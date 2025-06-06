Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Alright everyone, it’s time for WWE Smackdown and the go home show for this years Money in the Bank event. To that end all of the MITB participants, both male and female, will be on the show tonight. So I imagine we’ll get some multi-person tags out of this that are super safe or really really long revolving door promo segments. I’m sure we’ll also get another confrontation featuring John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso while they hype up their tag team match for tomorrow. There’s still tension brewing between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest still wants a shot at Fatu’s US title, Giulia is eyeing Zelina Vega’s women’s US title for after she doesn’t win MITB, and the tag team scene is still trying to get in order now that the chaos of the Wyatt Sicks have fully descended onto Smackdown. Rey Fenix is looking to halt his recent skid and with Penta in the house a Lucha Brothers reunion seems likely. Charlotte Flair was MIA last week but she could show up this week and stir up trouble with Jade Cargill or Nia Jax after those two failed to qualify for MITB as well. Drew McIntyre seems to be enjoying a little bit of time off after the cage match with Priest so I don’t expect him back until after MITB. Aleister Black could punk out Miz again, Miz and Carmelo Hayes are starting to have some points of friction between them in their alliance, Shinsuke Nakamura is still a non-factor, and we still haven’t seen Randy Orton since his loss to John Cena in St. Louis at Backlash. That’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Bakersfield, California for the event. We see some wrestlers arrive including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, and Naomi among others. Seth Rollins and company are here to make everything worse, they walk to the ring because who doesn’t want to start a wrestling show with one of his recycled long winded monologues?

Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed all head to the ring. The crowd is cheering this hypothetically heel faction, nice work guys. Brief chants for CM Punk but that dies out pretty quickly. Rollins does the same promo he’s done for a decade, frankly it’s not worth transcribing. Blah blah power, blah blah revolutionary, blah blah Money in the Bank. He gets a mild amount of heat by saying Roman Reigns isn’t here and can’t hear the fans. That heat goes away quickly. Rollins says anyone standing in their way suffers the same fate as everyone who’s already stood in their way. He begs for heat by bringing up Roman again, doesn’t work this time. He promises to drag us into the future, where he’s got a longer time on top than Hogan and puts over even fewer people. Solo Sikoa comes out to interrupt this, because him speaking is clearly going to save us. Solo’s got Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo with him. Heyman hides behind his new goons while his old goons get into the ring. Solo does have a mic as all six men square up, moderate “Fatu” chants break out. Seth and Solo go back and forth, Solo leaning into some comedic aspects is helping him a lot these days as his delivery feels more intentionally comic. Solo asks if Bron is Jey Uso and Reed is an honorary Uce, he fixates on Reed briefly given that they went to War Games together. Oh and Rollins has a fake wise man too. Rollins tries to be intimidating, Solo rightly laughs him off then says he’s the one winning the briefcase tomorrow. Rollins asks if Solo is threatened by Bron being the future that Solo isn’t, or that Reed could fight him? But really Solo should be worried that Fatu would rather stab Solo in the back than have his back. Rollins tries to egg Fatu into speaking. Fatu has no response. Rollins says he’s a little threatened by a Fatu in this ring, but not Solo. Solo tosses his mic away and the jacket comes off, everyone stares down and we get a decent pop for Fatu and Bron going face to face. No blows are thrown and Rollins leads his goons away. Jimmy Uso then attacks JC from behind and we head to break with JC and Jimmy up after the break.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: