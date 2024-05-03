Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s both the first post Draft episode of WWE Smackdown and the go home show for Backlash. Seeing as the Draft was about 90% a waste of time let’s hope Backlash is more enjoyable. As it relates to the roster shift, Smackdown lost the LWO and Damage Control, technically they lost Bron Breakker but he barely counted as an official roster member, the Final Testament, and New Catch Republic. That’s actually a fair amount of talent heading off to RAW. In return Smackdown got Shinsuke Nakamura, DIY, Candace LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Blair Davenport, Carmelo Hayes who’s track record for nearly injuring people on Smackdown is around 50%, Giovanni Vinci will try to go it alone on the blue brand, and Tegan Nox will continue getting no reaction over here as well. Andrade is now on Smackdown, which means Poochie will be here once she’s healed up. Sadly we’re also saddled with Nia Jax and Baron Corbin, putting those two on the same show should be a war crime but here we are.

But enough about the Draft, as for the actual event tonight we’ve got a decent little card on paper. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will go face to face. . . again. Sorry, I don’t mean to be too down on that but they’ve been face to face every week for the last couple of weeks and I don’t get why hyping that up matters. But those two will battle over the Undisputed WWE title at Backlash and I have moderately high expectations for their match. We’re getting the first RKO show after Randy Orton saved Kevin Owens from an attack by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga last week, doubtless setting up further that tag team match for Backlash while the countdown is still on to when Jacob Fatu shows up. There will be a tag team title match as A-Town Down Under defend against the Street Profits, and in the final appearance of both teams on Smackdown the Authors of Pain take on New Catch Republic. Carlito got exposed as the man responsible for attacking Dragon Lee last week, and as this will be the LWO’s last time on Smackdown we’ll see if anything comes of that tonight. Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to defend their tag team titles against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash, so we’ll see what interaction those teams have tonight. We also know that Bayley will be taking on both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash in a Triple Threat match, though one has to imagine Nia Jax will get involved in the title picture sooner rather than later. This is also the last chance for any roster trades post Draft as the rosters will be locked on Monday, so if anyone else is moving around tonight would be a good time to start that. Can we get Ilja Dragunov over here please? I love that man’s work. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcomes us to France, because we’re on location for tomorrow’s PPV.

Out first for the episode, Bayley for an 8 person tag team match.

Match #1 – 8-Woman Tag Team Match: Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton and Damage Control (Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane)

Naomi and Kairi start, Kairi with some slaps early while the crowd does the “Hey Bayley” chants. Naomi fights back and gets the crowd to pay attention to the wrestling with a basement dropkick. Belair tags in and hits the handspring moonsault for a 2 count. Kairi slips away from a slam but gets caught with a suplex. Askua gets sent out of the ring but Kairi cracks Belair with a spinning backfist and Bayley with a blind tag in. Asuka pulls out Belair and they fight on the floor as Tiffany tags in to hit a spinebuster on Bayley and send us to break.

We come back to Asuka and Kairi working over Bayley. Asuka hits a sliding knee for a 2 count. Tiffany tags back in and chokes Bayley then tags in Kai. Kairi tags in then Asuka, Asuka mocks Naomi with a pose then Kairi rams Bayley into Asuka for a 2 count. Tiffany back in and hits a handspring back elbow then the cartwheel Alabama Slam and Naomi has to break up the pin. Tiffany then cheap shots Jade on the apron before slamming Bayley into Naomi, but Bayley fights back with a back suplex. Bayley has only Belair to tag in, and Belair debates reaching out for the tag but Jade shows up to make that easy. Jade with a pump kick, then a chokeslam to Asuka. Catatonic backbreaker to Kairi then a Stinger Splash to Kai before spiking Kai with a powerbomb. Belair had tagged in and Jade slams Belair onto Kai with a Dominator and Kairi has to break up the pin. Things break down so everyone can get their stuff in, ending with Belair hitting the Kiss of Death on Kai to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bayley, and Naomi won in 10:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Perfectly acceptable match, and the continued bad blood between Belair and Bayley is a nice touch. Mostly a good overall preview of two different matches for tomorrow.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller talk in the back, some cheese and wine jokes follow because France. They claim to be the smoke. OK then. That sends us to break.

Jade and Belair talk with Kayla in the back, they’re confident of victory and Belair is ready for closure on Damage Control. She speaks directly at Bayley for a moment to say she’s coming for that title once they’re done with Asuka and Kairi. Jade plays a bit of peacekeeper here.

Next, a recap of Carmelo Hayes and how he nearly injured Cody Rhodes last week.

Elsewhere Hayes talks with Nick Aldis and Hayes is happy to be on Smackdown, he wants to keep his momentum going and wants in King of the Ring. Bobby Lashley shows up and congratulates Hayes on being here, then says if Hayes needs anything to call him. Hayes feels good about where he is, Bobby reminds Hayes that he lost last week so Hayes asks when the last time Bobby even took a shot was. Bobby warns him to be careful who he disrespects.

To the ring and here’s New Catch Republic and we head to break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) vs. Authors of Pain (Akem and Rezar) w/ Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: