Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. The fallout from Clash at the Castle continues tonight, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns retained his titles at that event and looks to continue his historic run. He retained in no small part thanks to the debuting Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso of the Uso family and the one able to travel internationally. Sikoa’s debut on the main roster might start the clock running down on Sami Zayn’s comedic association with the Bloodline since they’ve got more family on the roster now. Gunther defeated Sheamus in a great match but also reunited Imperium as the former Fabian Aichner now goes by Giovanni Vinci showed up and we could get some trios action between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium, though given how much Ridge Holland sucks in the ring we’ll have to wait and see on that. Liv Morgan retained her Smackdown women’s title against Shayna Baszler so we’ll see if Baszler forces a rematch or if we’ll move right on to Ronda Rousey, though it looks like Rousey will be in some kind of feud with Adam Pearce going forward. The big news is that Braun Strowman is back, and should make for a fitting opponent for Roman to defeat while we wait for the Rumble and the return of Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre wont be happy after losing his title shot, but Karrion Kross might be setting his sights on Drew now that Strowman can occupy Roman and the Bloodline. Anyway there’s a lot of directions things can go now, so let’s see what WWE has in store for us.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: