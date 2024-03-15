Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s Friday and so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight The Rock will be around, and some rumors of the return of The Rock Concert have been swirling for a couple of weeks so we’ll see if that bears out tonight. No word on if Roman Reigns will be here, but honestly Rocky having a busier schedule than Roman is just too funny for them to completely avoid and I hope they lean into it. Bianca Belair hinted at some heelish stuff last week, mostly because she’s still rightly pissed at Bayley for Pillmanizing her leg while everyone else wants to forget that and cheer for Bayley at Mania. Gotta love a justified heel. Rey Mysterio will be back this week, LA Knight is still on the warpath looking for AJ Styles, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are treading some water with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens while Randy and Owens are angling for some kind of a showdown with US champion Logan Paul at Mania, so all that needs to get sorted in the near future. It was announced on RAW that we’ll have a Six Pack Tag Team Title Ladder match at Mania, so one would assume that Pretty Deadly, New Catch Republic, Street Profits, and maybe even the Authors of Pain, will all start angling to be included in that one. Speaking of those latter couple of teams, Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross are still involved in a feud so there’s that. Bron Breakker has been squashing people for the last few weeks but missed last week, so keep an eye out for him to be around tonight. And Tiffany Stratton is getting pretty darn over, so if there are plans for her for Mania they need to get that ball rolling. WrestleMania is coming up in just 3 weeks, and while last week was a slight dip in overall quality Smackdown has been doing well lately so let’s hope they can keep up the momentum. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

First a recap of the closing segment from last week, which was quite good.

Our first thing tonight, The Rock with his awesome new tron video and full entrance, the music is actually more Hollywood Rock theme though without the weirdly quiet drawn out opening bit. Not nearly so loud a vest tonight for Rocky, mostly white with some gold. Let’s see how far over time he runs this week. We actually do have the Rock Concert set up in the ring, Rocky gets the mic and waits out some “Rocky” chants before saying he’s been scorching cities lately but tonight will be different. This city is different. Years ago Rocky first started working here in Memphis, Tennessee. Another “Rocky” chant for that one. He started here and runs down some of his history, then asks if we remember his first name of Flex Kavana and he admits that he doesn’t know what he was thinking back then. So “Finally the Rock has come back,” he pauses on the location to add “home” instead of the usual bit. It’s been years and the Rock promises fun tonight. This is home of Elvis, and the Rock wants to sing for everyone. He introduces some musicians to play, then sits to sing. The first thing he’s going to cover tonight, then plays with a fan in the crowd, but this will be about what happens to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. The Rock is gonna lay the smacketh down on Cody and the clown, then put them both in his fanny pack. So much drama, there will be crying to ones mama then brings up mama Rhodes, Cody’s mama. Rock is a mama’s boy and admits it, but this is for how Cody was born, historically accurate. Dusty’s youngest kid turned out too weird, we see Stardust on the tron, and he doubles down on Cody being an unplanned mistake. He moves on to Rollins now, Rollins is less popular than his wife, and he’s desperate to make the fans care but Rocky will make sure his title goes away. We get a Ja Morant reference of all things. That should about cover it, but someone’s being left out, ah yes, the Cody Crybabies. He intimates that Cody fans have to pay for sex, promises blood at Mania, and tells them all to kiss the final bosses ass. Rocky taking the Final Boss title from Roman is a pretty solid ego play. The crowd appreciate all of that as Rocky wraps up singing time. Seems we all liked that, but now the Rock has a bit more to say. That was fun, now it’s time to move on. Last week Cody slapped Rocky, and we do get a quick replay of that moment, which the crowd boos. Seems like the South is very pro Rock. Rock admits to getting slapped, but he smiled and a couple of days later when Cody got to RAW he did the following. We get a recap of Cody getting emotional about handing the title to his mother, almost crying after the biggest moment of his career. Cody responded by crying, “you’ve gotta be shitting me!” Well Cody wont give anyone anything after Mania, Rocky doesn’t want to talk to Cody right now but he’s got words for mama Rhodes. He knows she’s watching and listening, you’re about to know The Rock. He’s making Cody pay, his family pay, and you pay after taking something from The Rock. Night 1 he’s beating Cody and Rollins, then Night 2 it’s Bloodline rules. Well mama Rhodes wants her son to hand her that title, but that’s staying around the waist of Roman Reigns. The only belt she’s getting will be the Rock’s belt, and this gets a “Whoop that trick” chant as Rocky pulls out a leather weight lifting belt. The Rock will beat Cody with this belt, make Cody bleed, and beat him like a dog over and over, staining this belt with his blood. And when he’s done with that, and Roman has pinned Cody, Rock will hand you this bloodstained belt and you’ll be crying like your son, then the Rock will whisper in your ear “Michelle, what can I say except you’re welcome?” Evil Rocky gets another “Rocky” chant. If you smell what the final boss is cooking. I can get behind sadistic evil Rocky as a character. Rock heads out.

