Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

AJ Styles is a Wildcard : AJ Styles arrives to kick off the show. Styles says he’s missed Smackdown, but is back tonight due to the new wildcard rule. Smackdown is still the house he built. Sami Zayn is alive and arrives. He doesn’t want to be here on his day off and runs down the Kentucky hillbillies. He knew Styles would be here and has to call him out on his toxic ego. Styles makes fin of Sami smelling like garbage from Raw. Kofi & Woods then arrive. Kofi says that they can’t have a party without the New Day. Kofi says that Styles doesn’t live in this house anymore, and wonders why he is here. Styles says he’d come here and visit like Kofi did on Raw. Woods tells him to check himself before he wrecks himself. Kofi says Styles is the champion and asks what Styles wants. Sami interrupts and says Kofi better not offer Styles a WWE Title match. The people aren’t happy for Kofi, and if anyone deserves a shot it’s Sami. Kofi also mocks him for smelling. Vince McMahon’s humor everyone. Kofi then says he defended his title last night and proved he wasn’t a fluke and is a fighting champion. He’ll defend tonight against either of them and will remain the champion.

– Kevin Owens isn’t here because it’s his birthday and he hates Kentucky.

– Kofi will defend against Styles & Zayn tonight.

– Vega calls Andrade a thoroughbred and says he’ll win MITB in two-weeks.

Andrade vs. Ali : Vega is at ringside. They lock up and Andrade lays in chops, but Ali cuts him off with a superkick. They work to the floor, Vega distracts Ali and Andrade takes control. Andrade slams him to the barricade and back in, Andrade covers for 2. He grounds things and Ali then fights back with kicks and the rolling x-factor. Andrade counters back and hip tosses him to the buckles. He follows with elbow drops, and then a face buster. Andrade grounds things, Ali fires up and then gets slammed. Andrade up top and gets crotched. Ali follows him up and hits the Spanish fly. Randy Orton attacks for the DQ. Ali defeated Andrade @ 5:10 via DQ

– Andrade attacks and Ali joins in. Orton lays him out with an RKO and then hits Andrade with one.

– We get a Roman Reigns video package.