Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite

August 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.