In the back we see Angel and Humberto warming up with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez, they’ll be in action against the LWO after this break.

Post break Legado del Fantasma have all made their way to the ring.

Match #1: Angel and Humberto w/ Elektra Lopez vs. Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde w/ Zelina Vega

Winner’s here get into the ladder match at Mania. Cruz and Humberto start, quick back and forth then Humberto lands a superkick then tags in Angel so they can double team Cruz, Humberto now apparently getting called just Berto. More kicks and chops from Angel then he tags in Humberto. Cruz counters out of the corner then hits a springboard hurricanrana. Wilde tags in and they double team Humberto, the double superkicks for Angel. Both men set to dive and connect then stand tall and clearly set for a commercial break that doesn’t come. Back in the ring Wilde still works over Humberto then tags in Cruz. Double back elbow to Humberto then an assisted splash followed by a lionsault and now we get that commercial break they were setting up for earlier.

Humberto is working over Cruz as we come back. Cruz gets stomped down in the corner then Angel tags in and cheap shots Wilde. Cruz gets set up on the top then hit with a super double military press and Wilde breaks up the pin. Angel and Wilde fight to the floor then Cruz catches a running Humberto with a Spanish Fly and both men are down. Double tag and it’s Wilde who gets to run wild for a bit as he takes out both opponents. Superkick from Wilde to Angel then a mid rope tornado DDT but Humberto breaks up the pin. Cruz with an unintentionally low dropkick to Humberto then he gets slammed to the barricade on the floor. Angel with a superkick to Wilde then a double team pop up kick to the body of Wilde ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Angel and Humberto won in 9:11

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match, hurt a bit by the outcome being so predictable seeing as the LWO second stringers have been jobbers for their entire time on the main roster. But these four work well enough together and I’m not complaining too much.

We look in the back at Damage Control arriving, plus Bayley arrives solo and Bayley vs. Dakota Kai is announced as our main event as we head to break.

We come back to Kayla on the entrance ramp and out comes LA Knight for some interview time. Wade still fanboying over Knight regardless of alignment is kind of fun. Knight asks to take the mic like a gentleman, Kayla allows it, and Knight wants to talk to us. He brings up AJ Styles, well last week AJ promised that Knight needed to be humbled, well that’s his kind of language. Here stands Knight and he offers a shot at AJ humbling him. No AJ, and that’s what Knight thought. Another week when AJ couldn’t be bothered to show up, because he’s not big enough for this ride little man. Old Napoleon Styles running his mouth, could take a flight all the way to Australia but couldn’t drive his butt to Memphis? X doesn’t mark the spot, Knight spots the marks and AJ is the biggest one of all. Well if AJ can’t show up to Smackdown then Knight knows somewhere he will be, and he wants AJ at WrestleMania. Knight promises to own AJ’s ass at Mania and he’ll find out who’s game this is. AJ does show up with a chair after the catchphrases, nice of him to wait. AJ sits the chair on Knight’s chest then gets the mic and accepts the challenge before officials show up to break them up.

Next, a recap of the slightly tedious opening bit from last week with Logan Paul, KSI, and Randy Orton. That dovetails into Logan Paul talking with Nick Aldis, Logan wants to know the plan for Randy’s punishment after all that last week. Aldis thinks, Logan at least wants an apology for Aldis given all the trouble Aldis might get in after that. Well Aldis thinks a better precedent if Logan asks for the apology in person from Randy. Logan thinks that’s the job of Aldis, but if Aldis can’t even find Logan an opponent for Mania he shouldn’t expect anything of him.

To the ring and here’s Grayson Waller with the albatross Austin Theory. Waller will take on Randy Orton after this break.

Match #2: Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller w/ Austin Theory

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: