Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Alright everyone, it’s time for WWE Smackdown. This week they were in London, England for this one. Spoilers haven’t been posted here at 411 so I wont link them but you can find them if you’d like. Tonight the tag team titles are on the line with the Street Profits defending against Pretty Deadly, plus the US title is on the line when LA Knight defends against Braun Strowman. The tag team match should be fine but the US title match is face vs. face and the specter of Jacob Fatu looms large since he and Braun Strowman are still going at it. Cody Rhodes should be here finally, though he’s been on RAW a lot more often these days. Jade Cargill and Naomi are still going after each other, Chelsea Green seems to have her next challenger lined up with Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had a fairly poor split screen segment last week so hopefully something better will be on the horizon this time. We’ll also get a contract signing for Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. the Michelin Man, Seth Rollins. Expect a hot crowd, per usual on these European tours, and let’s get to the action.

We see a bunch of people arrive at the venue.

WWE champion Cody Rhodes walks in the back and heads to the ring so it’s time for the crowd to sing along. Not a great job singing by this crowd and they bail on it quickly until they can do the bit without the music at the end. Cody gets a mic and wants to know what London wants to talk about. That gets a bit of a “Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks” thing going. I half think this has been dubbed over because that doesn’t match the crowd hand motions but we can’t any profanity here. That switches to them doing the “Cody, Cody Rhodes” thing for a bit. Well at least they’re amusing themselves. Cody brings up wrestling Cena, instant heat for Cena’s name, as Cena tries to win his 17th world title. In a few nights on Monday in this arena he’ll be face to face with Cena again, because why would Cena show up on the show where the champion he challenged resides? Anyway Randy Orton comes out next so the crowd can sort of sing along again. Randy heads to the ring and gets a mic, and he says he’s not the sentimental but for Cody and this moment he’ll say he’s proud of Cody. He mentions the history Randy and Cody have, and Randy remembers young Cody breaking into the business and busting his butt and how he wasn’t happy and then left to grow when the WWE locker room wasn’t treating him fairly. He says it took big ass balls to do what Cody did and he changed the business, and everyone knows it. Then he came back, and once Cody stepped foot back there things changed again. Randy wasn’t sure exactly what to expect, but Cody is still the same guy but had just grown up. He brings up the Cody and Rollins Hell in a Cell match and how he persevered and won, then went on to win at WrestleMania and finish his story. But there’s always another story isn’t there? Now Cody’s in the middle of another one. Randy brings up how business has been booming and most of that is because of Cody. This is a long winded way of saying Randy respects and loves Cody, and he’s very proud of him. But now it’s time for WrestleMania and Randy promises he’s going to kick Kevin Owens so hard in the head, he can feel it already and can’t wait for that moment, and he thinks Cody will exit Mania with the title which means when the dust settles Randy will come after his 15th title reign. He wont kick Cody in the balls like a coward, he’ll look him in the eye and tell him that he’s coming for it. Drew McIntyre now shows up because who doesn’t love a revolving door segment. Drew’s got a mic and stays on the entrance stage and talks about how wonderful it is for the nepo babies to have a love fest. He walks to the ring and says Randy hasn’t done anything to justify a title shot, especially after spending months on the shelf and he tells Randy to get to the back of the line. As for Cody, he should have listened to Drew about John Cena and we all saw what happened. Drew should be main eventing Mania but he’s not because of Temu Undertaker, Damian Priest. He gets to the ring now and says he’ll be the one to take the title from Cody. Randy says they were trying to have a moment and invites Drew to leave. Drew says he’ll tell the truth, he says Randy looks great on the outside but on the inside he knows his back is hanging by a thread and Drew will break it if given a chance. Cody whacks Drew, Randy then tries an RKO but Drew avoids it and bails. So the Drew and Randy match for later seems like it’ll happen.

We see the Street Profits walk in the back and head to break.

Post break we get confirmation of Drew vs. Randy for later.

The Street Profits head to the ring, Pretty Deadly follow and get the bigger pop as the hometown boys. The Profits are still using their new and slightly slower theme.

Match #1 – WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

33 minutes before our first match. Dawkins and Wilson start us off, Dawkins with the early advantage but Wilson fights back then tags in Price. Both Dawkins and Ford take some double team offense and Pretty Deadly stand tall as we go picture in picture.

Dawkins gets isolated in the corner as Wilson and Prince do some quick tags. Eventually Ford distracts Wilson and Dawkins takes over with corner work before tagging in Ford. Ford with some kicks to keep control then Dawkins tags back in to lay in some strikes to Wilson. Wilson avoids a corner splash, but Ford tags in then Wilson avoids a suplex and tags in Prince. Prince gets to run wild for a while and is still in control as we come back. Bit of a cross body from Ford and both men tag out after that. Twisting suplex from Dawkins then he and Ford think about the Doomsday Blockbuster but Wilson fights off of that then Prince tags in as Wilson hits the Jawbreaker Lariat then they hit the assisted Codebreaker for a 2 count. Dawkins disposes of Wilson and plants Prince with a spinebuster then tags in Ford who tries From the Heavens but Wilson takes the hit instead so Prince grabs a crucifix for 2. Superkick from Ford, Dawkins has tagged in and they hit a Pounce into a back suplex but Wilson breaks up the pin. Everyone charges and Pretty Deadly get the edge, they hit Spilt Milk on Dawkins but Ford breaks up the pin to save the match. Prince tosses Ford out of the ring then they try another assisted Codebreaker but Dawkins catches Wilson and then sets him for the Doomsday Blockbuster, Ford tags in and hits it to retain the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits retained the titles in 7:55

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Solid enough match, and Pretty Deadly were treated like serious challengers.

Earlier tonight there was a bit where Chelsea Green and company confronted Zelina Vega along with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Carter and Chance challenge Piper Niven and Alba Fyre for a match. That’s up after this break.

Post break they announce that the WrestleMania 13 match between Brett Hard and Stone Cold Steve Austin is going into the WWE Hall of Fame in the match wing of things. OK then, if they’re going to start doing matches individually then sure that one deserves it.

The other half of the equation heads to the ring now.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre w/ Chelsea Green

Chance and Fyre get us going, Fyre with some early control then Chance fights back and tags in Carter so they can hit some double team moves. Chance tags back in and Fyre fights back out of the corner then tags in Piper. Carter and Chance team up to deal with Fyre on the floor then Piper hits a cannonball from the apron to them to send us to break.

Carter is working Fyre as we come back, she lands a low superkick then a kick in the ropes. Leg drop from Carter for a 2 count. Piper tags in and hits a senton on Fyre by accident, they took way too long to set up that spot. Chance tags in and her slingshot Codebreaker is blocked. Carter with a Samoan Drop to Piper then they try a Keg Stand on Piper which connects but Fyre breaks up the pin. The crowd does not care about this match, they’re amusing themselves. Carter dives onto Fyre then tags in officially. Piper takes a superkick but Green jumps up to distract the ref and the wrestlers. All of that allows Piper to hit a Piper Driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Piper Niven and Alba Fyre won in 7:01

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: A bunch of this was way too contrived and a lot of time was spent just setting spots up.

Zelina Vega runs down to stop a post match beat down and takes out Piper with a satellite DDT. Green, who gets a big pop, attacks Vega and tries the Unpretty Her but Vega fights back with strikes and tries Code Red but Fyre with a superkick to save Green then Piper squashes Vega with a senton. The crowd reacting to most of this backwards from the intention is odd.

In the back LA Knight walks for our match after this break.