Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well it’s time for WWE Smackdown. We’re post Royal Rumble and have our two winners. One was never in doubt despite how much literally no one wants it, the other is Jey Uso. There has been some backlash to Jey’s win, but ultimately I think it’s because he doesn’t have a story. He won over several guys with obvious and compelling narratives going for them; Cena’s last ride, Punk’s desperation for Mania’s main event, Drew’s self righteous anger, Roman’s potential trilogy with Cody, Seth’s sacrifice last year to get the belt off of Roman, all were right there and all have juicy narrative potential. Then there’s Jey, who lost cleanly in a serviceable but forgettable title match just 10 days before the Rumble. Now I’m not pessimistic about this, there’s time for a story to come about for him, but if you want to understand the backlash I think that’s where the heart of it lies. As for Charlotte Flair, I’ve got nothing so feel free to boo Poochie as much as you feel necessary. But both Rumble winners will be on hand tonight to interact with the relevant champions, Charlotte’s decision is actually slightly up in the air as she’s either got a trilogy match with Rhea Ripley, or the tried and true wrestling tradition of keeping down your obvious replacement to pick from. Jey and Cody seems deeply unlikely at this juncture, one of them would have to turn in all likelihood and that seems like a poor decision for both of them right now. DIY wound up retaining the tag team belts after the Street Profits got involved, but one has to imagine the Motor City Machine Guns aren’t going to take that laying down. Shinsuke Nakamura needs a new title challenger to his US title pretty badly, Chelsea Green might not be done with Michin yet, Miz is still looking for allies but if the Wyatt Sicks never actually show up does he really need any? Also Zelina Vega and Andrade are on the same show again, they should probably ally but we’ll see. Jacob Fatu had a good Rumble run, but Braun Strowman ended it and we’re likely to get another clash between those two in some capacity. Solo Sikoa is still MIA, but we’ve got Jacob Fatu so we don’t really need him. Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

