Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
August 24, 2022 | Posted by
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
You can see clips from the match below:
Did CM Punk just re-injure his foot in these early minutes?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gTiqp9dRL0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022
UNDISPUTED #AEW WORLD CHAMPION JON MOXLEY! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CNHoCjaAqK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022
