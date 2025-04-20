Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Coverage

wrestling / News
Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown Show kicks off with a highlight package from WrestleMania 41 Night One. Tonight’s Countdown Show hosts are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee. They start off by discussing Jey Uso’s win over Gunther and then head to a discussion of Seth Rollins’ win over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Next up is a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena followed by a highlight package of all of Randy Orton’s WrestleMania matches over the last 21 years.
The second hour of the Countdown Show starts with a highlight package from the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. We head to a highlight package from Cody Rhodes’ entire career leading to WrestleMania 41 followed by a video package for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. Next up is a video package for AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul followed by a video package for Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio.
The third hour of the Countdown Show starts with a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley followed by highlights of LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu from WrestleMania 41 Night One. Next up are highlights of Jey Uso vs. Gunther followed by a breakdown of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena. The Countdown Show finishes up with Dana White narrating a City of Dreamers video package about Las Vegas.
WrestleMania 41 Night Two begins with Ava Max performing the national anthem.
Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship
Iyo Sky (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
The bell rings, and Ripley and Belair immediately get in each other’s faces. Sky levels both of her competitors with a pair of drop kicks before Ripley and Belair trade rear waist lock takedowns. Belair sends Ripley to the corner with a drop kick of her own and then goes to work with mounted punches. Belair traps both Ripley and Sky in the corner and connects with mounted punches to both of them. Sky takes down Ripley and Belair with a double blockbuster before Belair slams Sky’s face into the top turnbuckle. The action spills to the outside as Ripley levels Belair with a cannonball off the apron, and then Sky levels Ripley with an Asai moonsault. The action returns to the ring, and Belair delivers three rolling suplexes to Sky. Sky goes for a seated senton off the apron, but Belair catches her in mid-air and slams her into the barricade. The action returns to the ring, and Ripley catches Sky with a Razor’s Edge onto Belair. Ripley locks in the Prism Trap on Sky, but Belair breaks it up. Sky takes control with running double knee shots to both Ripley and Belair. Sky heads up top, but Ripely and Belair both head up behind her and hit a double superplex. Belair tries to leapfrog Ripley, but Ripley big boots her out of the air. Belair heads up top and hits a 450 splash to Sky. Ripley catches Belair with the Riptide, but Belair kicks out at two. Ripley goes for a Riptide on Sky, but Sky counters into a tornado DDT. Ripley heads up top and drags Sky up top with her. Ripley goes for a Riptide from the top rope, but Sky counters into something akin to an inverted crucifix takedown from the top. Belair catches Sky with the KOD, but Ripley breaks up the pin to save the match. Belair gets in Ripley’s face, so Ripley slaps the taste out of her mouth. Ripley and Belair head up top, and Ripley head butts Belair all the way to the floor. Sky heads up top and goes for a poison rana from the top, but Ripley blocks and slams Sky’s face into the top of the turnbuckle. Belair pulls Ripley off the top and goes for the KOD, but Ripley blocks. Belair successfully hits the KOD on Ripley and makes the pin, but Sky connects with Over the Moonsault onto Belair and gets the three count.
Match Result: Iyo Sky defeats Bianca Belair with Over the Moonsault.
Match Length: 14:33
Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight is up next.