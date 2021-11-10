Jon Moxley on Why It’s for the Best His Feud With Mick Foley Didn’t Pan Out in WWE

– Speaking to appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio during a recent interview, AEW star Jon Moxley addressed the past rumors where would’ve entered the WWE with a feud and match with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. In the early days of WWE NXT, it appeared a feud was being set up between Jon Moxley as Dean Ambrose and Mick Foley. However, no match between the two ever took place.

According to Moxley, he believes that it’s likely for the best that the match is left to fans’ imagination and that it did not come to fruition. You can check out some highlights below (via Fightful):

Jon Moxley on his feud with Foley and the match never coming to fruition: “In retrospect, I don’t want to spoil anything in the book, but it’s a chapter in the book and it was a known thing that me and Foley had this feud going on and there was a lot of behind the scenes stuff that people don’t know about that was interesting and funny and whatever. In retrospect, it’s actually better that me and Foley remains a total dream match feud. If 90s Mick Foley and current, or a decade ago, version of me feuded with Mick Foley. That would be the s***. That’s dream match s***.”

His belief on why it likely wouldn’t have worked or paid off in WWE: “At that time, what happened was, I would come into the building and I would have in my head what I wanted to say. I would have the promo in my head, the angle in my head, and I would have it ready. Then they would hand me a script. At this time, I didn’t know there were any scripts. I would have not reacted very good. I would have reacted poorly, to say the least, to be handed a script and I would have been deemed ‘hard to work with’ or ‘a bad attitude.’ It would have all probably gone to s*** and me and Foley would have had this great feud that we could have had outside of WWE at a different time and place if we could have crossed paths, which we never did. That’s for sure, ‘Goddamn, that’s easy money.’ Me and Mick? Dude. At that exact time and place, it probably wouldn’t have worked out very good.”

Moxley eventually debuted on the main WWE roster as a member of The Shield later in 2012.