Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight, for the first time in 5 weeks, our Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back. The Royal Rumble is approaching and we’re breaking with tradition this year, normally it’s Roman vs. Kevin Owens at the Rumble but this year we’re going in a different direction. There are three guys theoretically in position to lose to Roman in January, LA Knight, AJ Styles (if he ever comes back), and Randy Orton. Of those the only realistic option is Randy, Knight is still around the Bloodline narratively but is not currently being positioned as the next title challenger, and AJ still hasn’t been seen on TV for a while. If I had to offer a hunch, Knight and AJ vs. Jannetty Uso and Solo Sikoa for the Rumble while Randy puts over Roman for the belt but that’s just speculation on my part. Also tonight the US title tournament continues with Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller, Carmelo almost certainly isn’t going over but hopefully he can look good. No sign of either sets of tag team champions, no US champion, but Bianca Belair is still taking aim at Iyo Sky and after Charlotte Flair suffered a knee injury last week we’ll have to see how that story might be impacted. Rumor has it Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza are backstage and might be aligning with Santos Escobar as Escobar continues his war against the LWO. One also has to wonder about what Butch and Pretty Deadly will get up to, and who knows what’s up with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. Lastly they might be doing a double shot tonight, meaning they’ll tape next weeks show after this one given the proximity to Christmas next week so we’ll keep an eye on pacing and how much recapping goes on. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves welcome us to Green Bay, Wisconsin. First up, here comes Roman Reigns. Roman comes out with the full retinue in tow. As a reminder, Roman’s title run now stands at 1,202 days. We’re told that Jobby Uso will lay down for Roman Reigns later tonight. Roman gets a mic from Heyman and provides the crowd a chance to acknowledge him, which they do. With that out of the way they can shut their mouths and listen, and Roman plays with the crowd just a bit and says he’s here to celebrate since it’s the Christmas season. More importantly it’s promotion season, and Roman is here to let people know when they’re doing a good job. Tonight is about one man, one man who’s bent over backwards and sacrificed so much over the last year, a man who knows what it means to keep this family at the mountain top. If anything happens to Roman this is the man next in line, Jimmy’s goofy self really thinks it’s going to be him. Well, feed issues on my end but I see Randy Orton coming out as we get a commercial break.

Randy enters the ring with a mic as we come back. He says he’s been thinking about this moment for 18 months, what he’ll do and say to Roman. But the only thing he really needs to say is that he’s coming for him. Roman took 18 months from Randy, so Randy will take everything from him. It doesn’t matter how many of his family members he has to go through, it starts tonight and ends at the Royal Rumble when he challenges Roman for the title. Roman considers as the crowd chants, and says the fans think Randy deserves that shot. But Roman hasn’t thought about Randy at all in the last 18 months and hasn’t done anything to earn this shot, so he can go to the back of the line where he belongs. Everyone thinks they can just show up and challenge the Tribal Chief, but that’s not how it works. Randy should listen to the voices in his head, this isn’t 2007 and Roman is levels above Randy and everyone else. Those voices are warning Randy to leave, because if Randy has a match with Roman it’s not 18 months out it’s just retirement as he’ll never come back. Randy says maybe Roman is right, he can see how much Roman has evolved, he’s not just a historical champion he’s a legend. Randy has changed too, but he’ll always be the legend killer. Roman is pissed, and blocks an RKO attempt. Randy says Roman should start thinking about him, because the voices in his head are telling him that Roman might have just pooped himself after that near RKO. Oh, they also said daddy’s back. Randy exits on that note.

Another reminder of Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso for our main event, plus the tournament bouts. We’ll get Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes, and because the overlap between NXT and the main roster in terms of viewership is still pretty small here’s a highlight package for Carmelo Hayes. Grayson Waller heads to the ring and we’ll get that match after this break.

Post break Carmelo Hayes gets an entrance, not a great reaction but clearly he’s not a stranger to the audience.

Match #1 – US Title Tournament Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

Slow circling to start, these two have NXT history and they’re both showing it facially. Hayes grabs a side headlock then they hit the ropes and Hayes lands a dropkick. Arm wringer from Hayes, Waller can’t escape on his first attempt but eventually does spin free and punches Hayes in the face. Some strikes from Waller but Hayes chops him a few times. Waller tries a suplex but Hayes counters into a Small Package for 1 then Waller lands a side kick. Cravat knees from Waller then Hayes fights back with a head scissors before hitting a fade away leg drop that sends Waller out of the ring. Hayes sets to dive, settles for a slide as he and Waller both avoid each other before eventually Hayes hits a springboard clothesline in the ring then he clotheslines Waller out of the ring to send us to break.

