Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well, it’s certainly been a week hasn’t it everyone? Last week Cody stepped aside to not face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania so The Rock could instead. Then everyone pissed on the idea of a 53 year old man over a decade removed from his last full match jumping over the natural narrative that has been crafted for nearly 2 years at this point so the WWE pivoted. Now Rocky and Roman are buddies, Cody will in fact challenge Roman at Mania, Seth Rollins is still a goof, and we’re all on the bumpy road to WrestleMania. Also last week Bayley got jumped by Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane to solidify that break up and then challenged Iyo for her title at Mania. Conspicuous by her absence was Dakota Kai, so we’ll keep an eye out for where she’ll land in all of this. Tonight we’ll get Logan Paul’s next challenger, Logan is apparently making the trip of Elimination Chamber so we’ll find out who will be working with him in Australia tonight. On the tag team side of things, British Strong Style will take on DIY to determine the next challengers for Judgement Day’s tag team belts at Elimination Chamber. Speaking of the Chamber, Bianca Belair battles Michin for a Chamber spot, but nothing on the blue brand related to a Chamber match has been set out yet. The rest of the Smackdown main event scene of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles were completely absent last week so let’s see if any of those guys get some direction heading towards Elimination Chamber. Douche bros Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been running afoul of Carmelo Hayes recently, but with Hayes tossing Trick Williams through the barber shop window this week who knows if that will continue or how Hayes will be received on the main roster after turning heel on NXT. Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill have both received contract offers from RAW and Smackdown, could either of them decide on their landing place tonight? Triple H will also be on hand to publicly address the WrestleMania 40 press conference for all those who didn’t see it, so expect more drama there. We’re light on matches right now but I have no doubt that will change once the show gets rolling. So with the preamble out of the way, let’s get to the this episode of WWE Smackdown.

