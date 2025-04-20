Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown Show kicks off with a highlight package from WrestleMania 41 Night One. Tonight’s Countdown Show hosts are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee. They start off by discussing Jey Uso’s win over Gunther and then head to a discussion of Seth Rollins’ win over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Next up is a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena followed by a highlight package of all of Randy Orton’s WrestleMania matches over the last 21 years.

The second hour of the Countdown Show starts with a highlight package from the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. We head to a highlight package from Cody Rhodes’ entire career leading to WrestleMania 41 followed by a video package for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. Next up is a video package for AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul followed by a video package for Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio.

The third hour of the Countdown Show starts with a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley followed by highlights of LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu from WrestleMania 41 Night One. Next up are highlights of Jey Uso vs. Gunther followed by a breakdown of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena. The Countdown Show finishes up with Dana White narrating a City of Dreamers video package about Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 41 Night Two begins with Ava Max performing the national anthem.