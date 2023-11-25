Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s the go home show for Survivor Series which means anyone on that PPV will be taking it easy tonight while anyone not on it should be bringing the heat on this episode of WWE Smackdown. Smackdown still feels like an afterthought at the moment, with Roman Reigns not doing much of anything until he has to prep for his Rumble match and Logan Paul being whatever he is in addition to US champion there’s just not a lot of gold on the blue brand these days. LA Knight is the most over babyface on the show, and one of the more over guys on the whole roster, but as of right now he’s not even on the Survivor Series event. Knight is still taking aim at the Bloodline, and while he’s turned Jimmy Jannetty into even more of a comedy act lately there’s still Solo Sikoa in his way, but again it looks like that’s going to take up time during the long break between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble which isn’t a bad thing. Santos Escobar turned heel recently and is confirmed to be flying solo as Zelina Vega and the rest of his former Legado del Fantasma members weren’t going to follow him. Dissention between Butch and Ridge Holland has been growing, and with Sheamus still on the shelf we’ll probably get some kind of further friction. The Street Profits get a tag team title shot tonight against Damien Priest and Finn Balor, a title change is possible given the Profits new persona change and the Judgement Day starting to reach the point where breakup becomes inevitable. The women of Smackdown are providing the women’s War Games match for Survivor Series so I imagine that build will continue, Kevin Owens will be on the Grayson Waller Effect tonight, AJ Styles should probably return to TV sooner or later, Karrion Kross is still getting paid so maybe they should find a use for him, and Dragon Lee has been showing off lucha stylings over the last few weeks which has me thinking the cruiserweight title might be making a comeback. Remember that Smackdown is on FS1 tonight instead of FOX, and let’s get to the action.

First a recap of the rise of new Damage Control and Becky Lynch teaming with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair.

As we come to live action Becky Lynch leads out the other three babyface women. Corey Graves has rejoined commentary, while he’s probably worse than Kevin Owens he’s unlikely to be worse than Road Dogg who was a total black hole on commentary last week. No match to determine who has War Games advantage for the women, it’s an online vote with the winner revealed during the kick-off show tomorrow. OK then. Anyway eventually the women all get to the ring and everyone has a mic, Becky plays with the crowd first then says she couldn’t pass up the chance to smack around Damage Control even if it meant teaming with Poochie and Belair. Belair says War Games is the perfect chance to get back at Damage Control. Shotzi with some very awkward attempted manic energy and this just reinforces that one of these things in the ring is not like the others. Charlotte just agrees with Shotzi, then says War Games will be the end of Damage Control. Naturally this brings out Damage Control, well at least Bayley who’s got a mic and talks to the ring. Bayley is shocked that Becky and Charlotte teamed up, but Bayley has known those two longer than anyone and brings up how badly they get along and warns Belair that those two are likely backstabbing her as we speak. She claims that being a mom has made Becky soft and resumes trying to stir the pot because you need a real team to win War Games. Charlotte asks why Bayley is out here alone. Becky admits maybe she and Charlotte can’t get along but she’s here for a fight not a chat, and says any two members of Damage Control vs. Becky and Charlotte should main event tonight. Bayley agrees and is so happy that their team will implode right now. Minor music hiccup but eventually Bayley’s music plays as she walks back up the ramp.

Next, a recap of RAW when Cody basically confirmed that Randy Orton will return at War Games. Judgement Day comes out after that, our first match will be the tag team title one. That match will be up after this break.

Post break Damage Control without Bayley talk, and Bayley shows up to ask who wants to wrestle Becky and Charlotte. She asks who wants to take on the main event, and Iyo suggests Bayley team with Asuka for it. Bayley is less than thrilled but Askua seems dementedly pleased.

Back to the ring, here come the Street Profits.

Match #1 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) w/ Rhea Ripley vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Dawkins and Priest start us off, Priest with some early strikes then a jumping back elbow. Balor tags in but he gets cut off and Ford tags in to hit a dropkick. Dawkins back in and Balor eats a double flapjack. In the back Bobby Lashley enjoys booze and TV at an odd angle, then B-Fab walks up to join him. Priest tags in but Ford just kicks him repeatedly then clotheslines him out of the ring, Ford goes to dive but Balor distracts him so Ford just whacks him out of the ring then dives onto him on the floor. Priest comes over with a slightly awkward Pounce to send Ford over the announce table and send us to break.

