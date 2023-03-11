Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, we’re still on the road to WrestleMania and it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight there will be some Bloodline business. On Monday Jey Uso made his choice, beating the crap out of Sami Zayn after a truly glorious fake out to realign with his family in the Bloodline and the fallout from that will be present tonight. Roman Reigns isn’t advertised for the show, but he could very well be here to welcome Jey back into the fold. On the other side of the WrestleMania main event scene it seems like Cody Rhodes has been trying to help mend fences between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and while the reunion of Owens and Sami is something of a foregone conclusion they’ve still got time to build to that emotional moment. On the in ring side of things we’ve got Braun Strowman and Ricochet teaming up to take on the Viking Raiders before all of them are shoved unceremoniously into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. More importantly we’ll crown a new challenger for Intercontinental champion Gunther with a 5-Way match as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods replacing the injured Kofi Kingston, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight. Drew seems like the obvious choice, they’ve still got Imperium leaning heel and while I’m never going to complain about Gunther vs. Sheamus it might be nice to see a newer matchup. the dark horse in that match is actually LA Knight, he’s very over and if you want to start moving Imperium more towards the face side of things than Knight makes a lot of sense. There’s also the growing issue between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley (seriously, who’s responsible for this) that will probably continue to grow, Poochie’s overdue for more screen time I suppose, with the injury to Ronda Rousey it seems Shayna Baszler might be left out in the cold, and there’s a few other undercard talent that don’t yet have a direction for Mania while we’re rapidly running out of time for them to find some. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action. Oh, and don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend. Lousy antiquated practice.

First is a recap of the Bloodline drama resulting in Jey rejoining the Bloodline from Monday. That pop for Jey hugging Sami, then the heat from his kick, just so good.

At the arena the Usos arrive together and are greeted by Paul Heyman. Jey wants to know where Roman is, Paul hugs him and says Roman is proud of him as is Paul. Well when Paul finds out where Roman is, tell him that Jey is here. Kayla wanders up and asks Jey about Monday, Jey says he’ll say everything he needs to say in the ring tonight. Jimmy wants to know why Cody Rhodes is up in Bloodline business. Jey’s demeanor here was interesting, the relationship between Jey and Roman might still be strained or nearly broken despite him siding with his brother.

Full video intro then commentary welcome us to the show.

First, our 5 man match for a shot to get the crap chopped out of you by Gunther at WrestleMania.

Match #1 – Fatal 5-Way Match: Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett vs. Sheamus

Woods jumps Knight, Kross then ejects Woods. Sheamus and Drew are staring each other down, now the heels fight them but Drew and Sheamus clear house then stare off again. Again Kross and Knight stop them from throwing hands and everyone winds up outside the ring as we head to break.

We come back to Kross and Knight working over Woods in the corner. Drew tries to get involved but Kross cuts him off then kicks him out of the ring. Sheamus pulls Knight out of the ring and we’ve got more ringside brawling. Knight slams Drew into the ring post then heads back into the ring with Woods. Kross and Knight keep teaming up on Woods and hit a double flapjack. Drew is back in the frame and works on Kross and Knight with strikes but Knight cuts him off then he and Kross hit a double suplex on Drew. Sheamus has climbed the ropes though and takes out Knight with a flying clothesline. Sheamus starts running wild with strikes, Kross blocks a Future Shock DDT and catches Drew in a single leg Boston Crab while Knight takes out Sheamus with a neckbreaker but Kross abandons his hold to break up the pin. That’s enough of their alliance and Knight drops Kross with a punch. That annoys Kross as Woods starts to fire up with strikes on Knight. Woods hits the ropes and lands a rolling elbow to Knight then a clothesline for Kross as well. Baseball slide from Woods to Drew on the outside then a super kick for Sheamus. Woods keeps on rolling, hits a diving DDT on Kross then a fireman’s carry double knee gutbuster to Knight. Now Woods heads up top, rope walk elbow drop but everyone jumps on the resulting pin to break it up. Now Imperium show up on the entrance stage, just watching the match as we head to break.

Kross is stomping on Drew as we come back. Drew is in the tree of woe, Knight then jumps up on Kross looking for a superplex but that just sets up Drew for a spider German suplex to drop both of them. Drew glares at Kross and starts firing up on him with clotheslines. Belly to belly throw for Knight then a neckbreaker for Kross and Drew is rolling. Knight counters a Future Shock DDT and lands a clothesline but Sheamus heads into the ring and starts running wild. Sheamus grabs Woods on the apron and goes Bodhran beating to the count of 10, then 10 for Kross as well, then decides Knight needs some as well and he takes 10 blows. Now Sheamus points at the sign, then wants a Brogue Kick but Drew just headbutts Knight out of the ring then starts arguing with Sheamus. Woods flies into a Brogue Kick, for no reason, then Knight takes a Claymore from Drew and we get the predictable double pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Predictable outcome, and honestly not that compelling a journey. This ate time but never really felt compelling.

Post match the crowd chant “Triple Threat” because they know what’s up as the refs confer and try to sort things out.

In the back Kayla interviews Paul Heyman, she asks about Jey’s decision and Heyman doesn’t answer but instead brings up Cody Rhodes. Cody is getting involved in Bloodline business, and that’s family. For nearly 1,000 days Roman Reigns has been the champion, and every new challenger Roman asks Heyman for his advice. Do they lie and manipulate someone so that they’re broken by lies and deception before the match starts? Or do they use the truth? The truth is the Bloodline cannot be stopped when they’re aligned. Cody is a nightmare for Roman stylistically, and Heyman has asked Roman what they should be doing about lies or truth. Well Roman says the most evil thing they could do is smash Cody with the truth. The truth about Cody is that his past will weigh him down so much that when they reach WrestleMania he’ll already be beaten. At that point the only story Cody will have is picking his shoulders off the mat after losing, then pick the time and place to truthfully acknowledge Roman Reigns. Dang Heyman is still so good at this.

After this break we’ll be told the first inductee into this year’s Hall of Fame.

Post break we get a recap of the finish from the opening match, then in the back Drew and Sheamus continue arguing leading to Butch and Ridge Holland intervening and pulling Sheamus away.

Our first Hall of Fame inductee for 2023 is Rey Mysterio. I mean, I’m not going to complain as Rey is awesome but we know this is just for Dominik to do something stupid at the ceremony right?

Back at the venue Rey comes out to accept some adulation from the crowd. Rey heads into the ring and gets a mic but there are some very loud “You deserve it” chants to stop him from talking right away. Eventually he tries to talk but he’s cut off by the Judgement Day. Dominik calls this pathetic, and proceeds to just repeat all the same stuff he’s said for months now. Dominik says he’s ashamed to be Rey’s son. Santos Escobar and the rest of Legado del Fantasma are here to even the numbers, and takes the mic from Rey. Santos isn’t about to let go of what happened last week, there’s supposed to be a match later but Santos wants it right now. Time for a tag team match playa, after this break.

