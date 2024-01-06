Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone it’s a new year and I’m glad we all made it to 2024. In the world of WWE Smackdown it’s time to kick things up a notch as the Royal Rumble is around the corner it’s time to start finalizing title matches and Rumble participants. On the title front UwU champion Roman Reigns will be on hand and there will be a triple threat match between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight to determine who gets the shot at Roman for the Rumble. I swear, if they have the Bloodline attack everyone just for Aldis to come out and make a Fatal 4-Way for the PPV I might scream, Roman is not that stupid a character and should not be falling into that particular trope. Of course that whole thing seems entirely perfunctory if The Rock is actually sticking around long enough to challenge Roman at WrestleMania, and poor Cody Rhodes and everyone who cared about him just feel like bigger and bigger chumps. As for the US title scene we’ll get Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens to cap off that particular tournament, the winner will try to take the title from Logan Paul at the Rumble. Michin will be getting a title shot tonight against Iyo Sky, and we’ll all pretend this isn’t because Charlotte Flair tore her knee to pieces a few weeks back, but is unlikely to get the belt here since Bianca Belair still seems to be the face taking on Damage Control. The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn showed up on TV a couple of weeks ago so we’ll see if anything comes of that. Rumors currently have it that the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellerig are in town and might be joining forces with Karrion Kross, if true then one would assume they’ll take aim at the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley since that particular group has been floundering about for some direction for a while now. Lastly Butch will be looking for a partner to take on Pretty Deadly, and a lot of us are hoping for Tyler Bate and a British Strong Style reunion but we’ll have to wait and see. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action and hope that Smackdown can get 2024 up and running with a good or even great show.

First we get a recap of The Rock burying Jinder Mahal and saying he wants to sit at the head of the table on RAW. I mean we’re just making the Rumble title defense even more of a lame duck at this point.

We cut to the garage where Roman Reigns arrives and Kayla finds him. She asks about the Rock, Roman just laughs and walks off.

To the ring for our first match. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on on commentary, good grief this might be the worst duo WWE could put together.

After Owens and Escobar have made their way to the ring Logan Paul shows up to join commentary.

Match #1 – US Title Tournament Final: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar w/ Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro jump through the crowd and brawl with Angel and Humberto to the back to make this a straight up match. Owens with a superkick then an cannonball in the corner. Owens up top, Frog Splash but only a 2 count. That sends us to break.

