Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Another Friday, another WWE Smackdown event. But this one is the final stop on the road to WrestleMania! WrestleMania will have night one tomorrow and then night two on Sunday and this is the very last chance the WWE has to entice anyone into spending money on the event. The biggest Smackdown angle right now is the triple threat between Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Universal champion Roman Reigns. Edge beat down everyone else two weeks, Bryan got revenge last week, so logically this week we can look forward to Roman Reigns standing tall. There will be a four way tag team title match tonight, a sad indictment on the Smackdown tag team division and equally sad that despite two nights they couldn’t find space either for a title bout. Somehow over the last two weeks Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have managed to lose whatever heat their interactions had, a truly remarkable feat. Also some kind of interaction between Kevin Owens and Sami “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” Zayn, with the possibility of another Logan Paul sighting. Anyway, let’s see what the go home show for WrestleMania has in store for us.

