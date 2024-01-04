Jon Moxley on Starting Off His Year in NJPW, Wants to Bring BCC & Marina Shafir to Japan

– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event, Jon Moxley failed to secure the new IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in his epic Triple Threat Match with Will Ospreay and Dave Finlay. Finlay was ultimately victorious and won the new title. Following the matchup, Moxley discussed his loss and his hopes to bring the Blackpool Combat Club to Japan later this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On this being a the best way to start his year: “2023 ****ing sucked. There were some highs and there was some lows, and it ws f***ing tough and I didn’t like it. I want to forget it but now it’s 2024, and I said it the other day and I really f***ing mean it. There is no other place in the world that I would rather start this year. This is Jon Moxley’s motherf***ing year, and there there was no other place I would rather start than right here in Japan and Tokyo and the Tokyo Dome with [David] Finlay, who was at the beginning of his journey.”

His thoughts on David Finlay: “All **** aside, it took balls for him to do what he did in Osaka, and to step up to the plate and put his name in the hat. And sometimes you do stuff like that, it’s not popular the time, but when you

look back years later you say that was the moment that that guy put his name on the map. That was the moment that that

guy had the balls to step up and swim with the big fishes, swim with the sharks. And you know maybe Finlay’s falling in

with the wrong crowd. Maybe he’s sucking up to the bookers. I don’t know, but I know what kind of family he comes from. I know who he is deep down. I said it before, and it’s a true story. I sat at a bar years ago drinking with his dad, Fit Finlay, on a European tour. He told me his son wants to be a wrestler. I said, ‘Was he going to come here? Is he going to come to WWE developmental?’ Whatever it was. He [Fit Finlay] said, ‘Shit no. I’m going to send him to Japan. I want him to learn how to do it right. All these years later, and here I am facing off with [him] at the Tokyo Dome, blood running all down my face, my eye about popped out of my head. I think I got a broken rib. It’s just funny how the world all ties together, so I know what kind of person Finlay is deep down. This is just the beginning of his journey We may meet again. We may not, but I got to be a little small part of it. That was pretty cool.”

On his plans to return to New Japan in 2024: “I have a lot of stuff I want to do in Japan in 2024. I faced and defeated a litany of some of the greatest stars in the history of New Japan Pro-Wrestling; Tanahashi, Suzuki, Ishii, and there is a long list that I haven’t even been in the ring with yet. There is a long list of shit I can do in Japan and a long list of moments and holy shit stuff that I can do in Japan. Bryan, my Blackpool Combat Club teammate, he’s wrestling Okada right now. I want to go out and see that. I want to see him make Okada tap out and break his arm after what he cost him.”

On bringing the Blackpool Combat Club to New Japan: The Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond. I want to comeback with Bryan Danielson, with Claudio Castagnoli, I want to get Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself and prove himself and prove his mettle with all the great young competitors in Japan. Bushiroad has some kind of relationship with Stardom and there is a lot of great women’s pro wrestling, Joshi promotions in Japan and this is some of the best women’s wrestling in the world.”

On wanting to bring Marina Shafir to NJPW: “Friend of the Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir, it’s a goal of mine to get her out in Japan. Seeing Marina Shafir wrestle, I think the fans of Japan, when you see her submission skills or Judo skills, her martial art skills on the mat, I think fans of Japan will absolutely adore the violence she can bring to women’s wrestling. That’s something I hope to have in the future. Marina Shafir, she wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you’ve got because that’s one of the baddest bitches walking the planet and she’ll come over here representing the Blackpool Combat Club.”

Jon Moxley competed at Wrestle Kingdom 18 just a few short days after a grueling matchup with Eddie Kingston in the finals of the Continental Classic tournament last Saturday at AEW Worlds End on pay-per-view. Today’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 event streamed live on NJPW World, and the replay is also available on the streamer.