit out and not care about within a year. Cena’s time is running out, he’s now down to nineteen dates. He lists the towns he’s been to. Cena suggests they use their voice to send him competition. Everyone they have cheered for from R-Truth to Cody & Randy, he’s beaten their best.

LIKE MUSSOLINI! CM Punk walks down to the ring wearing a Ramones sweatshirt. Punk is in a serious mood, none of the usual entrance histrionics. Punk has a lot of things to get off his chest. Cena will listen to everything he has to say right here and now. It’s ironic how Cena’s now the cowboy going against the establishment while Punk seems to be defending it. Punk says he’s not defending the establishment, he’s defending the people. Is Cena mad because the people never picked him? Cena’s faced the best competition. Cody’s the best we have, Cena beat him because he takes shortcuts. Punk’s not here to kiss the Rock’s ass, the people are his boss. Cena holds up the belt. It’s Punk’s job to give the fans what they want, if they want the Truth they’ll get Ron Killings. It’s time Punk taught Cena that he’s just a spoke on the wheel too, and it starts with Punk taking that title off his shoulder. When Punk wrestled Cena at Elimination Chamber, the last thing Punk heard was Cena scream he’s sorry. Cena knows what he’s doing is not right. When Punk takes the title, Cena will cross the country and apologize to everyone for the man he’s become. The title’s corrupted Cena, just like it did to Punk in 2012. Holding that belt wasn’t one of his goals because he’s afraid of the man he would become. Now, he has to become the monster to beat the monster. The title represents control, to Punk that should belong to the people. Cena has 18 dates left. He’ll leave it up to Cena to decide which of those 18 dates he’ll defend against him. If Cena is more Red Sox than Yankee, he’ll do it tonight. Cena says he’ll have one final match with Punk. He says “Let’s do it!………Not tonight.” Cena says Punk will have to follow him to Saudi Arabia and do it at Night of Champions.

BURN IT DOWN! Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed come out. And that’s the end of the segment. OK.

Michael Cole is joined by Wade Barrett at ringside tonight.

Chad Gable (w/Brutus & Julius Creed) vs. AJ Styles: Back in the old days I would have complained that this match deserved the tiniest amount of hype & build prior. Now I’m old & selfish and want these people to give me what the kids call “bangers”. Styles lost the MITB qualifier last week to El Grande Americano, a good friend of Gable’s. Just because they both have a heavily taped right elbow means nothing! Headlock by Styles, arm drags traded, drop toe hold by Gable into a headlock. Leapfrog by Styles, then the dropkick sends Gable outside. The Creeds provide a distraction and Gable trips Styles on the apron before tossing him off. We go to commercial!

Styles clotheslines Gable down. Forearm in the corner by Styles, Gable gets hit with a torture rack bomb for two. Gable dumps Styles on his head with a German suplex and goes up top. Diving headbutt gets two. Gable goes for the moonsault, Styles meets him there and powerbombs him down. Styles goes for the Clash, but Julius saves Gable while Brutus distracts the referee. Styles goes after them on the floor, goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Gable grabs the leg and locks in an ankle lock. Styles gets out, hits the Clash for the three count!

Winner: AJ Styles (4:13 shown via pinfall)

Liv Morgan is warming up when Roxanne Perez walks up to her. Roxanne has a plan, but Liv says she’s going to win the QOTR match. Roxanne suggests they team up, and Liv wants her to stay out of her way. I don’t see them teaming too well here, just a guess.

Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley: Kairi & Roxanne pair off for a second, Roxanne saves Liv from a Rhea suplex. Liv kicks Kairi down. Kairi takes both Liv & Roxanne down and kicks them outside. Rhea blocks the headscissors and kicks Kairi. A running dropkick gets two for Rhea. Rhea lifts Kairi up, Kairi slips out and hits a modified Blockbuster for two. Rhea catches Kairi off the ropes, tosses her down. In the corner, Kairi gets caught with a knee, then Liv & Roxanne double team on Rhea, or at least try to. Rhea has some counters, but Roxanne goes to the knee when she tries Rip Tide on Liv. Codebreaker into an Arizonan Leg Sweep on Rhea. Liv & Roxanne gorilla press Kairi and toss her onto Rhea on the floor! We go to commercial!